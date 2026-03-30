ARTICLE
30 March 2026

Tem­po­rary Dis­con­for­mi­ty In Build­ing Defects: Myth, Not Law

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
The ​"tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty" argu­ment in con­struc­tion dis­putes sug­gests that defec­tive work iden­ti­fied before prac­ti­cal com­ple­tion is not a breach while the builder retains a con­trac­tu­al right...
Australia Government, Public Sector
Mark Glynn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Glynn’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Transport and Construction & Engineering industries

The “tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty” argu­ment in con­struc­tion dis­putes sug­gests that defec­tive work iden­ti­fied before prac­ti­cal com­ple­tion is not a breach while the builder retains a con­trac­tu­al right to rec­ti­fy. NSW courts have con­sis­tent­ly reject­ed this propo­si­tion, con­firm­ing that defec­tive work con­sti­tutes a breach at the time it is performed.

The notion of “tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty” is some­times advanced in build­ing dis­putes where defec­tive work is iden­ti­fied before prac­ti­cal com­ple­tion or han­dover. Builders will argue that because they retain a con­trac­tu­al right to rec­ti­fy defects, defec­tive work does not amount to a breach until that oppor­tu­ni­ty has passed. On this view, non‑conforming work is said to be mere­ly “tem­po­rary” and there­fore not action­able by the owner.

The “Tem­po­rary Dis­con­for­mi­ty” Argument

The con­cept traces back to the Eng­lish House of Lords deci­sion in P & M Kaye Ltd v Hosier & Dick­in­son Ltd [1972] All ER Rep 121 (HL). In that case, Lord Diplock sug­gest­ed that where a con­trac­tor puts defec­tive work right “timeous­ly”, the par­ties may not have intend­ed that any tem­po­rary non‑conformity would itself con­sti­tute a breach.

Builders argue that defects iden­ti­fied before com­ple­tion do not give rise to an imme­di­ate breach, par­tic­u­lar­ly where the con­tract includes rec­ti­fi­ca­tion mech­a­nisms or a defect lia­bil­i­ty period.

How­ev­er, NSW courts have deci­sive­ly reject­ed that approach.

Con­trac­tu­al Oblig­a­tions Are Not Deferred

Most stan­dard form con­struc­tion con­tracts, includ­ing AS 4000 and AS 4902, impose two dis­tinct oblig­a­tions on a builder:

  1. to car­ry out the work in accor­dance with the con­tract, includ­ing prop­er and work­man­like per­for­mance; and
  2. to com­plete the work in accor­dance with the contract.

The exis­tence of con­trac­tu­al régime allow­ing defects to be rec­ti­fied does not sus­pend or qual­i­fy the first oblig­a­tion. Rec­ti­fi­ca­tion pro­vi­sions oper­ate to man­age the con­se­quences of defec­tive work — not to deny that a breach has already occurred.

NSW Posi­tion: “There Is No Such Rule”

In Own­ers of Stra­ta Plan 80458 v TQM Design & Con­struct Pty Ltd [2018] NSWSC 1304, Jus­tice Ham­mer­schlag square­ly reject­ed the the­o­ry of tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty, stating:

“There is no such rule in this State.”

In this case the builder, TQM argued that defec­tive work could not con­sti­tute a breach while it still had the oppor­tu­ni­ty to rem­e­dy defect under the con­tract or dur­ing the defect lia­bil­i­ty peri­od. The Court disagreed.

Jus­tice Ham­mer­schlag held that where a con­tract requires work to be done in a prop­er and work­man­like man­ner, defec­tive work is a breach at the time it is per­formed, even if it is lat­er reme­died. While con­trac­tu­al mech­a­nisms may mit­i­gate loss or pro­vide an avenue for rec­ti­fi­ca­tion, they do not erase the ini­tial breach.

Accru­al of Dam­ages: When the Defect Is Done

The rejec­tion of tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty was rein­forced in Cohen v Zan­zoul [2020] NSWSC 592, where the Court con­firmed that an owner’s enti­tle­ment to dam­ages for defec­tive work accrues when the defec­tive work is car­ried out, not at some lat­er point when rec­ti­fi­ca­tion rights expire.

Per­for­mance Secu­ri­ty and Ongo­ing Works

The issue came into fur­ther focus in Icon Co (NSW) Pty Ltd v Aus­tralia Avenue Devel­op­ments Pty Ltd [2020] NSWSC 178, aris­ing from defects at the Opal Tow­er devel­op­ment in Syd­ney Olympic Park.

The prin­ci­pal sought to call on a $3.9 mil­lion per­for­mance bond, assert­ing that Icon had breached a mate­r­i­al con­trac­tu­al oblig­a­tion by fail­ing to exe­cute the works in a prop­er and work­man­like manner. 

Icon argued that any breach could only be assessed at final com­ple­tion, up until that time it was con­tin­u­ing to exe­cute the WUC by under­tak­ing rec­ti­fi­ca­tion works.

Jus­tice Steven­son reject­ed that argu­ment. His Hon­our held that the builder’s oblig­a­tions extend­ed to both:

  • the work required to be car­ried out and com­plet­ed under the con­tract; and
  • any reme­di­al work neces­si­tat­ed by ear­li­er defec­tive performance.

A fail­ure to per­form the works prop­er­ly can con­sti­tute a breach even where the builder remains oblig­ed to car­ry out rec­ti­fi­ca­tion that might be required by rea­son of short­com­ings in work done ear­li­er. The pres­ence of ongo­ing reme­di­al oblig­a­tions does not immu­nise the builder from breach and in this case did not pre­vent the prin­ci­pal hav­ing recourse to secu­ri­ty for the breach where the con­tract per­mits it.

Key Take­aways

  • Defec­tive work is a breach when it is done
  • Rec­ti­fi­ca­tion rights do not post­pone or negate that breach
  • Dam­ages accrue at the time of defec­tive performance

The the­o­ry of “tem­po­rary dis­con­for­mi­ty” may still be raised in nego­ti­a­tions, but it has no mean­ing­ful legal foot­ing in NSW. Prin­ci­pals should not be deterred from assert­ing their rights, and builders should not assume that the con­trac­tu­al abil­i­ty to rec­ti­fy defects shields them from breach.

For further information please contact:

Mark Glynn, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Glynn
Mark Glynn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More