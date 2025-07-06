ARTICLE
6 July 2025

Assistance Animals - Know a handler's rights!

MD
McCarthy Durie Lawyers

Contributor

McCarthy Durie Lawyers logo
McCarthy Durie Lawyers is a full-service law firm in Brisbane with over 30 years of experience. They specialize in growing and protecting personal wealth and business interests across various industries. They have strong connections with other professional services firms to ensure clients receive the best legal services tailored to their individual needs. Unlike national law chains, they offer personalized services with the same lawyer handling your case from start to finish, ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality service.
Explore Firm Details
It's important that businesses know a handler's rights so to not discriminate against the handler.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Madeleine Harling
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Assistance animals are a key part of everyday living for their handlers, as they provide independence, confidence, and connection for people with disability—supporting not just physical tasks, but emotional wellbeing, social participation and safety. Accordingly, it's important that businesses know a handler's rights so to not discriminate against the handler.

There was recently a consultation paper open to the public which closed on 1 June 2025, to comment on the draft National Principles for the Regulation of Assistance Animals, which aims to provide consistency across Australia.

For clarity, in Queensland it is unlawful under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dogs Act 2009 to refuse entry or access to:

  • public places, including (but not limited to) cafes and restaurants, shopping centres and cinemas;
  • public passenger vehicles, including (but not limited to), including planes, trains, buses, ferries, taxis and ride-sharing services; and
  • places of accommodation, including (but not limited to) hotels, motels and short-term holiday rentals, and refusing access or service can result in penalties being applied to that entity refusing access or service.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding rights under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dogs Act 2009, please do not hesitate to reach out to Madeleine Harling of McCarthy Durie Lawyers, and she will be happy to assist you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Madeleine Harling
Madeleine Harling
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More