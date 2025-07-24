ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Funds Update - 18 July 2025

KL
Australia Finance and Banking
ASIC consults on proposals to update PDS guidance

On 9 July 2025, ASIC released Simple Consultation 22: Proposed update to ASIC's guidance on Product Disclosure Statements (PDSs), inviting industry feedback on proposed revisions to Regulatory Guide 168 Disclosure: PDSs (RG 168).

Key proposed changes include:

  • incorporating PDS-related guidance from other regulatory guides (RGs) and information sheets into a single RG 168;
  • withdrawing information sheets and RGs (such as RG 65, RG 66, RG 197, RG 219, and INFO 94 and INFO 155) once incorporated into the revised RG 168;
  • clarifying the legislative basis for the Good Disclosure Principles;
  • updating guidance on misleading and deceptive conduct to highlight examples of general disclosure concerns; and
  • removing guidance on Financial Services Guides and Statements of Advice which is already addressed in RG 175.

Submissions on ASIC's proposed changes close at 5pm on 6 August 2025.

ASIC consults on continuation of digital disclosure relief

On 9 July 2025, ASIC announced that it is seeking feedback on Simple Consultation 23: Proposals to continue to facilitate digital disclosure.

Key proposals include:

Submissions on ASIC's proposed changes close at 5pm on 6 August 2025.

