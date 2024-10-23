What happens if I refuse mediation in Family Court?

When you're going through a family law dispute, you may have to go through a lot of steps to resolve your matter as there are many different ways to resolve a dispute.

Mediation is one of the common steps that you may need to work through, however for some, it can sound like a daunting family law process – especially when emotions are running high. Whether you're dealing with a parenting dispute, property settlement, or any other family law matter, the idea of sitting down with your ex-partner and a mediator may not be your idea of fun—and that's completely understandable.

But what happens if you refuse to attend mediation? Is it going to affect you negatively in court proceedings? And can the court actually force you to go? In this article, put together by some of our family law and child custody lawyers Sydney, we will walk you through the ins and outs of mediation, when it's compulsory, and the possible impacts of refusing it. We'll also explore whether there are reasonable grounds to refuse mediation in Australia and what your options are if you find yourself in this situation.

So, if you're feeling unsure about what mediation really involves and what happens if you decide not to participate, read on—we're here to help make the family law mediation process clearer and hopefully a little less stressful.

Understanding mediation in family law

Mediation is a central part of the family law system in Australia, designed to help families find solutions without the need for a court battle. It's a way to resolve family disputes like parenting arrangements and property settlements with the help of a professional mediator—a family dispute resolution practitioner. The aim is to create a space where parties can work through their issues in a less formal, supportive environment.

But what is family law mediation and how does it actually work, and is it always required? Understanding the process and its requirements can help you navigate your options and decide what's best for your situation. In the next few sections, we'll cover these details so keep reading for a clearer picture of how mediation fits into the family law process.

What is family law mediation?

Family law and divorce mediation, often referred to as family dispute resolution (FDR), is a process where separating couples or family members work with a neutral third party, called a family dispute resolution practitioner or mediator, to resolve their issues. This could involve working out parenting matters, dividing property, or resolving financial disputes. The goal is to find a mutually agreeable solution without the need for court intervention.

Mediation is about providing a safe space for discussion and is also usually a confidential process. The family dispute resolution practitioner isn't there to take sides or make decisions but to help guide the conversation and encourage cooperation between parties. It's an approach designed to minimise the emotional and financial costs that come with going to court, offering an alternative to the time-consuming and stressful process of going to court.

How does mediation work in family court?

The mediation process in the family court system starts with an initial meeting to determine if mediation is suitable for your situation. If both parties agree, they'll participate in a structured session led by the mediator. This session may cover a variety of family law disputes, such as child custody, parenting arrangements, and financial matters.

During mediation, the mediator ensures that each party has an opportunity to speak and be heard. They facilitate discussions to help the parties explore solutions and reach agreements. The focus is on creating an environment where both parties feel comfortable enough to share their thoughts and work towards resolving their issues. It's all about making a genuine effort to resolve disputes without having to go to court.

Is mediation compulsory in family law?

In many family law matters, mediation is not just encouraged, it's actually a compulsory step before a matter can be taken to court.

The Family Law Act 1975 requires parties to show that they have made a genuine attempt to resolve their issue through family dispute resolution before they can apply to the court to have the matter resolved. In fact, before you can apply to the court to initiate court proceedings, you need to supply a section 60I certificate, which indicates that you have attempted mediation or that it is not appropriate for your situation.

However, there are exceptions – such as situations involving family violence, domestic abuse, or any other safety risks. We'll discuss these and reasonable grounds to refuse mediation in more detail shortly.

Refusing mediation: Potential impacts on court proceedings

Mediation might not always feel like the right fit for everyone, especially if tensions are high or if there are safety concerns involved. But refusing mediation can have consequences when it comes to court proceedings.

In the family law system, the courts typically want to see that both parties have made a genuine effort to resolve disputes through mediation before pursuing legal action. So, what happens if you decide not to participate? Does it put you at a disadvantage, or are there valid reasons that the court will accept?

If I refuse mediation, will it go against me in court?

If you refuse to attend mediation, the court may take it into consideration when making decisions about your case. The court could view a refusal as a lack of cooperation, which could work against you, especially in parenting matters. However, if there are reasonable grounds to refuse mediation, these factors will be taken into account.

The key is to provide evidence and demonstrate to the court why mediation wasn't suitable for your situation. If the court accepts your reasons, your refusal may not negatively impact the proceedings.

Can the court compel me to attend a mediation session?

Yes, in some circumstances, the court can require you to attend mediation, especially if it's determined that it's the best step forward for resolving the dispute. This is sometimes referred to as court-ordered mediation. If you refuse to comply with this order, it could lead to cost penalties or other legal consequences. However, if you can show that mediation isn't appropriate the court may exempt you from attending.

The court aims to create a fair environment, so if mediation is ordered, it's typically because it's seen as a viable option for resolving the conflict. That said, there are processes in place to ensure no one is compelled to attend mediation if it would put them at risk.