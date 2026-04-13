Subcontractor Payment Rights – Complete Guide

Article Summary

Subcontractor payment rights in Queensland are governed by the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld), which establishes a comprehensive statutory regime designed to protect cash flow in the construction industry.

In this article, our experienced building and construction lawyers explain how subcontractors can enforce statutory rights to progress payments, utilise adjudication for fast interim recovery, and rely on additional protections such as trust accounts and subcontractors’ charges.

It emphasises that strict compliance with statutory requirements is essential, as defects in payment claims, timing, or procedure can invalidate rights entirely.

The article also examines the limits of adjudication, the role of courts in supervising jurisdiction rather than merits, and the practical impact of insolvency on recovery strategies.

Through case law analysis, real-world examples, and practical guidance, the article provides a complete framework for understanding how subcontractors can secure payment and manage risk under Queensland law.

Subcontractor Payment Rights in Queensland

Regarding subcontractors payment rights, payment disputes remain one of the most persistent and commercially damaging issues in the building and construction industry.

Subcontractors often sit at the most vulnerable point in the contractual chain, required to perform work upfront while relying on upstream parties to pass payments down.

Recognising this imbalance, Queensland has developed one of the most comprehensive statutory payment protection regimes in Australia.

In Queensland, subcontractor payment rights are not derived solely from the terms of a subcontract. Instead, they arise from a multi-layered legal framework that operates alongside contractual rights and, in some cases, overrides them.

At the centre of this framework is the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld), which establishes statutory entitlements to progress payments, fast-track adjudication procedures, trust account protections, and statutory charges in favour of subcontractors.

In this article, our experienced building and construction lawyers explain how subcontractors can enforce statutory rights to progress payments, utilise adjudication for fast interim recovery, and rely on additional protections such as trust accounts and subcontractors’ charges.

The purpose and structure of Queensland’s payment regime

The stated purpose of the BIF Act is to help people working in the building and construction industry be paid for their work.

That purpose is achieved through four principal mechanisms:

Statutory trust accounts for eligible construction contracts and project trust work, designed to protect subcontractor entitlements from insolvency risk;

A statutory right to progress payments, regardless of whether the contract itself provides for progress payments;

A rapid adjudication system for resolving payment disputes on an interim basis; and

A statutory charge regime allowing subcontractors to secure payment directly from funds payable higher up the contractual chain

These statutory protections do not always operate cumulatively. In particular, if a subcontractor gives a notice of claim under the subcontractors’ charge regime for the same work or supply, section 62 of the BIF Act can prevent Chapter 3 payment-claim remedies from being started or continued, and may also affect an existing adjudication application or its enforcement.

In practice, a subcontractor must carefully choose its enforcement pathway and consider whether to withdraw a notice of claim before pursuing adjudication or debt recovery under Chapter 3.

Subcontractors payment rights operate independently of contract terms

A critical feature of Queensland’s security of payment regime is that statutory subcontractors payment rights exist independently of contractual rights. The Act creates a statutory entitlement to progress payments, even if the contract does not provide for them, provided the statutory requirements are satisfied.

This means that even where a subcontract is silent, restrictive, or poorly drafted, a subcontractor may still have enforceable statutory subcontractors payment rights to payment.

Importantly, the Act also prohibits contracting out of its core protections. Parties cannot agree to exclude or modify the operation of the security of payment regime, and contractual provisions that purport to do so will be ineffective.

This legislative policy reflects a deliberate attempt to prioritise cash flow throughout the industry over strict adherence to private contractual risk allocation.

Who is protected as a “subcontractor”?

The BIF Act adopts a broad and functional definition of subcontracting relationships. A contract will be a subcontract where its performance contributes to the performance of another contract in the construction chain, whether directly or indirectly, and regardless of whether the same parties are involved at multiple levels

The legislation expressly recognises multiple tiers of subcontracting, including first-tier, second-tier and lower-tier subcontracts, ensuring that payment protections extend beyond immediate head contractor relationships.

As a result, trade contractors, suppliers of related goods and services, and certain professional consultants may all fall within the protective scope of the Act, depending on the nature of their work.

Example: Subcontractor Protected Despite Poor Contract Terms

A subcontract contains restrictive payment provisions and unclear claim timing.

Despite this, the subcontractor serves a compliant payment claim under the Act and proceeds to adjudication.

The adjudicator determines that a statutory entitlement to payment exists independently of the contract, and the subcontractor recovers an interim payment.

Queensland’s approach compared to other states

While all Australian states and territories have security of payment legislation, Queensland’s regime is distinct in both breadth and intensity.

In addition to adjudication rights common across jurisdictions, Queensland has implemented statutory trust accounts and retained an expanded version of the subcontractors’ charge system, both of which are either absent or significantly more limited in other states.

These Queensland-specific features are particularly significant in insolvency scenarios, where traditional adjudication outcomes may be of limited practical value if an upstream party is unable to pay.

For subcontractors operating nationally, understanding these jurisdictional differences is essential when assessing risk and selecting enforcement strategies.

The Four Core Payment Rights Available to Subcontractors in Queensland

Queensland courts have repeatedly emphasised that subcontractor payment protection operates through multiple, distinct legal pathways, each serving a different function within the statutory scheme.

Those pathways are not interchangeable, and the consequences of confusing them can be fatal to a payment claim.

The four core subcontractors payment rights available to subcontractors in Queensland are:

contractual payment rights; statutory progress payment rights; statutory trust protections; and subcontractors’ charges.

The way these subcontractors payment rights operate and, critically, their limits is best understood through the case law.

Example: Choosing the Wrong Enforcement Pathway

A subcontractor serves a payment claim and later gives a notice of claim under the subcontractor’s charge regime for the same work.

As a result, the adjudication process is disrupted, and the subcontractor must reassess its recovery strategy.

The case highlights the importance of selecting the correct statutory pathway at the outset.

The differences between these mechanisms can be summarised as follows:

Mechanism Speed Purpose Risk Adjudication Fast Cash flow Strict compliance Trust accounts Ongoing Protect funds Limited scope Subcontractors’ charge Strategic Secure upstream funds Election consequences Litigation Slow Final rights Cost + delay

Subcontractors payment rights: determining contractual entitlements

Construction contracts regulate valuation, certification, set-off, retention and final payment. However, Queensland courts have made clear that contractual mechanisms do not override the statutory payment regime once it is engaged.

