ESG—Australia: Mandatory Climate-Related Financial Disclosures: Legislation Passes Parliament

On 22 August 2024, the Senate passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Financial Market Infrastructure and Other Measures) Bill 2024 (the Bill), which requires certain organisations to make mandatory climate-related financial disclosures in their annual reports for financial years commencing after 1 January 2025. The Bill passed the Government-controlled House of Representatives on 9 September 2024 and is currently awaiting formal assent.

Please refer to our earlier summaries of the proposed climate-related financial disclosures regime as it passed through the legislative process here and here.

Senate Effects

Consistent with its role as the House of Review, the Senate made an important amendment to the draft Bill before its passage. It required the climate statement (included in the Sustainability Report) to include disclosures on scenario analyses required to be undertaken by the reporting entity. Scenario analysis refers to the process by which a reporting entity tests the resilience of its strategy and business model to both physical climate-related risks (largely associated with rising global temperatures) and transition climate-related risks (ie to adjust to a lower-carbon economy). The Senate required that at least two prospective scenarios are to be used as part of this analysis:

An increase in global average temperatures which "well exceeds" 2°C above pre-industrial levels; and

An increase in global average temperatures limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

There were other attempted amendments by the Greens, Coalition and independent members, but these were defeated. So, once this amendment in passed by the House, the reporting regime will involve the following.

Reporting Regime

Who Reports and When?

Mandatory climate reporting will apply to entities which are already required to prepare annual financial reports under Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and must be made in a Sustainability Report within that annual financial report in accordance with Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards (ASRS).

The obligations for Group 1 reporting entities commence in respect of their financial years commencing after 1 January 2025. The obligations for Group 2 and Group 3 entities will commence for their financial years commencing after 1 July 2026 and 1 July 2027 respectively. The climate reporting regime will apply to not-for-profit entities that meet the same thresholds for Group entities. Charities and certain public authorities are exempt from this regime.