2026 Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide To Takeovers And Schemes Of Arrangement

The 2026 edition of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide to Takeovers and Schemes of Arrangement has been launched.

Our Guide is designed to provide a helpful summary of some of the key legal and regulatory issues that arise in connection with Australian takeovers and schemes. This includes Australia's new merger control regime which came into effect on 1 January 2026.

The Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Guide to Takeovers and Schemes of Arrangement in Australia is a guide to:

making, or responding to, a takeover bid for an Australian public company; and

the use of schemes of arrangement as a means of acquiring an Australian public company.

The topics covered include:

Australia's M&A market

Legislative framework

Preparing for a transaction

Scheme of arrangement vs takeover bid

The scheme of arrangement procedure

Takeover bids – steps and procedures

Takeover defence

Disclosure of shareholdings

Dispute resolution

Alternatives to formal takeover bids or schemes of arrangement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.