That point emerges clearly from the reasoning of the Court of Appeal in RHG Construction Fitout and Maintenance Pty Ltd v Kangaroo Point Developments MP Property Pty Ltd & Ors [2021] QCA 117.

In rejecting an argument that contractual arrangements could control the operation of the statutory payment process, Sofronoff P observed at [29]:

There is no reason why the parties could not agree in the way they did about the meaning to be attributed to the words used in a contractual instrument. Section 200 of the Act provides: ‘The provisions of this Act have effect despite any provision to the contrary in any contract, agreement or arrangement.’

While the Court was addressing the interaction between contractual language and the statutory scheme, the passage confirms a broader principle applied consistently in Queensland: contractual mechanisms may regulate the parties’ substantive subcontractors payment rights, but they do so subject to the statutory framework, not in substitution for it.

The practical consequence is that contractual rights remain central to determining final entitlements, including issues of set-off and security.

However, once a party invokes the statutory payment regime, the subcontractors payment rights and obligations of the parties are governed by the statute, not by the contract alone.

Example: Contract Terms Do Not Prevent a Statutory Claim

A subcontract requires certification by a superintendent before payment can be claimed.

The subcontractor issues a statutory payment claim without certification.

Despite the contractual requirement, the statutory regime applies, and the claim proceeds to adjudication.

Statutory subcontractors payment rights: a self-contained regime

The statutory right to a progress payment under Queensland’s security of payment regime is not discretionary.

However, courts have consistently emphasised that the right only arises where the statutory requirements for a valid payment claim are satisfied. Non-compliance is not treated as a technical defect, but as a jurisdictional failure.

This principle was articulated emphatically by the Queensland Court of Appeal in MWB Everton Park Pty Ltd v Devcon Building Co Pty Ltd [2024] QCA 94. In rejecting the argument that repeated acceptance of earlier claims could cure defects in a later claim, Dalton JA stated at [26]:

Unless something which meets the statutory definition of a payment claim is delivered to the principal, the principal has no statutory obligation to make a payment or respond with a payment schedule. Contractual concepts such as waiver (if that is what the primary judge had in mind) are irrelevant to this. Further, whether or not the document claimed to be a payment claim meets the statutory definition must be a matter of objective construction; the Court cannot be concerned with a subjective understanding of the principal.

This paragraph captures a recurring judicial theme: statutory subcontractors payment rights do not arise by conduct, acquiescence, or commercial expectation. They arise only when the statute is strictly complied with.

Example: Invalid Payment Claim Due to Non-Compliance

A contractor submits a document labelled “progress claim” but fails to identify it as a payment claim under the Act or properly describe the work.

The principal does not respond.

When the matter proceeds to adjudication, the claim is held invalid, and the adjudicator has no jurisdiction.

The same insistence on strict compliance was recognised in Civil Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd v Galaxy Developments Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 10, where the Court of Appeal treated compliance with statutory time limits as jurisdictional.

As the Court explained, once the statutory time has expired, the adjudicator no longer has authority to act. The regime does not permit flexibility in the face of non-compliance, even where the outcome may appear harsh.

Statutory trust protections and insolvency risk: cash flow down the chain

Queensland’s statutory trust regime reflects a legislative concern that progress payments, once received, should flow down the contractual chain rather than be absorbed by upstream insolvency.

Courts have acknowledged that this policy objective informs how enforcement disputes are resolved.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Supreme Court considered whether enforcement of an adjudication decision should be stayed pending the determination of final proceedings. In weighing the competing considerations, the Court observed at [28]:

I think it is plain on the evidence that Kenik’s financial woes are at least significantly the result of the non-payment of the adjudicated amount, and I do consider that a relevant factor to take into account here favouring the non-granting of a stay.

Later in the same judgment, the Court addressed the relevance of downstream contractors and subcontractors, stating at [30]:

I think it is a relevant factor that payments to contractors will ordinarily result in cash flowing down the chain to subcontractors. Here there is evidence that that is an intention of Kenik if it receives the BIF payment.

These paragraphs illustrate how courts recognise that statutory payment mechanisms are not confined to the immediate parties.

They are designed to promote liquidity across the construction chain, particularly where insolvency risk threatens to undermine subcontractor recovery.

Example: Cash Flow Collapse from Withheld Payment

A head contractor withholds a substantial payment from a subcontractor experiencing tight cash flow.

The subcontractor is unable to meet its own obligations to downstream trades.

When the dispute reaches court, the financial consequences of non-payment are a relevant factor in deciding whether to grant a stay of enforcement.

Subcontractors’ charges and adjudication consequences

Queensland law provides multiple statutory mechanisms to protect subcontractors, but courts have consistently rejected attempts to blur their boundaries.

Each remedy operates under its own statutory conditions, and the consequences of non-compliance differ depending on the pathway engaged.

This distinction was examined in Karam Group Pty Ltd ATF The Karam (No. 1) Family Trust v HCA Queensland & Ors [2023] QSC 245, where the Supreme Court considered the consequences of an adjudicator failing to comply with statutory requirements relating to the making and communication of a decision. In construing the statutory scheme, the Court observed at [45]:

Consistent with the purposes stated in s 3 of the BIF Act, the procedures are expedited with definite and prescribed time limits for the various steps to be undertaken. Time limits are very important to achieving the purpose and both time limits and the statutory requirements of the scheme have been interpreted strictly even if that results in a potentially harsh outcome.

The Court went on to emphasise the centrality of communication of the adjudicator’s decision to the operation of the scheme at [50]:

These offences highlight that the key focus of the statutory scheme is to facilitate the prompt payment of the adjudicated amount following the adjudicator’s decision. This is dependent on the communication of the adjudicator’s decision.

These passages reinforce a broader principle applicable across Queensland’s subcontractor protection regime: statutory remedies are tightly defined, procedurally exacting, and enforced according to their terms.

Read more here – Subcontractors’ Charge – Construction Debt Recovery

Example: Charge Notice Alters Recovery Strategy

A subcontractor elects to issue a subcontractor’s charge over funds payable to the head contractor.

This decision affects its ability to continue with adjudication for the same claim.

