ARTICLE
24 March 2026

2026 Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide To Takeovers And Schemes Of Arrangement

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The 2026 edition of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide to Takeovers and Schemes of Arrangement has been launched.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in Australia
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

The 2026 edition of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide to Takeovers and Schemes of Arrangement has been launched.

Our Guide is designed to provide a helpful summary of some of the key legal and regulatory issues that arise in connection with Australian takeovers and schemes. This includes Australia's new merger control regime which came into effect on 1 January 2026.

The Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide to Takeovers and Schemes of Arrangement in Australia is a guide to:

  • making, or responding to, a takeover bid for an Australian public company; and
  • the use of schemes of arrangement as a means of acquiring an Australian public company.

1763202.jpg

The topics covered include:

  • Australia's M&A market
  • Legislative framework
  • Preparing for a transaction
  • Scheme of arrangement vs takeover bid
  • The scheme of arrangement procedure
  • Takeover bids – steps and procedures
  • Takeover defence
  • Disclosure of shareholdings
  • Dispute resolution
  • Alternatives to formal takeover bids or schemes of arrangement

1763202a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More