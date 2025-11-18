A glittering year of M&A in the gold sector

Australia's mining sector has entered a striking new phase of M&A activity, driven by consolidation strategies underpinned by buoyant commodity markets and an optimistic growth outlook. Gold, in particular, has led the way - accounting for half of all metals & mining transactions in public M&A.

With the tailwinds behind the record-high US dollar gold prices showing no signs of abating, global majors and mid-tier producers are pursuing acquisitions that deliver scale, unlock synergies and gain or maintain market relevance. The wave of M&A activity in the gold sector seen throughout 2025 includes several mega-deals, such as Gold Fields' acquisition of Gold Road Resources for ~A$3.9 billion, Northern Star's acquisition of De Grey Mining for ~A$6 billion and Ramelius' acquisition of Spartan Resources for ~A$2.4 billion.

Beyond gold, M&A activity in the copper sector - which is often seen as a reliable barometer for global economic health - has fared well, with MAC Copper, New World Resources and Xanadu all finding themselves targets of successful deals. Highlighting the premium placed on hard-to-find copper resources, Central Asia Metal's original cash play for New World Resources represented a 95.7% premium to the target's 30-day VWAP and 150% higher than the issue price of its March 2025 capital raise. Ultimately Kinterra Capital Corp. succeeded in its takeover of New World Resources following a hotly contested process that included competing proposals and takeovers panel proceedings.

Strategic bidders have also pursued countercyclical opportunities in lithium and rare earths, with notable transactions including Pilbara Minerals' acquisition of Latin Resources and Shenghe's acquisition of Peak Rare Earths.

The recent surge in M&A activity in the minerals sector serves as a timely reminder that commodity cycles continue to shape dealmaking strategies, valuation remains fluid and robust due diligence is essential amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and to combat the risk of buyer's remorse.

Drivers of activity in the gold sector

Several themes underpin the current wave of gold M&A in Western Australia:

Sustained price strength - Australian dollar gold prices remain elevated, supporting margins and improving valuations, even for marginal assets.



- Australian dollar gold prices remain elevated, supporting margins and improving valuations, even for marginal assets. Reserve replacement pressure - Producers with maturing mines are increasingly looking to acquisitions as a more reliable pathway than higher risk greenfield exploration.



- Producers with maturing mines are increasingly looking to acquisitions as a more reliable pathway than higher risk greenfield exploration. Joint venture complexities - Simplifying shared ownership structures can deliver clarity in decision-making and unlock operational efficiency.



- Simplifying shared ownership structures can deliver clarity in decision-making and unlock operational efficiency. Regional synergies - Proximate projects allow shared processing, infrastructure and exploration corridors, lowering costs and improving returns.



- Proximate projects allow shared processing, infrastructure and exploration corridors, lowering costs and improving returns. Investor expectations - Markets continue to reward growth and scale, encouraging acquisitive strategies across the sector.

Case study 1: Gold Fields and Gold Road Resources1

Deal summary

In May 2025, Gold Fields Limited (South Africa) announced it would acquire ASX-listed Gold Road Resources via a court-approved scheme of arrangement. The two companies jointly own the Gruyere gold mine in a 50:50 joint venture, with Gold Fields being the operator.

Gold Fields acquisition of Gold Road delivers full ownership and operational control of Gruyere, streamlining governance and consolidating its Australian portfolio.

Key aspects

Scheme of arrangement - The preferred mechanism for large-cap Australian acquisitions. The scheme structure provided an 'all or nothing' outcome for Gold Fields within a certain time horizon.



- The preferred mechanism for large-cap Australian acquisitions. The scheme structure provided an 'all or nothing' outcome for Gold Fields within a certain time horizon. The return of the bear hug - In what was one of the more aggressive deal strategies seen when dealing with an existing 50:50 joint venture partner, Gold Fields began proceedings by publicly announcing that Gold Road had rejected a non-binding indicative change of control proposal. By publicising its all-cash proposal, Gold Fields triggered a battle for the 'hearts and minds' of Gold Road shareholders in determining the fair value of a Gold Road share. With a surging gold price environment, Gold Fields ultimately agreed to increase its offer by 12% above its initial proposal and secured Gold Road board support, underscoring the dynamic nature of public M&A valuations in a strong gold price environment.