The subcontractor must then pursue recovery through the charge mechanism rather than the adjudication process.

Courts will not treat different statutory mechanisms as interchangeable or extend their consequences beyond the legislation.

Taken together, the authorities demonstrate that Queensland’s subcontractor payment regime is layered, strict, and policy-driven.

Contractual rights determine final entitlements. Statutory progress payments preserve cash flow.

Trust and enforcement mechanisms address insolvency risk. Each operates independently, and each demands precise compliance.

Payment Claims and Payment Schedules – Strict Compliance and Fatal Errors

The payment claim and payment schedule regime under Queensland’s security of payment legislation has repeatedly been described by the courts as jurisdictional.

Whether a party gains access to adjudication and the powerful enforcement rights that follow depends entirely on whether the statutory preconditions are met.

The case law demonstrates that the courts do not approach these requirements flexibly. Instead, they ask a threshold question: has the statutory regime been validly engaged at all?

The statutory payment process is strict and time-sensitive. Missing a step or deadline can invalidate a claim entirely.

Read more about how charges can help – Builders Subcontractors’ Charge – Get Paid & Protect Yourself

What constitutes a valid payment claim

Whether a document qualifies as a statutory payment claim is a question of law, not impression or intention.

If the document does not meet the statutory definition, no obligation to provide a payment schedule arises, and the adjudication regime is never enlivened.

This issue was examined in detail by the Queensland Court of Appeal in MWB Everton Park Pty Ltd v Devcon Building Co Pty Ltd [2024] QCA 94. In analysing whether documents sent by the builder constituted a payment claim, Dalton JA observed at [21]:

As a general proposition, I observe that the two sets of documents … show a confusion on the part of the builder between the concept of a payment claim under the BIFA and a progress claim under the contract. As the case law referred to … shows, if a builder wishes to take advantage of the provisions for statutory payment claims under the BIFA, it is incumbent on the builder to set up an accounting system which conforms to that Act, with professional advice if necessary.

This passage confirms that the statutory concept of a payment claim is distinct from contractual progress claims.

A document that functions adequately under a contract may nonetheless fail to meet the statutory description.

Example: Confusing Contract Claim with Statutory Claim

A subcontractor submits an invoice in the usual contractual format without complying with statutory requirements.

The principal does not issue a payment schedule.

Despite this, the subcontractor cannot rely on the Act because the document was not a valid payment claim.

The six-month timing requirement

Queensland courts have treated the six-month requirement for serving a payment claim as a substantive condition, not a procedural technicality.

Where the condition is not satisfied, the payment claim and any resulting adjudication is liable to be treated as a nullity.

In Forme Two Pty Ltd v McNab Developments (Qld) Pty Ltd [2025] QSC 96, the Supreme Court addressed whether a payment claim could be valid where it did not include a claim for work carried out within the preceding six months. The Court stated at [52]:

Section 75(2)(b) of the BIF Act … requires that the payment claim contain a claim for payment for at least some work carried out in the six months prior to the giving of the payment claim.

The Court concluded that, because this requirement had not been satisfied, the statutory regime had not been properly engaged. The case illustrates that timing defects go to jurisdiction, not merely to quantum.

Example: Claim Fails Due to Timing

A subcontractor submits a payment claim for historical work completed more than six months earlier, without including any recent work.

The claim is held invalid, and the statutory regime is not engaged.

The subcontractor loses access to adjudication.

Payment Schedules

Just as payment claims must meet the statutory description, so too must payment schedules. Courts have rejected arguments that documents can be treated as payment schedules merely because they perform a similar function under the contract.

This issue arose in RHG Construction Fitout and Maintenance Pty Ltd v Kangaroo Point Developments MP Property Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 117. In considering whether a valid payment schedule had been identified, Dalton J held at [19]:

It was submitted that the Superintendent’s assessment … was not a payment schedule of the kind required by s 76 of the Act and, if that was so, it followed that the adjudication application … was invalid because it did not refer to a valid payment schedule as the Act required. It followed that the adjudicator had no jurisdiction to decide anything.

This passage demonstrates that failure to properly identify or serve a statutory payment schedule is not a curable defect. It deprives the adjudicator of authority altogether.

Consequences of delay

Strict compliance extends beyond the service of claims and schedules to the adjudication process itself.

Courts have consistently held that an adjudicator who fails to act within the prescribed time limits acts without jurisdiction.

In Karam Group Pty Ltd ATF The Karam (No. 1) Family Trust v HCA Queensland & Ors [2022] QSC 290, the Supreme Court applied binding authority from the Court of Appeal and held at [6]:

If this Court finds that the Adjudicator failed to make the First Decision within the time fixed by s 85(1) … it is accepted that … an adjudicator’s decision out of time is void as the obligation … is jurisdictional and a breach invalidates the decision.

This passage reinforces that time limits are central to the statutory scheme, not ancillary to it.

When a “decision” is not a decision

Whether an adjudicator has decided within the meaning of the Act is itself a jurisdictional question. A document will not attract statutory consequences simply because it appears decisive in form.

In Bright Days Herston Pty Ltd v ATG Project & Property Solutions Pty Ltd [2025] QSC 147, the Supreme Court rejected the argument that an email from an adjudicator constituted a statutory decision. The Court stated at [34]:

I conclude that the 2 November email was not a decision by Mr Trattler that he did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate the adjudication application. … Mr Trattler did not make any decision about jurisdiction. Rather he concluded only that … he did not intend to issue a decision.

The case confirms that statutory consequences attach only where the adjudicator has performed the statutory task required by the Act not where the adjudicator merely expresses an intention or preliminary view.

The authorities make clear that payment claims and payment schedules are jurisdictional gateways, not informal procedural steps.

For subcontractors, this means that statutory subcontractors payment rights can be lost entirely through defects in form, timing, or service.

For principals and head contractors, it means that silence, delay, or reliance on contractual practices may expose them to immediate statutory liability.

Adjudication – Jurisdiction, Natural Justice, and the Limits of Merits Review

Adjudication under Queensland’s security of payment regime is designed to be rapid and interim.

Courts have consistently emphasised that adjudicators are not engaged in a merits review of the parties’ contractual dispute but are instead performing a statutory task within tightly defined jurisdictional limits.

