Case Review (PIPA): Ryan v Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service

A later expert report can be a "material fact of decisive character" justifying a limitation extension when it is the first expert report to establish negligence.

Roche Legal is a leading Queensland-based No Win No Fee law firm with offices in Brisbane City, Springwood, and Caloundra. Roche Legal’s primary practice areas are: Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Workplace Accident Claims Public Place Accident Claims (and Private Places) Historical & Institutional Sexual Abuse Claims Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Claims (for Serious Personal Injuries)

Article Insights

Sean Roche’s articles from Roche Legal are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in Australia

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

When is an expert medical report a "material fact of decisive character" that justifies extending the limitation period? Ryan v Gold Coast Hospital [2025] QSC 181 granted a limitation extension where the first expert couldn't establish negligence but a second expert's report was decisive in proving the hospital's failure to warn about surgical risks. This case analysis is for medical negligence and personal injury lawyers, examining when expert opinions constitute material facts, why courts recognize the difficulty of obtaining supportive expert evidence in medical negligence cases, and how to add Australian Consumer Law claims after limitation periods expire.

PLAINTIFF: Trent Ryan, male, 46 years old (born 11 May 1979), occupation not specified but was working prior to surgery and unable to return to work after complications, subsequently placed on disability pension

INJURY: Chronic neurological pain in left lower abdominal quadrant following laparoscopic anterior resection of colon for sigmoid diverticulitis (11 February 2014); significant weight gain (~25kg), requiring heavy pain medication, unable to work, poor prognosis for recovery

ISSUE:

The plaintiff needed to extend the three-year limitation period which expired on 11 February 2017. He served his notice of claim on 1 March 2017 (18 days late) and commenced proceedings on 5 March 2018.

The key question: Was the expert report from Dr Conrad (received 5 September 2016) a "material fact of decisive character"? This report was the first time the plaintiff was advised that the hospital's failure to properly warn him about the risks and complications of the major surgery was negligent. Without this expert opinion, he wouldn't have known whether he had a viable negligence claim for the chronic pain he'd been suffering since the 2014 surgery.

SUMMARY & LEGAL ANALYSIS:

On 1 April 2013, Trent Ryan experienced pain in the left side of his abdomen and was diagnosed with diverticulitis. He was admitted to Gold Coast Hospital between 15-19 April 2013 and treated with intravenous antibiotics under the care of Dr von Papen, a colorectal surgeon. He resumed work after discharge.

On 30 May 2013, Dr Walker (gastroenterologist) performed a colonoscopy and diagnosed sigmoid diverticular disease. The plaintiff continued suffering recurrent abdominal pain. On 25 November 2013, Dr von Papen recommended laparoscopic anterior resection of the colon. The plaintiff was told he would be able to return to work in six weeks.

The Surgery: On 11 February 2014, the plaintiff underwent the surgery. However, the consent process was deficient. The plaintiff did not communicate with Dr von Papen about the procedure but only with two registrars. The registrars did not adequately discuss the complications or magnitude of the operation. While a printed list of complications was provided, the registrars did not discuss the possibility of damage to a cutaneous nerve causing chronic pain. There was no discussion of alternatives, including continuing conservative treatment with antibiotics.

Post-Surgery Complications: Despite the surgery, the plaintiff continued suffering pain in his left iliac fossa. Dr von Papen told him the healing process was longer than anticipated. He was unable to return to work. In November 2014, Dr von Papen allegedly told the plaintiff he thought the earlier procedure may have damaged a nerve (neuroma). The plaintiff underwent further surgery on 11 November 2014 (laparoscopic division of adhesions) but continued experiencing chronic pain. He was referred to a chronic pain clinic due to continuing left lower abdominal quadrant pain.

Seeking Legal Advice: On 16 March 2015 (about one year post-surgery), the plaintiff retained solicitor Mr Weller to investigate the claim. Mr Weller gathered medical evidence and on 25 May 2016 requested advice from Dr Rochford (consultant neurologist).

First Expert Report – Mellick (July 2016): On 15 July 2016, Dr Mellick (neurologist) provided a report. Dr Mellick found no evidence of thoracic nerve disorder, no local abnormalities pointing to traumatic neuroma, and no evidence of neural entrapment syndrome. Crucially, he was unable to establish that the pain was a consequence of failure to perform operations with due care and skill. He was unable to establish evidence that nerve injury resulted from a procedure by a registrar. While he found a connection between surgery and pain, this report did not support a negligence claim.

Second Expert Report – Conrad (September 2016): On 4 August 2016, Mr Weller wrote to Dr Conrad (surgeon) asking the same questions. Dr Conrad's report dated 5 September 2016 was decisive. Dr Conrad noted the plaintiff had ongoing constant pain, was on heavy pain medication, unable to work, and on disability pension.

