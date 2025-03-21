NDIS Providers: Mastering Compliance And Dispute Resolution

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

In Short NDIS providers face stricter regulations, with heavy fines and personal liability for non-compliance.

More audits and financial pressures are leading to disputes with regulators and participants.

Strong compliance programs, clear processes and legal guidance are essential to managing risk and avoiding costly legal action. Tips for Businesses Keep detailed records, regularly review compliance processes and train staff on NDIS rules to reduce risk. If faced with a compliance notice or dispute, act quickly, seek legal advice and engage proactively with regulators. A strong internal dispute resolution process can help prevent minor issues from escalating into formal complaints or legal action.



The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has changed how Australia provides disability support services. However, NDIS providers now face more checks from regulators and could face large fines if they do not comply. This stricter environment is causing more disputes between providers and regulators, as well as between providers and participants. This article looks at:

common disputes;

regulatory risks; and

ways you can protect yourself as an NDIS provider.

NDIS Providers Should Prepare for Regulatory Investigation

The NDIS operates under complex laws, which can be challenging for providers. Understanding these laws is crucial for following the rules and solving disputes. Providers need to know their responsibilities under:

The NDIS Act 2013 (Cth): The main law that governs how the scheme works.

The main law that governs how the scheme works. NDIS Rules: Additional regulations that give detailed guidance on supports and specialist disability accommodation (SDA).

Additional regulations that give detailed guidance on supports and specialist disability accommodation (SDA). NDIA Operational Guidelines: Internal policies that guide NDIA staff decisions.

Internal policies that guide NDIA staff decisions. The Privacy Act 1988 (Cth).

In late 2024, the Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme announced stronger efforts to prevent fraud and enforce rules. The message is clear: not following the rules is unacceptable. A recent court case resulted in a record $1.9 million fine for an NDIS provider. This shows the serious legal and financial risks of not following the rules. It also highlights that NDIS providers must strictly follow all regulatory requirements to avoid severe consequences, including:

large fines; and

potential personal responsibility for those in charge.

This increased scrutiny means providers must be more careful than ever in following the rules. To avoid regulatory action, providers must prioritise: strong internal controls;

careful record-keeping; and

clear financial practices.

As a provider, you should be ready for more audits and investigations and consider getting professional legal advice to ensure that you are following all current regulations.

Key Areas of Regulatory Focus

The NDIS Commission sets and communicates its Regulatory Priorities for each financial year. For 2024-25, these priorities are:

reducing and eliminating the use of restrictive practices on participants by closely monitoring how behaviour support plans are created and implemented;

ensuring registered NDIS providers follow their registration conditions, especially auditing requirements, effective incident management systems and reporting obligations;

ensuring safe and competent delivery of supports and services by registered and unregistered NDIS providers and workers, especially in supported accommodation settings;

regulating the conduct of registered and unregistered NDIS providers regarding individual participant rights, independence and choice and control; and

preventing and removing dishonest providers and workers from the NDIS, focusing on pricing, false and misleading conduct and serious and organised crime.



Key Steps to Become an NDIS Services Provider

Understand five key steps you should know to become an NDIS service provider with this free LegalVision factsheet.

Download Now



How Increased Scrutiny Leads to Disputes

We have seen an increase in disputes between providers, regulators and participants. This rise in conflicts is due to several connected factors, including the following:

the complex and changing nature of NDIS regulations often leads to disagreements over how to interpret and apply the rules;

there are more regulatory audits and investigations, leading to disputes over findings and required improvements;

ore public discussion about regulatory action has made participants more aware of their rights and provider obligations, potentially leading to more complaints; and

financial pressures from stricter compliance requirements can create tension between making a profit and following regulations, especially for small businesses.

These disputes can grow quickly, potentially leading to formal investigations, fines or even legal proceedings. Early action and proper legal guidance are crucial in managing these situations effectively.

Reducing Risks and Resolving Disputes

To handle these challenges, NDIS providers should, at a minimum:

put in place strong compliance programs that align with NDIS legislation and rules;

ensure that they have a set of robust policies relevant to their business and the support they provide;

regularly check their internal processes;

provide ongoing staff training on NDIS requirements; and

seek legal advice when unsure about their obligations.

Key Takeaways

NDIS providers must strengthen compliance efforts to navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny and avoid hefty fines or personal liability. This includes ensuring strict adherence to legislation such as the NDIS Act 2013 and NDIS Rules. As a provider, you should focus on reducing restrictive practices, maintaining effective incident management systems and safeguarding participant rights. With more audits and disputes on the rise, providers must:

implement robust compliance programs;

regularly review internal processes;

maintain thorough records;

train staff on regulatory requirements; and

seek legal advice when needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do if I receive a compliance notice or regulatory investigation?

You should act quickly by reviewing the notice carefully, gathering all relevant documentation and seeking legal advice to ensure you respond appropriately. Engaging with regulators cooperatively and transparently can help mitigate risks and demonstrate a commitment to compliance.

How can I prevent disputes with participants?

You can reduce disputes by communicating clearly and transparently about participant rights, service agreements and complaint-handling processes. Establishing strong internal dispute resolution mechanisms and regularly reviewing participant feedback will help address concerns early, preventing conflicts from escalating into formal complaints or legal action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.