The case law demonstrates three key propositions:

jurisdiction must exist before any adjudication power can be exercised; denial of natural justice may invalidate a decision, but only within narrow bounds; and courts will not intervene merely because an adjudicator has made factual or evaluative errors.

Jurisdiction as a threshold issue

An adjudicator must first have jurisdiction to determine an adjudication application. If jurisdiction is absent, any purported decision is void, regardless of the substantive merits.

Example: Decision Set Aside for Lack of Jurisdiction

An adjudicator proceeds to determine a claim despite a defect in the payment claim.

On review, the court finds that the statutory requirements were not met and declares the decision void.

The adjudication outcome has no legal effect.

In Bright Days Herston Pty Ltd v ATG Project & Property Solutions Pty Ltd [2025] QSC 147, the Supreme Court addressed whether an adjudicator had made a jurisdictional decision at all. In rejecting the argument that a preliminary communication amounted to a statutory determination, the Court stated at [32]:

As a matter of statutory construction, Bright Days’ submissions must be rejected because if the preliminary decision that the adjudicator makes that he or she does not have jurisdiction to adjudicate the application was in fact the decision itself, then the adjudicator would not have to consider and decide any of the substance of the application.

This passage confirms that jurisdictional determinations are not merely formal. They define whether the adjudicator has authority to embark upon the statutory task at all.

Time limits and jurisdiction

Queensland courts have repeatedly held that statutory time limits imposed on adjudicators are jurisdictional. Failure to comply deprives the adjudicator of authority to act.

In Karam Group Pty Ltd ATF The Karam (No. 1) Family Trust v HCA Queensland & Ors [2022] QSC 290, the Supreme Court explained the consequence of an adjudicator failing to decide within time in unequivocal terms, as stated at [81]:

Accordingly, the First Decision and the Second Decision were not decided within time and are therefore invalid and void in accordance with the Court of Appeal decision in Civil Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd v Galaxy Developments Pty Ltd.

The Court’s reasoning reflects a consistent approach: expedition is not merely an objective of the scheme, but a jurisdictional condition of its operation.

Natural Justice

Although adjudication is intended to be fast and informal, adjudicators are still required to afford procedural fairness within the confines of the statutory scheme.

However, courts have been careful to confine natural justice challenges to genuine procedural denial, rather than disagreements with outcome or reasoning.

In Karam Group Pty Ltd ATF The Karam (No. 1) Family Trust v HCA Queensland & Ors [2022] QSC 290, the Court addressed the relationship between statutory compliance and fairness, observing at [45]:

Consistent with the purposes stated in s 3 of the BIF Act, the procedures are expedited with definite and prescribed time limits for the various steps to be undertaken. Time limits are very important to achieving the purpose and both time limits and the statutory requirements of the scheme have been interpreted strictly even if that results in a potentially harsh outcome.

This passage illustrates that considerations of fairness are assessed within the statutory framework, not as an external corrective.

The courts will not dilute jurisdictional requirements in the name of fairness.

The limits of judicial review

Queensland courts have consistently resisted attempts to convert adjudication into a quasi-appeal process.

Errors of fact, evaluation, or contractual interpretation made within the jurisdiction do not justify judicial intervention.

In RHG Construction Fitout and Maintenance Pty Ltd v Kangaroo Point Developments MP Property Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 117, the Court of Appeal confirmed that once jurisdiction exists, the adjudicator’s conclusions on the merits are not open to review.

The Court explained that, where the statutory preconditions are satisfied, an adjudicator’s task is to decide the application, not to decide it correctly in accordance with judicial standards.

While the Court ultimately found jurisdiction lacking in that case, its reasoning reinforces the broader principle: courts supervise jurisdiction, not correctness.

Enforcement despite dispute

Even where a party disputes an adjudicator’s reasoning or outcome, enforcement will ordinarily proceed unless a jurisdictional defect is established.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Supreme Court considered whether enforcement should be stayed.

In declining to do so, the Court emphasised the interim and cash-flow focused nature of adjudication, noting that the statutory regime is designed to operate notwithstanding unresolved underlying disputes.

The decision reflects a consistent judicial reluctance to undermine the efficacy of adjudication by delaying enforcement absent compelling jurisdictional grounds.

Practical consequence

For subcontractors, adjudication offers a powerful and rapid means of enforcing subcontractors payment rights but only where the statutory conditions are met.

For principals and head contractors, challenges to adjudication must be framed carefully and precisely.

Courts will intervene where jurisdiction is absent or natural justice denied but will not re-litigate the merits.

Enforcement, Stays and Restitution – When Adjudicated Amounts Must Be Paid

Adjudication under Queensland’s security of payment regime produces an interim determination.

Courts have consistently emphasised that adjudicated amounts are ordinarily payable immediately, even where the underlying dispute remains unresolved.

However, the case law also identifies narrow circumstances in which enforcement may be restrained or where restitution may be ordered.

The authorities establish three key principles:

adjudication decisions are ordinarily enforceable as debts; stays of enforcement are exceptional; and restitution may arise where a decision is void or set aside.

Enforcement and the position of subcontractors

When a party seeks to resist enforcement of an adjudicated amount, courts are required to consider not only the immediate parties, but also the broader construction payment chain.

The interests of subcontractors are a relevant and recurring consideration.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Supreme Court identified the effect of a stay on subcontractors as a factor weighing against restraint of enforcement, the Court stated at [30]:

Sixth is the effect of the stay on other creditors including subcontractors. That is a factor that favours no stay being granted. If a stay is granted in this case, the consequence is that the payment of the adjudicated amount will be delayed, and that may have adverse impacts beyond Kenik itself.

This passage reflects a consistent judicial recognition that adjudication is not merely about resolving disputes between two contracting parties.

It is designed to facilitate payment down the contractual chain, and delays in enforcement may have consequences well beyond the immediate respondent.

The balance of convenience in stay applications

Although enforcement is the norm, courts retain a discretion to grant a stay in appropriate cases. That discretion is exercised by reference to the balance of convenience, rather than by re-litigating the merits of the adjudication.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Court described the nature of the inquiry in simple but important terms, as stated at [34]:

Whilst having proper regard to the factors I have already mentioned, and am still to mention, ultimately the balance of convenience in most cases, and in this case, will be determined by considering the likely outcomes if a stay is granted compared to the likely outcomes if a stay is not granted.

