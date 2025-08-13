Lifespan of trusts extended thanks to new Property Law Act

In addition to changes we've previously outlined, the new Property Law Act, which came into force last week, introduced new provisions for the administration of trusts in Queensland, which will have a significant impact on how trusts are structured and managed.

The Act introduced an updated maximum perpetuity period (the "lifespan" of a trust), extending it from 80 years to 125 years. This change offers greater flexibility and longevity for trusts, which is great news for those planning for the future.

What's New?

If you are looking to establish a new trust - great!You will be able to adopt the new maximum perpetuity period upon establishment of the trust after 1 August 2025. If you have an existing trust that has not yet vested, then the key provisions which will apply are sections 216 and 217 of the new Act:

Section 216: If your trust deed contains a power of variation which extends to variation of the "vesting date" of your trust, then the trustee can prepare a Deed of Variation implementing the new 125-year perpetuity period.

Section 217: If your trust deed does not contain a power of variation which extends to variation of the "vesting date" of your trust, then the new 125-year perpetuity period can only be adopted if all of the beneficiaries under the trust are adults and of full capacity, and they unanimously agree to do so. Alternatively, you can apply to the Court to request an exercise of discretion to permit the change.

Why Does This Matter?

The extended perpetuity period is a game-changer for trusts, especially for those focused on long-term goals like family wealth preservation or charitable purposes. For new trusts, the process is straightforward, but for existing trusts, we strongly recommend that you consider reviewing your trust deed to see if you can take advantage of this opportunity.



What Should You Do Next?

For further information, contact Sheelagh Gray.

