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The “temporary disconformity” argument in construction disputes suggests that defective work identified before practical completion is not a breach while the builder retains a contractual right to rectify. NSW courts have consistently rejected this proposition, confirming that defective work constitutes a breach at the time it is performed.
The notion of “temporary disconformity” is sometimes advanced in building disputes where defective work is identified before practical completion or handover. Builders will argue that because they retain a contractual right to rectify defects, defective work does not amount to a breach until that opportunity has passed. On this view, non‑conforming work is said to be merely “temporary” and therefore not actionable by the owner.
The “Temporary Disconformity” Argument
The concept traces back to the English House of Lords decision in P & M Kaye Ltd v Hosier & Dickinson Ltd [1972] All ER Rep 121 (HL). In that case, Lord Diplock suggested that where a contractor puts defective work right “timeously”, the parties may not have intended that any temporary non‑conformity would itself constitute a breach.
Builders argue that defects identified before completion do not give rise to an immediate breach, particularly where the contract includes rectification mechanisms or a defect liability period.
However, NSW courts have decisively rejected that approach.
Contractual Obligations Are Not Deferred
Most standard form construction contracts, including AS 4000 and AS 4902, impose two distinct obligations on a builder:
- to carry out the work in accordance with the contract, including proper and workmanlike performance; and
- to complete the work in accordance with the contract.
The existence of contractual régime allowing defects to be rectified does not suspend or qualify the first obligation. Rectification provisions operate to manage the consequences of defective work — not to deny that a breach has already occurred.
NSW Position: “There Is No Such Rule”
In Owners of Strata Plan 80458 v TQM Design & Construct Pty Ltd [2018] NSWSC 1304, Justice Hammerschlag squarely rejected the theory of temporary disconformity, stating:
“There is no such rule in this State.”
In this case the builder, TQM argued that defective work could not constitute a breach while it still had the opportunity to remedy defect under the contract or during the defect liability period. The Court disagreed.
Justice Hammerschlag held that where a contract requires work to be done in a proper and workmanlike manner, defective work is a breach at the time it is performed, even if it is later remedied. While contractual mechanisms may mitigate loss or provide an avenue for rectification, they do not erase the initial breach.
Accrual of Damages: When the Defect Is Done
The rejection of temporary disconformity was reinforced in Cohen v Zanzoul [2020] NSWSC 592, where the Court confirmed that an owner’s entitlement to damages for defective work accrues when the defective work is carried out, not at some later point when rectification rights expire.
Performance Security and Ongoing Works
The issue came into further focus in Icon Co (NSW) Pty Ltd v Australia Avenue Developments Pty Ltd [2020] NSWSC 178, arising from defects at the Opal Tower development in Sydney Olympic Park.
The principal sought to call on a $3.9 million performance bond, asserting that Icon had breached a material contractual obligation by failing to execute the works in a proper and workmanlike manner.
Icon argued that any breach could only be assessed at final completion, up until that time it was continuing to execute the WUC by undertaking rectification works.
Justice Stevenson rejected that argument. His Honour held that the builder’s obligations extended to both:
- the work required to be carried out and completed under the contract; and
- any remedial work necessitated by earlier defective performance.
A failure to perform the works properly can constitute a breach even where the builder remains obliged to carry out rectification that might be required by reason of shortcomings in work done earlier. The presence of ongoing remedial obligations does not immunise the builder from breach and in this case did not prevent the principal having recourse to security for the breach where the contract permits it.
Key Takeaways
- Defective work is a breach when it is done
- Rectification rights do not postpone or negate that breach
- Damages accrue at the time of defective performance
The theory of “temporary disconformity” may still be raised in negotiations, but it has no meaningful legal footing in NSW. Principals should not be deterred from asserting their rights, and builders should not assume that the contractual ability to rectify defects shields them from breach.
For further information please contact:
Mark Glynn, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]