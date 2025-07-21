The pain of the nation: What the statistics say about chronic pain in Australia

Chronic Pain Australia (CPA) has recently published its 2024 National Pain Report (The Report) which reveals that 3.6 million Australians suffer from chronic pain.The Report highlights the vicious cycle of chronic pain which not only affects the individual's physical and mental health, but also significantly impacts upon the wider health system and economy.

The Report summarises the findings of CPA's 2024 survey of 2,600 Australians living with chronic pain. The survey found that the most common types of chronic pain are back pain, widespread pain (such as fibromyalgia) and nerve pain.

Other key findings from the survey include that:

7 in 10 people with chronic pain are either unable to work, or have had to reduce their hours;

6 in 10 respondents report that chronic pain strains their relationship with family;

8 in 10 people with chronic pain experience mental health issues;

Nearly half of the respondents report that it took longer than three years to receive a diagnosis.

The survey has also identified some significant barriers affecting specific populations, including:

9 in 10 young Australians report being ignored or dismissed by health professionals;

Australians report being ignored or dismissed by health professionals; Nearly half of the women surveyed report stigma from health professionals;

surveyed report stigma from health professionals; Respondents from the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to experience discrimination and mental health issues;

community are more likely to experience discrimination and mental health issues; The management of chronic pain is more difficult in rural and remote settings;

settings; Neurodiverse Australians are more likely to suffer from chronic pain;

Australians are more likely to suffer from chronic pain; Culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) respondents often struggle to access services, and nearly half of those surveyed report that they have considered suicide.

Barriers to accessing appropriate healthcare

The Report highlights significant time and costs associated with management of chronic pan. Half of those surveyed reported they spend between 3 and 10 hours a month travelling to and attending pain management appointments. Whilst nearly half of the respondents reported seeing their GP monthly and almost 20% said that they attended fortnightly appointments, over half of respondents reported access issues with their GP being unavailable for two or more weeks. Worryingly, almost 10% of those surveyed reported that their GP did not want to treat people with chronic pain or opioid users. The Report also highlights other significant access barriers, including:

the cost of pain management;

knowing who to see about their condition and obtaining an appropriate referral;

finding a supportive doctor;

transport and geographical barriers.

Multidisciplinary and primary care approaches

While the management of chronic pain requires a multidisciplinary approach, The Report flags that multidisciplinary care is not available to most people suffering from chronic pain. CPA Chairperson, Nicolette Ellis, is calling for additional government funding to establish dedicated community-based multidisciplinary pain management programs. She explains that pain management programs would be a simple add-on to the existing primary health networks that already serve the community. This model, which has been successfully adopted by the Brisbane North Primary Health Network, offers accessible community-based and multidisciplinary care. While patients have to wait for up to 500 days to access tertiary treatment, wait times for this service are 21 days or less1.

Access to appropriate medication

In light of the move to reduce opioid prescriptions, nearly 20% of those surveyed reported being forced to reduce their use of opioids. The most commonly prescribed substitutes were anti-depressants and anti-inflammatory medication, followed by medical cannabis, sedatives and anti-convulsants. While over half of the respondents who were prescribed medical cannabis found it useful, many cited its cost and difficulties obtaining a prescription as barriers.

Many respondents reported using non-prescription substances to manage their pain. Respondents listed alcohol, followed by non-medicinal cannabis, and cigarettes as the most commonly used substances.

For our clients

The findings of the survey highlight the significant impact chronic pain has both on the health system and the economy. It goes without saying that with increasing numbers of chronic pain sufferers and increasing costs of managing chronic pain, this will also have a substantial impact on the quantum of personal injury claims and insurance premiums.

From a claims management perspective, the survey specifically highlights that 1 in 6 of the respondents to the survey had been on, or were on, workers compensation (or equivalent) and were either not working or were on alternative hours or duties due to their chronic pain. Over 60% of these individuals reported their funding was not sufficient to access the necessary pain services and 66.7% said they did not receive access to services in a timely manner.

In addition, the survey results with respect to diversity and inclusion are concerning from a professional responsibility perspective. The survey highlights that women, young people, LBGTIQ+ and CALD persons reported barriers to treatment including having their symptoms ignored or dismissed or worse, being discrminated. The report also highlights the risk of significant mental harm as a consequence of this with some participants in this cohort also reporting turning to non-prescription substances to manage their pain. It is clear that work needs to be done in this space to improve the experience of these members of the population in accessing appropriate treatment for chronic pain.

BN Health Forum: A World of Hurt - Pain Management, Ethics and the Law

In case you missed it, BN's Health Forum is back and this year's theme is all about pain. At our upcoming Sydney and Brisbane events, we'll be joined by an impressive line of up industry experts and together we'll delve into the critical intersection of pain management, ethics, and the law, and unpack how we navigate these complex issues as a society in order to find a solution.

