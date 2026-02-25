How much does mediation cost in Queensland

Guide that covers everything you need to know about mediation costs, including hidden fees to watch for & practical tips to keep costs down.

For separating couples in Queensland, understanding how much mediation costs is often a major concern.

Family mediation, also known as Family Dispute Resolution (FDR), offers a cost-effective way to resolve disputes about parenting arrangements and property settlements without going to court.

The cost of mediation in QLD varies depending on whether you choose a private mediator or community-based service, the complexity of your dispute, and the number of sessions required.

However, mediation is almost always significantly cheaper than litigation, which can cost $30,000 to over $100,000 per party.

This guide covers everything you need to know about mediation costs, including hidden fees to watch for and practical tips to keep costs down.

Average Cost of Mediation in QLD

The cost of mediation in Queensland can range significantly depending on the type of service you use.

Here's what you can expect to pay :

Private mediators in Queensland typically charge between $200 and $500 per hour.

For a full-day mediation session (approximately 8 hours), you might pay around $2,800 to $3,500 plus GST and venue hire.

Half-day sessions generally range from $850 to $1,500 per person.

Government-funded Family Relationship Centres offer significantly reduced rates.

For those earning under $50,000 per year, the first three hours of joint mediation sessions are free.

For those earning over $50,000, the first hour is free, with subsequent hours charged at just $30 per hour.

Service Type Half-Day Cost Full-Day Cost Private Mediator $850 - $1,500/person $2,800 - $3,500 + GST Lawyer-Mediator $935 - $1,800/person $3,000 - $4,500 + GST Family Relationship Centre Free - $90/person Free - $200/person Court-Ordered (Court Registrar) Free Free

The Full Cost of the Mediation Journey

Many people focus only on the mediator's fees, but the total cost includes several stages:

Pre-mediation intake sessions cost $200 to $300 per party at private services, though they're often free at Family Relationship Centres.

The mediation session itself is the main expense.

Half-day sessions cost $850 to $1,500 per person, while full-day sessions range from $1,400 to $2,500 per person.

Post-mediation documentation is often included, but formal Consent Orders for court approval cost an additional $1,500 to $2,500 for legal assistance.

Section 60I certificates cost $150 to $300 if issued separately from mediation.

Hourly Rates for Mediators in QLD

Private mediators generally charge between $200 and $500 per hour.

Lawyer-mediators typically charge at the higher end due to their dual legal and mediation expertise.

Accredited Family Dispute Resolution Practitioners (FDRPs) usually charge $220 to $440 per hour.

Senior practitioners may charge more but often resolve matters faster.

Community-based services like Relationships Australia Queensland use a sliding scale.

Concession clients receive three free hours, while those earning over $50,000 pay $30 per hour for hours two and three, then $75 thereafter.

Online mediation via video conference often costs 10-20% less since there's no venue hire.

Hidden Costs to Watch For

Beyond mediator fees, several additional costs can catch people by surprise :

Venue hire costs $200 to $450 per day if mediation isn't at the mediator's office. Shuttle mediation (parties in separate rooms) may require additional room hire.

Interpreter services cost approximately $150 to $300 for a half-day session.

Child consultant fees for child-inclusive mediation add $700 to $1,000 for one child, plus $150 per additional child.

Legal advice before mediation is highly recommended.

A consultation typically costs $300 to $500 but can save thousands by ensuring you understand your rights.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Mediation in QLD

Several factors influence mediation costs in Queensland :

Complexity of the dispute matters significantly.

Straightforward parenting arrangements require 3 to 4 hours, while complex property settlements involving businesses or superannuation may need 6 to 8 hours.

Whether lawyers attend adds $2,000 to $3,000 but can help achieve better outcomes.

Party cooperation significantly impacts costs.

When both parties come prepared and negotiate in good faith, mediation resolves faster.

Regional versus metropolitan location can affect pricing.

Brisbane mediators sometimes charge more, though travel costs may offset savings with regional mediators.

Mediation Costs by Type of Dispute in Queensland

Parenting mediation typically costs $1,100 to $2,250 per party for private mediators, requiring 3 to 4 hours.

Family Relationship Centres offer this free or at minimal cost for eligible families.

Property and financial mediation costs $2,000 to $4,500 for a full-day session due to greater complexity.

Combined parenting and property mediation in a full-day session costs around $1,900 to $2,500 per party plus venue hire.

Court-ordered mediation through court registrars is free.

If referred to external providers, you pay their standard fees.

Child-inclusive mediation, involving a child consultant, totals $3,500 to $7,000 including consultant fees.

Subsidised and Low-Cost Mediation Options in QLD

Queensland offers several subsidised mediation options :

Family Relationship Centres (FRCs) are government-funded, located in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Townsville, and Cairns.

Those earning under $50,000 get three free hours; others pay just $30 per hour for hours two and three.

