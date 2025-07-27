ARTICLE
27 July 2025

Michael Byrnes appeared on Breakfast with Tim Web­ster on 2SM on 23 July 2025 to discuss workplace relationships and that Coldplay concert

Debate about workplace relationships and what employers can and can't do when private lives intersect with professional roles.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes
Workplace Relations (23/07/25)

The now-viral footage of a CEO and Head of HR kissing on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert has reignited debate about workplace relationships and what employers can and can't do when private lives intersect with professional roles. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has since resigned, but the broader legal questions linger.