This formulation makes clear that the assessment is forward-looking and practical.

Assertions that an adjudicator was wrong, or that the respondent may ultimately succeed in final proceedings, do not of themselves justify a stay. The focus is on comparative prejudice.

Undertakings as to damages and enforcement risk

Where a party seeks a stay of enforcement, the adequacy of any undertaking as to damages is a further critical consideration. Courts have treated the absence of a meaningful undertaking as a powerful factor against the grant of a stay.

Again, in Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Court explained at [44]:

A further relevant factor to consider in the stay application is the adequacy of the undertaking as to damages offered by TPG if a stay is granted. The lack of an undertaking of worth is a powerful factor telling against the grant of a stay.

This passage underscores that parties seeking to restrain enforcement bear a heavy evident burden.

Without a credible undertaking capable of protecting the successful claimant, courts are reluctant to interfere with the statutory payment regime.

Void adjudication decisions and restitution

Different considerations arise where an adjudication decision is affected by jurisdictional error and is therefore void.

In such cases, the adjudicator’s determination lacks legal effect, and the statutory consequences that ordinarily attach to a valid adjudication decision do not arise.

Queensland courts have consistently treated compliance with jurisdictional requirements, particularly statutory time limits, as fundamental to the existence of adjudicative authority.

Where those requirements are not satisfied, the purported decision is invalid and incapable of supporting enforcement.

The financial consequences that follow from a void adjudication decision depend on the circumstances in which payment was made and the manner in which invalidity is established.

While adjudication is designed to produce interim outcomes, the absence of jurisdiction means that any payment purportedly required by a void decision is not grounded in a valid statutory obligation.

Read more here about this process – Reviewing a BIFA Adjudication Decision

Time limits, jurisdiction, and harsh outcomes

The possibility of restitution following a void decision is closely connected to the strict treatment of statutory time limits.

Courts have consistently emphasised that expedition is not merely an objective of the scheme, but a jurisdictional requirement.

In Karam Group Pty Ltd ATF The Karam (No. 1) Family Trust v HCA Queensland & Ors [2022] QSC 290, the Court observed at [45]:

Time limits are very important to achieving the purpose of the statutory scheme and have been interpreted strictly, even if that results in a potentially harsh outcome.

This judicial acknowledgement of harsh outcomes reinforces that fairness is assessed within the statutory framework, not as a basis for relaxing jurisdictional requirements.

Taken together, the authorities confirm that adjudication under Queensland’s security of payment regime is intended to produce real and enforceable outcomes, but within strict jurisdictional boundaries. Enforcement is the norm.

Stays are exceptional. Where a decision is void, restitution may follow — but only because the decision is treated as never having existed.

Example: Enforcement Despite Ongoing Dispute

A respondent disputes the adjudicator’s reasoning and seeks to delay payment pending final proceedings.

The court refuses a stay, emphasising the interim nature of adjudication.

The adjudicated amount must be paid immediately.

For subcontractors, this reinforces the commercial value of adjudication as a cash-flow mechanism.

For principals and head contractors, it highlights the importance of identifying jurisdictional defects early, before enforcement or payment occurs.

Insolvency, Financial Distress, and Managing Subcontractor Payment Risk

Insolvency and severe financial distress remain among the most acute risks faced by subcontractors.

Queensland’s security of payment regime does not eliminate that risk, but it significantly reshapes how it is managed by prioritising cash flow, enforcing strict jurisdictional limits, and discouraging delays that may precipitate collapse further down the contractual chain.

The case law illustrates that courts are acutely conscious of the real-world financial consequences of withholding payment, particularly where non-payment may itself trigger insolvency.

Financial distress as a relevant consideration

When courts are asked to intervene in the operation of the statutory payment regime particularly by granting stays of enforcement, they do not assess insolvency risk in the abstract.

Instead, they examine whether withholding payment is likely to cause financial failure, with consequences extending beyond the immediate parties.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Supreme Court accepted that delaying payment of an adjudicated amount carried a real risk of insolvency and downstream harm, as stated at [34]:

Ultimately the balance of convenience in most cases, and in this case, will be determined by considering the likely outcomes if a stay is granted compared to the likely outcomes if a stay is not granted. As mentioned, if a stay is granted in this case, the undisputed evidence is that Kenik is most likely to financially fail. That is a dire consequence having adverse impacts beyond Kenik itself.

This reasoning reflects a consistent judicial approach: the statutory scheme is not indifferent to insolvency risk, particularly where that risk arises from prolonged non-payment.

Assessing solvency and liquidity in practice

Courts do not require proof of formal insolvency before recognising financial fragility as a relevant factor. Evidence of weak liquidity, limited assets, and an inability to absorb delayed payments may be sufficient.

Example: Delay Triggers Financial Distress

A subcontractor operating on narrow margins experiences delayed payment of a large claim.

Without sufficient reserves, the subcontractor struggles to meet obligations and faces potential insolvency.

The court recognises the real-world impact of non-payment in assessing enforcement issues.

In Taringa Property Group Pty Ltd v Kenik Pty Ltd [2024] QSC 327, the Court described the contractor’s financial position in clear terms, as stated at [36]:

The December statement, on its face, shows current assets over liabilities of about $268,000. In all of the circumstances that exist, that is not a strong financial position.

This passage demonstrates how courts assess solvency risk pragmatically, focusing on whether delayed payment is likely to destabilise the contractor and, by extension, those reliant upon it.

Jurisdictional limits and insolvency consequences

While adjudication is intended to facilitate prompt payment, it operates within strict jurisdictional boundaries.

Where those boundaries are crossed, the resulting decision is void and incapable of supporting enforcement, regardless of financial hardship.

The Queensland Court of Appeal reaffirmed this principle in Civil Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd v Galaxy Developments Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 10 as stated at [2]:

The principal issue in these appeals is the effect of an adjudicator’s decision, purportedly made under the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (“the Act”), but beyond the time limit for the decision which the Act specifies. An adjudicator, Mr Jones, held that Civil Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd (“CCA”) should recover an adjudicated amount of $1.4 million from Galaxy Developments Pty Ltd (“Galaxy”). On Galaxy’s application, the primary judge held that the adjudicator’s decision was delivered beyond any relevant time limit under the Act, and at least for that reason, was void.

This strict approach underscores that insolvency risk does not justify a departure from jurisdictional requirements. The statutory objective of cash flow is pursued within, not outside, the limits of adjudicative authority.

Contractual adjustment and post-payment correction

Where insolvency does not immediately intervene, contractual mechanisms may still allow for later financial correction.

Courts have recognised that interim payments may be adjusted through final certification or dispute resolution processes.

In Pacific Diamond 88 Pty Ltd v Tomkins Commercial & Industrial Builders Pty Ltd [2025] QCA 50, the Court of Appeal explained why interim certificates did not give rise to set-off rights in advance of final certification, as stated at [71]:

Because there was no mechanism by which an obligation to pay liquidated damages was created in advance of the final certificate mechanism there could be neither legal nor equitable set off at the time that payment certificate 32 was issued.

This reasoning illustrates how the statutory emphasis on interim payments aligns with contractual structures that defer the ultimate financial adjustment to later stages.

The Queensland authorities demonstrate a coherent approach to insolvency risk in the construction context.

Courts prioritise cash flow, recognise the destabilising effect of non-payment, and remain alert to downstream consequences for subcontractors.

At the same time, they enforce jurisdictional limits strictly and preserve the interim character of adjudication.

For subcontractors, this reinforces the importance of acting early when payment delays emerge.

For principals and head contractors, it highlights that withholding payment in the face of financial fragility may carry legal and commercial consequences well beyond the immediate dispute.

Practical Guidance for Subcontractors

Courts have consistently emphasised that security of payment legislation is directed at maintaining cash flow during a project, rather than resolving parties’ final contractual entitlements.

The High Court explained the legislative purpose in clear terms in Southern Han Breakfast Point Pty Ltd (in Liquidation) v Lewence Construction Pty Ltd [2016] HCA 52, observing at [4]:

The Act was designed to ensure prompt payment and, for that purpose, the Act set up a unique form of adjudication of disputes over the amount due for payment. Parliament intended that a progress payment, on account, should be made promptly and that any disputes over the amount finally due should be decided separately.

The Court further emphasised the centrality of cash flow to the construction industry:

Cash flow is the lifeblood of the construction industry and the Government was determined that, pending final determination of all disputes, contractors and subcontractors should be able to obtain a prompt interim payment on account.

For subcontractors, this reinforces that security of payment is intended to be used during the life of a project, not deferred until disputes crystallise at the end.

Strict compliance is not optional

Courts repeatedly stress that the statutory regime operates according to objective compliance, not subjective intention or commercial informality.

In MWB Everton Park Pty Ltd v Devcon Building Co Pty Ltd [2024] QCA 94, the Queensland Court of Appeal made clear that whether a document is a payment claim is a matter of construction, not belief, as stated at [26]:

Whether or not the document claimed to be a payment claim meets the statutory definition must be a matter of objective construction; the Court cannot be concerned with a subjective understanding.

This approach reflects earlier authority such as Multiplex Constructions Pty Ltd v Luikens [2003] NSWSC 1140, where the Supreme Court of New South Wales treated the statutory process as one that must be followed with precision, because adjudication determinations can have immediate financial consequences, as stated at [9]:

By s 23(2) of the Act, [the respondent] was thereupon required to pay the adjudicated amount … On that date [the claimant] commenced these proceedings.

For subcontractors, the practical lesson is clear: format, timing and content matter. Informal claims or assumptions about compliance carry real risk.

Contractual devices cannot defeat statutory rights

A recurring issue in subcontractor disputes is whether contractual preconditions can prevent access to statutory subcontractors payment rights.

In BRB Modular Pty Ltd v AWX Constructions Pty Ltd [2015] QSC 218, the Supreme Court of Queensland considered a contractual requirement that a statutory declaration be provided as a condition precedent to making a claim.

The Court framed the issue squarely as one of statutory entitlement:

Whether the contractual condition is effective to exclude the sub-contractor’s statutory entitlement to make a progress claim under the Act.

This reflects the broader principle that security of payment legislation is designed to operate despite contractual provisions to the contrary, and subcontractors should be cautious about accepting arguments that contractual mechanisms can permanently bar statutory claims.

Insolvency and set-off risks require careful timing

The interaction between security of subcontractors payment rights and insolvency law is another area where courts have issued practical warnings.

In Façade Treatment Engineering Pty Ltd (in liq) v Brookfield Multiplex Constructions Pty Ltd [2016] VSCA 247, the Victorian Court of Appeal examined the limits of security of payment remedies where insolvency intervenes, noting at [2]:

We construe the BCISP Act narrowly and conclude that s 9(1) of the BCISP Act does not create an entitlement to progress payments for persons who are in liquidation.

For subcontractors, the practical lesson is to assert subcontractors payment rights early, because insolvency can materially complicate recovery and may affect the availability or utility of security of payment remedies, although the precise position depends on the governing statute and the timing of the insolvency event.

Taken together, the case law demonstrates that courts expect subcontractors to:

use security of payment legislation proactively, not defensively

comply strictly with statutory requirements

understand that adjudication provides interim relief with immediate consequences

avoid assuming contractual provisions will override statutory entitlements

be alert to insolvency risk and timing

As the High Court made clear, the legislation exists to ensure that those who perform construction work can obtain a prompt interim payment on account while disputes are worked out later.

Common Pitfalls, Enforcement Risks and Strategic Lessons for Subcontractors

A recurring risk for subcontractors is underestimating the legal consequences that flow from a valid adjudication determination.

Courts have emphasised that once an adjudicated amount is validly determined, it carries immediate and enforceable legal consequences.

In Coordinated Construction Co Pty Ltd v Climatech (Canberra) Pty Ltd & Ors [2005] NSWCA 229, the New South Wales Court of Appeal explained that a valid adjudication determination imposes a direct obligation on the respondent to pay, as stated at [53]:

The valid determination of ‘an adjudicated amount’ imposes a legal obligation on the respondent to pay that amount: s 23(2). If not paid, the claimant may request ‘an adjudication certificate’ (s 24(1)) which may be filed in a court of competent jurisdiction and which will be enforceable as a judgment for a debt.

