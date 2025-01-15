Improving the UK Transaction Reporting Regime – MIFID Framework

The FCA is considering ways to harmonise transaction reporting and support market integrity.

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

The FCA have recently released a discussion paper about Improving the UK transaction reporting regime. In its monitoring of the UK transaction reporting regime (i.e. UK MiFIR and MiFID), the FCA has identified some areas requiring improvement in the regulatory framework. In particular, areas to focus on are around the data quality being reported and how to minimise the regulatory reporting burden on firms.

The FCA is considering ways to harmonise transaction reporting and support market integrity. Feedback to the DP closes on 14 February 2025.

Summary of FCA findings

The UK transaction reporting regime appears to be working well, particularly given the scale of changes made to UK EMIR in September 2024. The FCA have identified improvements that can still be made in their supervision, technological developments and engagement with participants. In identifying areas requiring improvement, the FCA have analysed data from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2024 (Post-Brexit Period).

The FCA are of the view that only useful data should be reported – in order to move to more simple rules and to shape the landscape into a more suitable market for UK market participants, the FCA noted that it is likely there will be future UK deviation from the EU transaction reporting requirements.

It was also noted that:

between UK EMIR and UK MiFIR there is duplication and overlap. This is due to inconsistent terminology, differences in data formatting.

Given the significant recent changes that were made to UK EMIR in 2024, the FCA have decided that now is not the right to time to remove the duplicative reporting requirements.

Potential changes to RTS 22

The FCA have considered potential changes to fields in RTS 22 (Reporting of transaction to competent authorities) to improve data quality, noting it currently contains 65 reportable fields – these included:

Consideration of new additional fields to improve data quality such as the potential use of an aggregate client linking code ( INTC ) and the digital token identifier (DTIs) for digital tokens.





) and the digital token identifier for digital tokens. Removal of existing fields to streamline reporting on indicators e.g. waiver, OTC post-trade, short selling, commodity derivative and securities financing transaction.





Requiring clearer guidance relating to issues such as the transmission of order indicator (and the use of 'transmission'), TOTVs and TVs, identification of trusts in transaction reports, use of incorrect tags and on the reporting of chains with intermediary brokers.

Some analysis from the MiFIR Data

The data the FCA has analysed is from the Post-Brexit Period. This period was selected to see how the UK markets have evolved since Brexit.

Overall, the main highlights of the FCA's analysis relating to reporting since 2021 are below:

Number of transaction reports received by trade date and by submission date has declined. The difference between these two sets of data indicates the amounts of reports that were back-reported during the period.





The bulk of the transaction reports relate to equities (69%) and futures & forwards (15%).





Transaction reports received according to trading capacity or submitting entity type (e.g. approved reporting mechanism (ARM), investment firm or trading venue) has roughly stayed the same.





The number of transaction report cancellations submitted by submission date and trade date has drastically declined (in the millions) – this could suggest an improvement in data quality.





Data relating to breach reporting notifications have stayed about the same.

Feedback sought from Market Participants

Chapter 4 and Annex 1 of the DP list 41 questions for feedback. Some questions focus on: