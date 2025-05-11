Is Bachelor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Degree Worth It?

What students learn in a criminology degree, highlight the diverse career opportunities available to graduates.

The recent popularity of true crime podcasts, documentaries, and increased public discussions around crime and justice have led to a surge in interest in criminology degrees. But how valuable is pursuing a Bachelor of Criminology?

In this blog, our team explore exactly what students learn in a criminology degree, highlight the diverse career opportunities available to graduates and weigh up the overall pros and cons of this increasingly popular degree. Let's delve into it.

Bachelor of Criminology and Justice | What Do You Study for Criminology?

A Bachelor of Criminology degree explores the nature of crime, its underlying causes, and societal responses to criminal behaviour. Common subjects include criminal law, policing practices, corrections, criminal justice processes, and contemporary issues such as terrorism, cybercrime, and youth offending. Australian universities typically offer criminology as an interdisciplinary program, incorporating elements of sociology, psychology, law, and political science to provide a well-rounded understanding of crime and justice.

Throughout your degree, core courses generally cover criminological theories, criminal justice policies, offender rehabilitation approaches, and research methods. Many programs also offer elective courses in areas such as forensic science, victimology, and criminal profiling. Increasingly, universities are integrating practical experiences, including placements, internships, and simulated crime investigations, to prepare students for real-world scenarios.

If you want a career as a lawyer, a criminology degree does help. It also shows a commitment into a career in criminal law which is attractive to potential employers when applying for jobs.

Here is a list of some of the best law schools in Australia.

What Can You Do With a Bachelor of Criminology?

Realistically, most graduates from criminology degrees work across a wide range of roles in the criminal justice system, including corrections, youth justice, community safety, court administration, law enforcement, criminal psychology, probation and parole and victim support services.

Some students use their degree as a stepping stone into careers as a detective, but most students find work in policy analysis, research, intelligence, compliance, security or community services. Jobs with titles like case manager, corrections officer, court support worker and research assistant are far more common than 'criminal profiler' or 'crime scene investigator'.

It's important to note that certain careers, such as becoming a forensic psychologist, forensic scientist, barrister, or academic researcher require postgraduate qualifications. A criminology degree may serve as an entry point into these jobs, but it's not a guarantee of entry.

One of the most common misconceptions is that a criminology degree leads directly to a job, such as a detective within police or a criminal profiler. While criminology is certainly relevant to careers in law enforcement, criminal psychology and related fields, expectations should be far more grounded.

Plenty of Universities offer criminology and justice degrees, including Western Sydney University, University of Technology Sydney, and Griffith University.

Top 3 Reasons to Study a Criminology Degree

One significant benefit of studying criminology is the strong foundation it provides in critical thinking, analytical skills, and effective communication. Students learn how to interpret data, critically evaluate policies, prepare professional reports, and understand complex human behaviour—all valuable skills transferable across various sectors such as government, education, advocacy, and social services.

Criminology studies also encourage deep reflection on critical social issues, including the fairness and effectiveness of the justice system and the influence of factors such as race, gender, class, and mental health on criminal behaviour. This intellectual engagement appeals strongly to students passionate about social justice and reform.

Additionally, practical work-integrated learning opportunities within criminology programs enable students to gain experience and develop professional networks before graduation, significantly improving job readiness and employability.

Top 3 Reasons Not To Study Criminology

Despite its advantages, a criminology degree also presents certain challenges. Most notably, there is less certainty about immediate job placement compared to degrees that lead to regulated professions such as nursing or engineering. Graduates may need to compete with applicants from diverse academic backgrounds for entry-level roles or consider further studies to qualify for specialised positions.

Some students find that their expectations differ from the reality of the curriculum, anticipating hands on forensic training or investigative work but instead encountering theoretical and policy oriented coursework. Students seeking primarily practical or vocational training in policing or forensic sciences may feel disappointed.

Additionally, careers in the criminal justice field can be emotionally and mentally challenging. Working directly with offenders, victims, or vulnerable communities often demands resilience, empathy, and a strong ethical orientation. Without adequate support, criminology graduates may experience significant stress or burnout early in their careers.

Is It Worth It Studying Criminology?

For many students, the answer is yes. A criminology degree is definitely worthwhile depending on your individual goals and expectations.

It's not a 'quick fix' or a guaranteed entry ticket into an exciting career as a detective or some other job you may encounter in popular media. The degree is best suited to those who are not only interested in crime but also in understanding the complex social, psychological and legal forces behind it.

For students looking to make a meaningful impact in fields such as policing, corrections, victim advocacy, youth justice, policy or research, a criminology degree can serve as an excellent foundation. In addition, it is also a great way to advance your career as a criminal lawyer. Here is more on what criminal lawyers do.