Dr Conrad's key opinions:

The plaintiff was not properly warned of the dangers and complications of anterior resection

This was "a very major procedure" with "relatively significant complication rate"

It is "absolutely mandatory" for surgeons to adequately consent patients carefully, verbally and in writing, outlining all possible significant complications

Complications should include anastomotic leakage, adhesions, and injury of peripheral nerve

It was very important to offer conservative treatment as an alternative

Had the plaintiff been given proper explanation of the magnitude and complication rates, he would likely have elected ongoing conservative treatment

The doctors did not act in a manner widely accepted in Australia as competent professional practice

The plaintiff has been left with chronic neurological pain resistant to conservative treatment

His prognosis for recovery is extremely poor

The report was forwarded to the plaintiff on 6 September 2016.

PIPA Pre-Court Procedures and Court Timeline:

9 February 2017: Initial notice served on defendant pursuant to s 9A PIPA

1 March 2017: Part 1 notice of claim served on Crown Law (supported by first Conrad report) – 18 days after limitation expired on 11 February 2017

6 August 2017: Further Conrad report and statutory declaration served

5 September 2017: Defendant sent compliance letter

5 March 2018: Plaintiff obtained leave under s 43(1) PIPA to commence urgent proceedings in District Court despite non-compliance, with defendant's limitation rights reserved

5 March 2018: Claim filed in District Court

1 April 2022: Application to transfer proceedings to Supreme Court

28 February 2025: Defendant wrote to plaintiff noting they'd been raising limitation issues since 2017 and requesting response by 4 March 2025

6 March 2025: Plaintiff replied (but didn't directly answer the defendant's request)

29 April 2025: Defendant filed application to dismiss the claim on limitation grounds

In response, the plaintiff applied to extend the limitation period by 12 months under s 31(1) LAA, for leave to extend time under s 59(2)(b) PIPA (and for leave to amend statement of claim to add Australian Consumer Law breaches).

Why the 7-Year Delay in Determining Limitation?

When proceedings commenced in March 2018 under s 43 PIPA, the court reserved the defendant's rights to raise the limitation defence – meaning the proceedings could continue but the jurisdictional question remained unresolved. The plaintiff's previous lawyers were then "dilatory in the progress of these proceedings" (court's words at [71]), with "ongoing and repeated failure" to respond to defendant's correspondence. The defendant had been raising the limitation defence since 2017, but the plaintiff took no steps to formally apply for a limitation extension order.

In October 2024, the defendant was forced to apply to have the matter listed for trial. When a 5-day trial was scheduled for May 2025, the defendant wrote on 28 February 2025 noting they'd been raising limitation issues since 2017 without response. On 29 April 2025, the defendant brought an application to dismiss the claim on limitation grounds. This finally forced the plaintiff to bring a formal limitation extension application, heard on 31 July 2025. The court noted at [75] that "the limitation point needed to be determined before a five-day trial, otherwise there would be many wasted costs".

COURT'S DECISION – APPLICATION GRANTED:

1. Material Fact of Decisive Character (s 31(2)(a) LAA):

The court found Dr Conrad's first report (5 September 2016) was a material fact of decisive character:

Remedial Legislation Interpreted Liberally: The LAA is remedial legislation requiring liberal interpretation. Material facts can embrace factors beyond bare essential ingredients of a cause of action. Material facts may include consequences of injury. Evidence itself can be a material fact. A medical report can be a material fact.

The LAA is remedial legislation requiring liberal interpretation. Material facts can embrace factors beyond bare essential ingredients of a cause of action. Material facts may include consequences of injury. A medical report can be a material fact. Medical Negligence Cases Require Expert Evidence: The court recognized that "sometimes proof in a medical negligence case is not easy to obtain" and "sometimes it is difficult for a plaintiff to obtain expert medical evidence on the question of liability." The obtaining of expert report supporting negligence allegations against medical practitioners is "an important piece of evidence in such cases."

The court recognized that "sometimes proof in a medical negligence case is not easy to obtain" and "sometimes it is difficult for a plaintiff to obtain expert medical evidence on the question of liability." The obtaining of expert report supporting negligence allegations against medical practitioners is "an important piece of evidence in such cases." First Time Advised of Negligence: This was the first time the plaintiff was advised that the failure to warn him of risks was negligent. This went "to the heart of his action." The earlier Mellick report had been unable to establish negligence. Only Dr Conrad's surgical opinion established the consent process fell below acceptable standards.

This was the the plaintiff was advised that the failure to warn him of risks was negligent. This went "to the heart of his action." The earlier Mellick report had been unable to establish negligence. Only Dr Conrad's surgical opinion established the consent process fell below acceptable standards. Failure to Warn is Distinct Cause of Action: The case raised a classic "failure to warn" claim under Rogers v Whitaker principles and Civil Liability Act ss 21-22. This requires expert evidence that: (a) there were material risks the patient should have been warned about; (b) the warnings were not adequately given; and (c) the patient would have declined the procedure or sought alternatives if properly warned.