Legal Aid Queensland funds mediation for eligible parties based on income tests.

Health Care Card holders or Centrelink recipients may qualify for free mediation.

The Family Relationship Advice Line (1800 050 321) provides free information and referrals to appropriate services.

Who Pays for Mediation in Queensland?

Mediation costs are typically split equally between both parties in Queensland, ensuring equal investment and encouraging good-faith participation.

However, one party may pay more when there's significant financial disparity or parties agree to different arrangements.

For court-ordered mediation, the court may specify cost division.

Under Section 114UB of the Family Law Act, a party failing to make genuine effort may face costs consequences in later proceedings.

If you cannot afford mediation, Family Relationship Centres offer income-based fees, and some private mediators offer payment plans.

What's Included in the Cost of Mediation?

Standard mediation fees typically cover pre-mediation intake sessions, the mediation session itself, drafting outcome summaries if agreement is reached, and administration.

Services typically NOT included are independent legal advice (charged separately), formal Consent Orders ($1,500 to $2,500), property or business valuations ($500 to $3,000), and child consultant fees for child-inclusive mediation ($700 to $1,000).

How to Prepare for Mediation and Reduce Costs

Proper preparation can significantly reduce your mediation costs :

Gather all relevant documents beforehand, including financial statements, property valuations, and existing court orders.

Having documents ready prevents delays and additional sessions.

Know your priorities and areas of flexibility before attending. Think about what matters most and where you might compromise.

Get legal advice before mediation rather than during.

A one-hour consultation costs far less than having a lawyer attend the full session.

Keep emotions separate from negotiations.

Mediation focuses on practical outcomes, not rehashing past grievances.

Respond promptly to mediator requests. Delays extend the process and increase costs.

Is Mediation Cheaper Than Going to Court?

Mediation is almost always significantly cheaper than court.

The average family court matter proceeding to final hearing costs approximately $30,000 per party, with complex cases exceeding $100,000.

Court filing fees start at $435, with additional fees for interim applications and hearing days.

Court proceedings also take 12 to 24 months or longer, causing ongoing stress.

The adversarial nature often damages co-parenting relationships.

In contrast, mediation usually resolves matters within one to three sessions over a few weeks, costing $3,000 to $7,000 total (shared between parties).

Approximately 85% of mediations result in successful agreements.

Even unsuccessful mediations often narrow disputes, reducing subsequent court costs.

When Mediation May Not Be Appropriate

While mediation suits most disputes, some situations may waste your money:

Family violence or safety concerns may make mediation unsuitable.

You may be exempt from mandatory FDR and should seek legal advice immediately.

Significant power imbalances can undermine the process.

If one party dominates or the other cannot negotiate effectively, outcomes may be unfair.

One party is not genuinely willing to negotiate.

If your former partner clearly won't compromise, mediation may simply delay resolution.

Urgent matters requiring immediate court orders, such as child safety concerns, should go straight to court.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much does family mediation cost per hour in QLD?

Private mediators charge $200 to $500 per hour.

Family Relationship Centres charge significantly less, with free services for those earning under $50,000 and just $30 per hour for others.

2. Is mediation mandatory before going to court in Queensland?

Yes, for parenting matters. Under Section 60I of the Family Law Act, you must attempt FDR and obtain a Section 60I certificate before filing parenting orders, unless exemptions apply (such as family violence).

Property matters don't have this requirement.

3. How much does financial mediation cost compared to parenting mediation?

Property mediation costs more due to complexity.

Parenting mediation usually requires 3 to 4 hours ($1,100 to $2,250 per party), while property mediation often needs a full day ($2,000 to $4,500 per party).

4. Can I get free mediation in Queensland?

Yes. Family Relationship Centres offer free mediation (first three hours) for those earning under $50,000 or holding concession cards.

Legal Aid Queensland may also fund eligible applicants.

5. What happens if mediation fails?

The practitioner issues a Section 60I certificate allowing court proceedings for parenting matters.

Progress made can still narrow issues, reducing court costs.

6. Do I need a lawyer for mediation?

Lawyers aren't required but are recommended, especially for property matters.

At minimum, get legal advice before mediation.

Having a lawyer attend costs $2,000 to $3,000 but may achieve better outcomes.

Conclusion

Understanding mediation costs in Queensland helps you plan effectively.

Private mediation typically costs $200 to $500 per hour (full-day sessions $2,800 to $3,500), while government-funded Family Relationship Centres offer free or low-cost options for eligible families.

Mediation remains one of the most affordable ways to resolve family disputes, costing $3,000 to $7,000 compared to court litigation at $30,000 to $100,000 per party.

Budget for the full journey including intake, mediation, and legal fees for formalising agreements.

Proper preparation can significantly reduce costs.

Before committing, obtain tailored legal advice to ensure mediation is right for your situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.