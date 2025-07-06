Assistance Animals - Know a handler's rights!

Assistance animals are a key part of everyday living for their handlers, as they provide independence, confidence, and connection for people with disability—supporting not just physical tasks, but emotional wellbeing, social participation and safety. Accordingly, it's important that businesses know a handler's rights so to not discriminate against the handler.

There was recently a consultation paper open to the public which closed on 1 June 2025, to comment on the draft National Principles for the Regulation of Assistance Animals, which aims to provide consistency across Australia.

For clarity, in Queensland it is unlawful under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dogs Act 2009 to refuse entry or access to:

public places, including (but not limited to) cafes and restaurants, shopping centres and cinemas;

public passenger vehicles, including (but not limited to), including planes, trains, buses, ferries, taxis and ride-sharing services; and

places of accommodation, including (but not limited to) hotels, motels and short-term holiday rentals, and refusing access or service can result in penalties being applied to that entity refusing access or service.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding rights under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dogs Act 2009, please do not hesitate to reach out to Madeleine Harling of McCarthy Durie Lawyers, and she will be happy to assist you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.