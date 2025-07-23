ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Cruising with derivatives: staying afloat in choppy markets

TRAction

Contributor

TRAction logo
Global cruise lines rely on derivatives to smooth out costs and keep long-term strategies on course even when markets get rough.
Australia Finance and Banking
Quinn Perrott
What if we told you cruise companies use financial derivatives to navigate volatile fuel prices and manage financial risk?

Here's how they use derivatives:

  • Fuel hedging to lock in bunker fuel prices and reduce exposure to oil price swings
  • Interest rate swaps to manage financing costs on billion-dollar ship builds

So, what's below deck? Every one of those derivatives needs to be reported under regulations like EMIR and MiFIR.

Would you have guessed cruise holidays are powered by financial risk management?

Authors
Photo of Quinn Perrott
Quinn Perrott
