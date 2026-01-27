ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Giving evidence from overseas via audio-visual link

Outlines the current position in NSW & the Commonwealth courts & highlights key considerations for practitioners planning to call a witness remotely from abroad.
Adam Cutri and Zach Bentley
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian courts and tribunals have shown a greater, though still limited, willingness to allow witnesses to give evidence remotely via audio-visual link (AVL). For witnesses located overseas and unable to travel to Australia, AVL offers a practical way to ensure their evidence is heard in civil proceedings. However, while the technology is relatively straightforward, the legal framework becomes significantly more complex when the witness is outside Australia.

The question of whether the Hague Evidence Convention applies to the taking of evidence by AVL remains unsettled. Some jurisdictions take the view that the Convention does apply, requiring prior authorisation from the foreign state before evidence can be taken remotely. Others consider that AVL testimony does not constitute the formal taking of evidence abroad and therefore falls outside the Convention's scope. In some cases, domestic legislation expressly permits the use of AVL for overseas witnesses, effectively bypassing the Convention. This divergence creates uncertainty for practitioners and highlights the importance of confirming the position in the relevant jurisdiction.

Although many jurisdictions, including the Australian Commonwealth and several states and territories, have adopted more flexible domestic procedures that allow voluntary remote testimony without invoking the Convention, others maintain stricter requirements. For example, Switzerland continues to require formal compliance with the Convention, including prior approval for cross-border evidence collection, even where AVL is proposed.

Within Australia, the approach to overseas witnesses giving evidence by AVL varies across jurisdictions. This article outlines the current position in New South Wales and the Commonwealth courts and highlights key considerations for practitioners planning to call a witness remotely from abroad.

New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States

Irrespective of the differing interpretations between NSW and Federal courts regarding the need for foreign state consent, some jurisdictions present no practical difficulty for taking evidence by AVL in civil matters. In particular, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States have legislative frameworks that permit voluntary evidence to be given for use in foreign proceedings.

  • United Kingdom: Under the Oaths and Evidence (Overseas Authorities and Countries) Act 1963 (UK), any person appointed by a foreign court or judicial authority has power in the UK to administer oaths for the purpose of taking evidence for use in non-criminal proceedings abroad.
  • United States: 28 U.S.C. §1782(b) of the United States Code provides that nothing in that chapter precludes a person within the United States from voluntarily giving testimony, statements, or producing documents for use in a foreign or international tribunal, in any manner acceptable to them.
  • New Zealand: Reciprocal arrangements under the Trans-Tasman Proceedings Act 2010 (Cth) and complementary New Zealand legislation facilitate the taking of evidence by video link between Australian and New Zealand courts. These provisions allow Australian courts to administer oaths or affirmations in accordance with their own practice and procedure when taking evidence from a person in New Zealand.

Federal courts

The Federal Court of Australia (Federal Court)

The Federal Court of Australia has broad discretion to allow evidence to be given by audio-visual link (AVL) under sections 47A to 47F of the Federal Court of Australia Act 1976 (Cth) (Federal Court Act). Section 47A(1) provides that the Court may, in any proceeding, direct or permit a person to give testimony by AVL or other appropriate means.

When deciding whether to grant such an application, the Court must consider whether the use of AVL is in the interests of justice. Common factors include:

  • whether the witness is genuinely unavailable or unable to travel to Australia
  • the nature of the evidence, particularly where credibility is in issue or cross-examination will be extensive
  • practical considerations such as time zones, technology reliability, and cost.

Importantly, the Federal Court has held that section 47A of the Federal Court Act does not require the consent of a foreign state before evidence can be taken by AVL from a witness located overseas. The Court has found that voluntary testimony given via AVL does not infringe the sovereignty of the foreign state, even if that state objects, unless its domestic law expressly prohibits such participation. In this context, section 47A is understood to override any obligation of comity.

By contrast, where evidence is to be taken in person overseas, the consent of the foreign state is required. In such cases, the Court encourages consultation with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. While diplomatic involvement is generally unnecessary for AVL evidence, it may be appropriate in certain circumstances.