The Court further clarified that the statutory scheme does not permit injunctive relief merely because of alleged errors that do not go to jurisdictional validity:

This scheme depends upon the existence of an adjudicated amount, validly determined, but is inconsistent with the proposition that injunctive relief is available to prevent further steps being taken if the adjudicated amount is not paid, based on some legal error not going to the validity of the adjudication process.

For subcontractors, this underscores that once a determination is valid, enforcement is not discretionary or provisional; it is immediate and enforceable in practice.

Example: Delay Eliminates Strategic Options

A subcontractor delays taking action while attempting an informal resolution.

By the time formal steps are taken, key statutory timeframes have expired.

The subcontractor’s recovery options are significantly reduced.

Misunderstanding the provisional nature of statutory payment rights

Another common pitfall is assuming that an adjudication determination finally resolves the parties’ contractual entitlements. Courts have consistently rejected that view.

In John Holland Pty Ltd v Roads and Traffic Authority of New South Wales & Ors [2007] NSWCA 19, the Court of Appeal described the statutory purpose in clear terms, as stated at [65]:

The object of the Act is to ensure that any person who undertakes to carry out construction work … under a construction contract is entitled to receive, and is able to recover, progress payments in relation to the carrying out of that work

This distinction is critical for subcontractors, who must appreciate that adjudication secures interim cash flow without determining final rights.

Treating statutory preconditions as technicalities

Subcontractors frequently encounter difficulties where statutory requirements are treated as technical or procedural rather than jurisdictional.

In Chase Oyster Bar Pty Ltd v Hamo Industries Pty Ltd [2010] NSWCA 190, the Court of Appeal made clear that compliance with statutory requirements is fundamental:

Question 2: Whether in light of the decision of the High Court Kirk v Industrial Relations Commission [2010] HCA 1 the decision in Brodyn Pty Ltd v Davenport [2004] NSWCA 394; (2004) 61 NSWLR 421 should not be followed or was incorrectly decided so far as it held that: a. the Supreme Court of New South Wales was not required to consider and determine the existence of jurisdictional error by an adjudicator in reaching a determination under the Act;

b. an order in the nature of certiorari was not available to quash or set aside a decision of an adjudicator under the Act;

c. the Act expressly or impliedly limited the Supreme Court of New South Wales’ power to consider and quash a determination for jurisdictional error by an adjudicator in reaching a determination under the Act. Answer: To the extent that Brodyn Pty Ltd v Davenport held, in relation to an adjudication application which was not in compliance with s 17(2)(a) of the Act, the matters set out in the question at a, b and c, it was in error.

This reinforces that compliance failures are not minor defects but may deprive an adjudicator of authority altogether.

Assuming courts will revisit the merits of an adjudication

A further misconception is that courts will intervene simply because an adjudicator has made an error. Courts have consistently confined their role to examining whether statutory conditions have been met.

In Queensland Bulk Water Supply Authority v McDonald Keen Group Pty Ltd & Anor [2009] QSC 165, the Supreme Court of Queensland explained the nature of the judicial inquiry, as stated at [84]:

The question is whether he has made a determination under s 26 of the Payments Act, or whether he arrived at the amount he has adopted by a process wholly unrelated to a consideration of the matters set out in s 26(2). It has not been suggested that the evidence to which he has referred, including the estimate, was outside the range of considerations identified in s 26(2).

This approach confirms that courts are concerned with jurisdiction and statutory compliance, not the correctness of the adjudicator’s conclusions.

Overlooking alternative statutory recovery options

Subcontractors sometimes assume that an invalid adjudication determination brings statutory recovery to an end. The authorities demonstrate that this assumption is incorrect.

In Seymour Whyte Constructions Pty Ltd v Ostwald Bros Pty Ltd (In Liquidation) [2019] NSWCA 11, the Court of Appeal held, as stated at [186]:

The primary Judge was therefore correct to conclude that had the Adjudication Determination been invalid by reason of Ostwald’s failure to comply with s 17(3)(d) of the Security of Payment Act, he would have held that Ostwald was entitled to seek recovery of the unpaid Scheduled Amount pursuant to s 16(2)(a)(ii).

The Court also confirmed the continuing operation of the statutory regime despite insolvency, as stated at [266]:

His Honour also concluded that, on its proper construction, the Security of Payment Act continued to apply notwithstanding the commencement of the winding up of Ostwald.

This highlights the importance of understanding the full range of statutory remedies available, particularly where adjudication processes encounter difficulty.

Final Observations on the Operation and Purpose of Security of Payment Regimes

The High Court has articulated, in direct and unequivocal terms, the nature of security of payment legislation as a statutory mechanism concerned with speed and interim enforcement rather than final determination of contractual rights.

In Probuild Constructions (Aust) Pty Ltd v Shade Systems Pty Ltd [2018] HCA 4, the High Court stated at [44]:

Having regard to the above matters, it is right to say that the Security of Payment Act creates an entitlement that is ‘determined informally, summarily and quickly, and then summarily enforced without prejudice to the common law rights of both parties which can be determined in the normal manner’.

The Court further explained that the statutory process is not concerned with conclusively resolving contractual entitlements, as stated at [37]:

The Security of Payment Act is not concerned with finally and conclusively determining the entitlements of parties to a construction contract.

These statements confirm that the legislation is intentionally structured to prioritise prompt interim payment, leaving the final adjustment of subcontractors payment rights to later proceedings.

The exclusion of merits review is a deliberate legislative choice

A central feature of the statutory scheme is the deliberate restriction on judicial intervention in adjudication determinations, except in cases of jurisdictional error.

In Probuild Constructions (Aust) Pty Ltd v Shade Systems Pty Ltd [2018] HCA 4, the High Court held at [50]:

The Security of Payment Act evinces a clear legislative intention to exclude the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to make an order in the nature of certiorari to quash an adjudicator’s determination for non-jurisdictional error of law on the face of the record.

The Court explained why this exclusion is integral to the operation of the scheme, as stated at [48]:

To permit potentially costly and time-consuming judicial review proceedings to be brought on the basis of error of law on the face of the record, regardless of whether an adjudicator had exceeded the limits of their statutory functions and powers, would frustrate the operation and evident purposes of the statutory scheme.

This reinforces that dissatisfaction with the merits of a determination is not a basis for judicial intervention.

