The inspiration behind the Legal Service Quote Checker

Background:

The CEO of MDL, Shane, was approached by a friend during his weekly tennis fixtures who mentioned he had received a quote ranging from $23k to $33k for a Binding Financial Agreement review. Based on his experience, Shane found these figures to be on the extreme high end and decided to investigate it further.

Challenge:

Shane gathered information and consulted with MDL's legal team. They provided an estimate of $4k to $9k for similar cases, which covered 99% of instances. Shane shared this information with his friend, who then decided to obtain a proper quote from MDL.

Outcome:

His friend had the work done by MDL for $5k, a fraction of the original quote he received. This disparity in pricing sparked Shane's curiosity and led him to investigate further into pricing inconsistencies within the legal industry.

Solution:

Through his investigation, Shane discovered alarming disparities between what should be charged for legal services and what some firms were actually charging. This motivated him to develop the Legal Service Quote Checker—a tool designed to help clients verify the fairness of their legal quotes and ensure they are not overpaying for services.

This tool now empowers clients to make informed decisions and avoid being overcharged for legal services, fulfilling Shane's vision of transparency and fairness in the legal industry.