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCOA)

The FCFCOA has similar powers under sections 201–204 of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Act 2021 (Cth). The Court may impose conditions to ensure procedural fairness and the integrity of the process.

The Family Law Rules 2021 (Cth) provide further guidance:

  • Rule 15.16 requires a written application at least 28 days before the hearing, specifying the location, facilities, and costs, and
  • Rule 15.17 applies where the witness is in a country other than Canada, New Zealand, the UK, or the US. In such cases, the applicant must confirm whether the foreign government requires permission for AVL evidence and, if so, whether that permission has been obtained. If permission is refused, reasons must be provided.

Where foreign law prohibits participation, the Court may instead issue a Letter of Request under the Hague Evidence Convention or pursue other diplomatic arrangements.

New South Wales Courts

The use of AVL for overseas witnesses in New South Wales is governed by the Evidence (Audio and Audio Visual Links) Act 1998 (NSW). Section 5B empowers a New South Wales court to direct that evidence be given by AVL from a place within or outside the State. However, this discretion is qualified. Under section 5B(2), the Court must not make such a direction if it is satisfied that the evidence can more conveniently be given in the courtroom or another location where the Court is sitting.

Section 5C deems the remote location to be part of the Court for the purposes of evidence, procedure, contempt, and perjury. While this deeming provision facilitates procedural consistency, it also raises sovereignty concerns when the witness is located overseas.

In Re Sunnya Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 1286, the Supreme Court held that, absent a law in the foreign jurisdiction permitting foreign courts to take evidence by AVL, or express permission from the relevant authorities, directing a witness overseas to give evidence by AVL would impinge on that country's sovereignty. This position contrasts with the more permissive approach adopted by the Federal Court. The Supreme Court expects parties to either obtain permission from the foreign jurisdiction or use formal mechanisms such as the Hague Evidence Convention. DFAT involvement may be necessary in some cases.

Applications will generally fail if the party cannot demonstrate that the witness is genuinely unable to travel and that sovereignty concerns have been adequately addressed.

District Court of NSW

The District Court also applies the AVL Act, supplemented by Practice Note DC (Civil) 1C. Parties seeking to call an overseas witness by AVL must:

  • apply under section 5B of the AVL Act
  • make the application as early as possible; generally, at least four (4) business days before the hearing
  • provide reasons why the witness cannot attend in person, and
  • confirm that appropriate AVL facilities are available and that the application complies with the Court's AVL protocols.

The Court will assess whether the use of AVL is in the interests of justice, taking into account fairness to other parties and practical issues such as technology reliability and time zone differences.

Local Court of NSW

The Local Court also operates under the AVL Act. Applications must be made using the prescribed form (Attachment D) and filed at least 10 days before the hearing. The application must:

  • explain why AVL is necessary
  • confirm that suitable facilities are available, and
  • address any foreign law or permission issues if the witness is overseas.

Applications may be determined in chambers unless a listing is required.

Land and Environment Court

The Land and Environment Court follows the AVL Act and its own AVL Protocol and Guidelines. Parties must:

  • obtain a court order for AVL
  • ensure compliance with technical requirements and address foreign law issues, including the administration of oaths or affirmations
  • make arrangements for time zones and interpreters where necessary, and
  • consider whether a court official or other authorised person should attend the remote location to assist and ensure the integrity of the process.

Jurisdictional Overview

The table below summarises whether permission is required for witnesses to give evidence via AVL from overseas in key jurisdictions.

Table 1 – AVL permissible in Australian civil proceedings under domestic law

Nation State / Entity Hague Evidence Status Notes
Canada Non-member Voluntary testimony generally permitted; compulsion via letters rogatory under Canada Evidence Act / provincial rules.
New Zealand Non-member Voluntary testimony generally permitted under Evidence Act 2006 ss 184–187; Trans-Tasman regime facilitates AVL with Australia.
United Kingdom Contracting Party Oaths and Evidence (Overseas Authorities and Countries) Act 1963 s 1 enables foreign-appointed persons to administer oaths for foreign civil proceedings.
United States Contracting Party 28 U.S.C. §1782(b) permits voluntary evidence for foreign tribunals.

