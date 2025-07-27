Workplace Relations (23/07/25)

Description

The now-viral footage of a CEO and Head of HR kissing on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert has reignited debate about workplace relationships and what employers can and can't do when private lives intersect with professional roles. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has since resigned, but the broader legal questions linger.

