6 July 2025

Regulatory Radar Q2 2025

Developments underscore the need for proactive legal and compliance strategies.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Yvonne Lam,Nitesh Patel,Linda Zeng
Key highlights include:

  • ASIC's enforcement focus: ASIC ramps up action on cybersecurity, unfair contracts, and claims handling.
  • Sustainability reporting: ASIC's Regulatory Guide 280 outlines climate-related risk disclosure expectations and director responsibilities for entities required to prepare sustainability reports.
  • Quality of Advice Review – Tranche 2 reforms: Treasury's consultation on proposed reforms toadvice documentation, superannuation charging rules, and member engagement.
  • ACCC's merger control regime: Introduction of the new regime begins with transition from 1 July 2025 (voluntary notifications) and 1 January 2026 (mandatory notifications).
  • Privacy law reform: Introduction of a statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy, with direct legal remedies for individuals.

Together, these developments underscore the need for proactive legal and compliance strategies. Organisations must stay ahead of evolving expectations, engage early with regulators, and embed resilience into their governance frameworks. This edition provides timely insights and practical guidance to help navigate the road ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

