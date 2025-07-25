Inside Employment Podcast Series - Investigations, Part 1 - What's The Fuss With Whistleblowing Investigations? (Video)

In part one of our investigations double episode, we unpack the technical and legal dimensions of workplace investigations, with a spotlight on whistleblowing.

Together, Tony Wood and Lucy Boyd explore how clients can navigate the complexities of internal complaints, regulatory obligations and reputational risks. They spend time discussing the overall trend towards greater transparency, for example through positive duty obligations and shareholder activism, and how this is reshaping how organisations respond to complaints and how they conduct investigations.

Listeners will gain insights into:

The importance of respecting whistleblower confidentiality and engaging with disclosures constructively.

How to structure investigations to ensure procedural fairness and legal compliance.

Common pitfalls in managing investigations and how to avoid them.

The evolving landscape of workplace activism, including the influence of movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, and how the growing emphasis on psychosocial safety has empowered employees to speak up about misconduct.

Whether you're an HR professional, in-house counsel, or business leader, this episode offers practical guidance and strategic insights to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing compliance environment.

Stay tuned for part 2 (available next week) where we speak with Lisa Bradley, a veteran workplace investigator, about her insights on how to conduct an effective investigation, including some of her key tips and traps and how to make factual findings when confronted by conflicting witness evidence.

Watch this episode

Listen to this episode

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.