Table 2 – AVL not permissible in Australian civil proceedings (voluntary AVL generally prohibited)

Nation State / Entity Hague Evidence Status Notes
China Contracting Party Member; unauthorised depositions/AVL prohibited; proceed only via PRC Central Authority.
France (including overseas territories) Contracting Party Blocking statute; foreign evidence-taking requires formal request (Hague) and court oversight.
Germany Contracting Party No private depositions by foreign attorneys; use Hague letters of request / consular channels.
India Contracting Party Hague Evidence Convention member; evidence via formal request; voluntary AVL generally prohibited.
Japan Non-member Not a Hague Evidence member; depositions tightly controlled; U.S. consular officer presides with special deposition visa.
Mexico Contracting Party Member; voluntary AVL of nationals generally prohibited; prior permission of Mexican Central Authority required.
Republic of Korea Contracting Party Member; voluntary depositions of Korean/third-country nationals prohibited; formal request required.
Russian Federation Contracting Party Member; voluntary AVL not permitted; use formal channels.
Switzerland Contracting Party Member; Art. 271 SCC criminalises unauthorised evidence-taking; formal authorisation required.

Table 3 – AVL permissible in Australian civil proceedings, in NSW via formal request

Afghanistan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Albania Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Algeria Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Andorra Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Angola Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Antigua and Barbuda Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Argentina Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Armenia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Austria Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Azerbaijan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bahamas Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bahrain Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Bangladesh Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Barbados Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Belarus Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Belgium Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Belize Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Benin Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bhutan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bosnia and Herzegovina Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Botswana Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Brazil Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Brunei Darussalam Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Bulgaria Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Burkina Faso Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Burundi Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Cabo Verde Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Cambodia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Cameroon Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Central African Republic Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Chad Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Chile Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Colombia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Comoros Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Congo Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Costa Rica Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Croatia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Cuba Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Cyprus Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Czechia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Côte d'Ivoire Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Democratic People's Republic of Korea Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Democratic Republic of the Congo Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Denmark Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Djibouti Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Dominica Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Dominican Republic Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Ecuador Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Egypt Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
El Salvador Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Equatorial Guinea Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Eritrea Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Estonia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Eswatini Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Ethiopia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Federated States of Micronesia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Fiji Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Finland Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Gabon Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Gambia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Georgia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Ghana Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Greece Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Grenada Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Guatemala Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Guinea Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Guinea-Bissau Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Guyana Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Haiti Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Holy See Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Honduras Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Hungary Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Iceland Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Indonesia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Iran Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Iraq Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Ireland Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Israel Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Italy Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Jamaica Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Jordan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Kazakhstan Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Kenya Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Kiribati Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Kuwait Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Kyrgyzstan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Lao People's Democratic Republic Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Latvia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Lebanon Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Lesotho Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Liberia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Libya Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Liechtenstein Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Lithuania Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Luxembourg Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Madagascar Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Malawi Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Malaysia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Maldives Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Mali Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Malta Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Marshall Islands Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Mauritania Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Mauritius Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Monaco Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Mongolia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Montenegro Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Morocco Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Mozambique Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Myanmar (Burma) Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Namibia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Nauru Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Nepal Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Netherlands Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Nicaragua Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Niger Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Nigeria Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
North Macedonia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Norway Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Oman Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Pakistan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Palau Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Palestinian Territories (State of Palestine) Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Panama Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Papua New Guinea Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Paraguay Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Peru Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Philippines Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Poland Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Portugal Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Qatar Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Republic of Moldova Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Romania Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Rwanda Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Saint Kitts and Nevis Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Saint Lucia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Samoa Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
San Marino Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Saudi Arabia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Senegal Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Serbia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Seychelles Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Sierra Leone Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Singapore Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Slovakia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Slovenia Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Solomon Islands Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Somalia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
South Africa Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
South Sudan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Spain Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Sri Lanka Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Sudan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Suriname Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Sweden Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Syrian Arab Republic Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
São Tomé and Príncipe Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Tajikistan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Tanzania Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Thailand Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Timor-Leste Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Togo Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Tonga Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Trinidad and Tobago Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Tunisia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Turkmenistan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Tuvalu Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Türkiye Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Uganda Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Ukraine Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
United Arab Emirates Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Uruguay Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Uzbekistan Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Vanuatu Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Viet Nam Contracting Party Use letter of request/consular or commissioner routes; check Art 23 reservations
Zambia Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law
Zimbabwe Non-member Use letters rogatory/diplomatic channels; verify local law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