Interim enforcement does not extinguish underlying contractual rights

While adjudication determinations are enforceable, the statutory regime expressly preserves the parties’ underlying contractual subcontractors payment rights.

In Probuild Constructions (Aust) Pty Ltd v Shade Systems Pty Ltd [2018] HCA 4, the High Court stated at [38]:

The statutory entitlement to a progress payment and the procedure for recovery of a progress payment are separate from, and in addition to, a contractor’s entitlement under a construction contract to receive payment for completed work.

The Court further observed:

The Security of Payment Act acknowledges and preserves parties’ contractual entitlements.

This confirms that enforcement of an adjudicated amount does not preclude later adjustment through litigation or arbitration.

Early authority confirms the centrality of progress payments and enforcement

The foundational operation of the statutory scheme was articulated at an early stage by the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

In Musico and Ors v Davenport and Ors [2003] NSWSC 977, McDougall J set out the object of the legislation by reference to the statute itself, as stated at [13]:

The object of this Act is to ensure that any person who undertakes to carry out construction work (or who undertakes to supply related goods and services) under a construction contract is entitled to receive, and is able to recover, progress payments in relation to the carrying out of that work and the supplying of those goods and services.

His Honour further explained the mechanism by which that object is achieved:

The means by which this Act ensures that a person is able to recover a progress payment is by establishing a procedure that involves:

(a) the making of a payment claim by the person claiming payment, and

(b) the provision of a payment schedule by the person by whom the payment is payable, and

(c) the referral of any disputed claim to an adjudicator for determination, and

(d) the payment of the progress payment so determined.

What should a subcontractor do if they are not paid?

If a subcontractor is not paid, immediate and structured action is critical. The statutory regime is strict, and delay or non-compliance can result in the loss of valuable subcontractors payment rights. In practical terms, a subcontractor should:

Identify your reference date and ensure a valid payment claim can be made

Serve a compliant payment claim under the Act (strict requirements apply)

Diarise the deadline for a payment schedule

If no schedule is received, consider adjudication or debt recovery immediately

Assess whether a subcontractors’ charge (Chapter 4 BIF Act) is strategically preferable

Act quickly if insolvency risk emerges — timing is critical

Obtain legal advice before taking steps that may affect your available remedies

Delay and informal approaches carry real risk. Subcontractors who act promptly and comply strictly with the Act place themselves in the strongest possible position to recover payment.

Common Mistakes Subcontractors Make

Despite the strength of Queensland’s statutory payment regime, many subcontractors lose otherwise valid claims through avoidable errors.

The courts have made clear that the legislation demands strict compliance, and assumptions based on contractual practice or commercial convenience will not suffice.

Serving a document that is a contract claim, not a statutory payment claim

Missing the 6-month requirement

Failing to identify the construction work correctly

Assuming prior conduct fixes non-compliance

Waiting too long and losing strategic options

Even minor defects can have significant consequences. Subcontractors who understand these risks and act with precision are far more likely to preserve their rights and achieve a successful recovery.

Subcontractor Payment Rights – Key Takeaway

The authorities confirm that security of payment legislation is intentionally interim, enforceable, and insulated from merits review, while preserving parties’ ultimate contractual subcontractors payment rights.

The regime is structured to ensure that progress payments are made promptly and that disputes about final entitlements are resolved later, in a different forum and on a different timetable.

In summary:

Subcontractors have statutory rights to payment under the BIF Act Strict compliance is required — errors can invalidate claims entirely Adjudication provides fast, interim enforcement, not final resolution Courts focus on jurisdiction, not correctness Multiple remedies exist, but they are not interchangeable Early action is critical, particularly where insolvency risk arises

Frequently Asked Questions – Subcontractor Payment Rights

The statutory payment regime in Queensland is powerful, but it is also technical and often misunderstood in practice.

The following questions address the issues most commonly raised by subcontractors, contractors and principals, and provide clear, practical answers based on the current law

What are subcontractor payment rights?

Subcontractor payment rights in Queensland are primarily governed by the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld). The legislation provides subcontractors with statutory rights to progress payments, fast adjudication of payment disputes, and enforcement mechanisms that operate independently of the contract.

What is security of payment?

Security of payment is a statutory system that allows contractors and subcontractors to claim progress payments for construction work and resolve disputes quickly through adjudication. It is designed to maintain cash flow during a project, with disputes about final entitlements resolved later through litigation or arbitration.

Can a subcontractor claim payment even if there is a dispute?

Yes. A payment dispute does not prevent a subcontractor from making a payment claim or pursuing adjudication. Security of payment legislation is designed to operate despite disputes, ensuring interim payments are made while disagreements are resolved separately.

Is an adjudication decision final?

No. An adjudication decision is interim only. It determines what must be paid now, not what is ultimately owed under the contract. Either party can later pursue court or arbitration proceedings to finally determine their contractual subcontractors payment rights.

How quickly must a payment claim be responded to?

Timeframes are strict. Principals and head contractors must issue a payment schedule within the statutory timeframe. Failure to do so can result in the claimed amount becoming payable in full, regardless of the merits of the underlying dispute.

Can a court overturn an adjudication decision?

Courts generally do not overturn adjudication decisions simply because they are wrong. Judicial intervention is limited to jurisdictional errors, such as failure to comply with statutory requirements. Errors of fact or law usually do not justify court interference.

What happens if an adjudication decision is not paid?

If the adjudicated amount is not paid when required, the claimant may suspend work under the Act and, after obtaining an adjudication certificate and filing it in a court of competent jurisdiction with the required affidavit, enforce the unpaid amount as a judgment debt in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Do contractual payment clauses override security of payment rights?

No. Security of payment rights operates independently of contractual payment mechanisms. Contract terms cannot exclude or restrict statutory rights to progress payments or adjudication, even if the contract appears to impose additional conditions.

What if the head contractor becomes insolvent?

Insolvency can significantly affect recovery options, but Queensland provides additional protections such as project trust accounts and subcontractors’ charges. Early action is critical, as timing often determines whether statutory remedies remain effective.

Why is Queensland different from other states?

Queensland’s regime goes beyond adjudication by incorporating trust accounts, retention protections, and subcontractors’ charges. These structural features provide additional safeguards for subcontractors, particularly where insolvency or payment chain failures occur.