The case raised a classic "failure to warn" claim under Rogers v Whitaker principles and Civil Liability Act ss 21-22. This requires expert evidence that:

2. All Reasonable Steps Taken (s 30(1)(c) LAA):

The court found the plaintiff had taken all reasonable steps before receiving the Conrad report:

Retained solicitor within about one year of surgery (March 2015)

Took steps to address his pain through medical treatment

Solicitor needed time to gather documents: Medical records from defendant, reports from Dr von Papen (October 2014, November 2015), reports from Dr Grice (May-December 2015)

Medical records from defendant, reports from Dr von Papen (October 2014, November 2015), reports from Dr Grice (May-December 2015) Once documents obtained, sought expert opinions in May and August 2016 – "does not seem unreasonable"

Reasonable steps taken to obtain evidence before 8 September 2016

Appropriate advice given

The court emphasized the plaintiff acted promptly after receiving the Conrad report – notice of claim was served only 6 months later (March 2017).

3. Evidence of Right of Action (s 31(2)(b) LAA):

Dr Conrad's report clearly raised a failure to warn case. The report addressed matters in Civil Liability Act ss 21-22. On the evidence, significant risks existed with this surgery requiring clear warnings. The allegation was these warnings weren't given appropriately, and Dr Conrad considered this failure below the appropriate medical practice standard.

4. No Prejudice from Delay:

Notice of claim with relevant medical evidence was served in 2017. Instructions could be taken early to place defendant in position to adequately defend. No prejudice from delay.

5. PIPA Extension (s 59(2)(b)):

The court granted leave under s 59(2)(b) PIPA to extend time until 5 March 2018 to commence proceedings:

Complying notice of claim served by 15 August 2017

Notice served within extended limitation period (by 7 September 2017) per s 59(4)

Proceedings commenced 5 March 2018

In light of early notice, no prejudice to defendant

Proceedings declared validly commenced

6. Australian Consumer Law Claims (Rule 376(4) UCPR):

The court granted leave to add ACL claims (ss 18, 60) arising from same facts as negligence claim:

ACL claims subject to 6-year limitation period (s 236 ACL)

Rule 376(4) allows amendment to add new cause of action if: (a) court considers appropriate; and (b) new cause of action arises from same or substantially same facts

Court has wide discretion

Original statement of claim (March 2018) pleaded basic facts giving rise to breach of contract, negligence, and misleading/deceptive conduct

Amended statement of claim (October 2022) alleged plaintiff was consumer, s 60 ACL guarantee of due care/skill, s 18 prohibition on misleading conduct

Both ACL claims based on same failure to warn allegations

Defendant on notice of substance of allegations before limitation expired – "hard to see why there is injustice in permitting cause of action to be litigated"

Requirements of r 376(4) established – new causes arise from same facts or substantially same facts

KEY PRINCIPLES FOR PRACTITIONERS:

Expert medical reports establishing negligence constitute material facts of decisive character for limitation extension purposes, particularly in medical negligence cases where expert evidence is essential to prove liability. Courts recognize difficulty obtaining expert medical evidence supporting negligence claims against medical practitioners – this is relevant to "all reasonable steps" analysis. In failure to warn cases, expert surgical/medical opinion is required to establish: (a) what warnings should have been given;

(b) that warnings fell below standard; and

(c) causation (patient would have declined if properly warned). A negative or inconclusive expert report followed by a positive expert report establishing negligence demonstrates why the later report is decisive – plaintiff didn't know they had viable claim until supportive expert opinion obtained. Solicitors need reasonable time to gather medical records and treating doctor reports before instructing expert witnesses – this doesn't constitute unreasonable delay. Six-month gap between receiving decisive expert report and serving PIPA notice of claim is reasonable and prompt. Australian Consumer Law claims (ss 18, 60) can be pleaded in medical negligence cases and may be added by amendment if arising from same factual basis as negligence claims. ACL claims have 6-year limitation period (not 3 years like negligence), providing additional time to pursue consumer guarantee and misleading conduct claims based on medical treatment. Where defendant receives early notice through PIPA procedures and has opportunity to investigate while claim is fresh, there is no prejudice justifying refusal of limitation extension. Courts can exercise inherent jurisdiction to make orders effective from date originally sought to regularize proceedings and ensure jurisdiction is properly established.

OUTCOME:

Application GRANTED:

Limitation period extended to 11 February 2018

Leave granted to file claim by 5 March 2018 under PIPA s 59(2)(b)

Proceedings declared validly instituted

Leave granted to amend to add ACL causes of action

Defendant's application to dismiss DISMISSED

Costs of all applications to be costs in the cause

DECISION: Ryan v Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service [2025] QSC 181

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.