- In what was one of the more aggressive deal strategies seen when dealing with an existing 50:50 joint venture partner, Gold Fields began proceedings by publicly announcing that Gold Road had rejected a non-binding indicative change of control proposal. By publicising its all-cash proposal, Gold Fields triggered a battle for the 'hearts and minds' of Gold Road shareholders in determining the fair value of a Gold Road share. With a surging gold price environment, Gold Fields ultimately agreed to increase its offer by 12% above its initial proposal and secured Gold Road board support, underscoring the dynamic nature of public M&A valuations in a strong gold price environment. Consideration structure - The acquisition was structured as an all-cash deal, with a fixed cash component of A$2.52 per share. This was less any fully-franked special dividend paid prior to implementation of the Scheme - plus a variable cash component determined by reference to the value of Gold Road's shareholding in Northern Star Resources at the time the transaction became effective. Gold Road was previously a 17.3% shareholder in De Grey Mining, and became a shareholder in Northern Star as a result of its scrip acquisition of De Grey in April 2025.

Insights

The twists and turns of the Gold Fields-Gold Road deal illustrates the complexities of agreeing and structuring deals between joint-venture parties and the requirement for bidders to balance valuation discipline with sufficient premium to secure board and shareholder support.

Case study 2: Capricorn Metals and Warriedar Resources

Deal summary

In July 2025, Capricorn Metals announced it would acquire Warriedar Resources via an all-scrip scheme of arrangement valuing Warriedar at an implied value of A$0.155 per share, representing a significant premium to Warriedar's undisturbed share price and 30-day volume-weighted average price. Warriedar shareholders will hold approximately 4.36% of the enlarged Capricorn entity.

Key aspects

All-scrip structure - Reflecting a broader trend in the mining M&A space, Capricorn preserved its balance sheet by offering scrip, while enabling Warriedar investors to participate in future growth and immediate exposure to Capricorn's assets. In addition, Capricorn agreed to a separate scheme of arrangement to acquire all of Warriedar's outstanding listed options in exchange for new Capricorn options at the same exchange ratio as the Share Scheme, and on equivalent terms as Warriedar's listed options, including an adjusted exercise price and the same maturity date.



- Reflecting a broader trend in the mining M&A space, Capricorn preserved its balance sheet by offering scrip, while enabling Warriedar investors to participate in future growth and immediate exposure to Capricorn's assets. In addition, Capricorn agreed to a separate scheme of arrangement to acquire all of Warriedar's outstanding listed options in exchange for new Capricorn options at the same exchange ratio as the Share Scheme, and on equivalent terms as Warriedar's listed options, including an adjusted exercise price and the same maturity date. Regional consolidation - Warriedar's Golden Range and Fields Find projects are located near Capricorn's Mt Gibson project, creating potential low-cost regional development opportunities as Capricorn develops its Mt Gibson project.



- Warriedar's Golden Range and Fields Find projects are located near Capricorn's Mt Gibson project, creating potential low-cost regional development opportunities as Capricorn develops its Mt Gibson project. Diversification - Warriedar's Ricciardo deposit includes antimony, highlighting a trend of gold miners moving towards critical mineral diversification alongside gold.

Insights

The Capricorn-Warriedar transaction highlights the increasing role of scrip-for-scrip schemes in mid-cap mining M&A, particularly where bidders are developing projects in the near term, as well as the strategic rationale of regional consolidation to provide greater optionality for the development of projects.

Emerging themes

From these case studies, two key themes stand out:

Premium valuations - Competition for assets and the strong gold market is driving significant premiums, with inorganic growth providing mining companies with greater certainty on future resources and reserves.

Schemes as the structure of choice - From global majors to mid-caps, schemes remain the favoured mechanism for acquisitions, providing certainty of outcome.

Outlook

With gold prices expected to remain strong and drive increased free cash flow, further consolidation across the Australian gold sector appears inevitable. Australia is experiencing a genuine golden era of M&A.

Mid-tier producers are likely to pursue bolt-on acquisitions or 'merger of equals' to scale up, while majors may focus on streamlining joint ventures or securing long-life development opportunities.

For participants, the opportunities are significant - but so are the risks. Achieving successful outcomes will require careful structuring, disciplined valuation, rigorous due diligence, and proactive engagement with regulators and stakeholders.

Footnote:

1 Corrs acted for Gold Road Resources on this transaction.

