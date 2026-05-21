The Expanding Scope Of Developer And Builder Liability: Owners Strata Plan No 66375 v King [2018] NSWCA 170

The New South Wales Court of Appeal's decision in The Owners Strata Plan No 66375 v King clarified critical aspects of statutory warranties under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), particularly regarding design defects and developer liability. The case examined whether developers could be held liable for defects originating in architectural design rather than construction workmanship, and whether statutory warranties extend beyond the express terms of building contracts.

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The New South Wales Court of Appeal’s deci­sion in The Own­ers Stra­ta Plan No 66375 v King remains one of the most sig­nif­i­cant author­i­ties on statu­to­ry war­ranties under the Home Build­ing Act 1989 (NSW). The case clar­i­fied both the inter­pre­ta­tion of sec­tion 18B war­ranties and the breadth of a developer’s lia­bil­i­ty to an own­ers cor­po­ra­tion under sec­tion 18C.

Back­ground

The dis­pute arose from the rede­vel­op­ment of a her­itage ware­house in Camper­down into res­i­den­tial apart­ments by devel­op­ers David and Gwen­do­line King. Fol­low­ing com­ple­tion and reg­is­tra­tion of the stra­ta plan, the Own­ers Cor­po­ra­tion com­menced pro­ceed­ings in rela­tion to exten­sive defects affect­ing the com­mon prop­er­ty, includ­ing fire safe­ty, acoustic and drainage issues.

The most sig­nif­i­cant defect con­cerned the fail­ure to install sprin­klers in con­cealed ceil­ing and sub-floor voids, with rec­ti­fi­ca­tion costs exceed­ing $300,000. Impor­tant­ly, the defects were large­ly attrib­uted to omis­sions in the archi­tec­tur­al design rather than defec­tive work­man­ship by the builder.

By the time pro­ceed­ings com­menced, the builder had entered admin­is­tra­tion, leav­ing the devel­op­ers as the prin­ci­pal defendants.

The Key Legal Issues

The appeal focused on two impor­tant questions:

Whether the Kings were per­son­al­ly par­ties to the build­ing con­tract and there­fore liable as devel­op­ers; and Whether statu­to­ry war­ranties under sec­tion 18B extend to design defects, even where the builder was not respon­si­ble for prepar­ing the design documentation.

The Court’s Findings

The Court of Appeal over­turned the first instance deci­sion and found the devel­op­ers liable.

Although the signed build­ing con­tract could not be locat­ed, the Court accept­ed exten­sive cir­cum­stan­tial evi­dence, includ­ing cor­re­spon­dence, meet­ing min­utes and financ­ing doc­u­ments, estab­lish­ing on the bal­ance of prob­a­bil­i­ties that the Kings had con­tract­ed in their per­son­al capacities.

More sig­nif­i­cant­ly, the major­i­ty held that the statu­to­ry war­ranties in sec­tion 18B must be read cumu­la­tive­ly. In par­tic­u­lar, the war­ran­ty that work be com­plet­ed ​“in accor­dance with the plans and spec­i­fi­ca­tions” oper­ates along­side the sep­a­rate war­ran­ty that the work ​‘will com­ply with the law’.

The Court reject­ed the argu­ment that a builder or devel­op­er could avoid lia­bil­i­ty mere­ly because the non-com­pli­ance orig­i­nat­ed in defec­tive design pre­pared by oth­ers. The major­i­ty con­clud­ed that if the com­plet­ed build­ing work con­tra­vened statu­to­ry require­ments, the statu­to­ry war­ranties were breached regard­less of whether the defect arose from design or construction.

The Sig­nif­i­cance of Sec­tion 18C

The deci­sion also sub­stan­tial­ly broad­ened the under­stood scope of sec­tion 18C.

The Court con­firmed that a developer’s lia­bil­i­ty to an Own­ers Cor­po­ra­tion under the ​‘notion­al con­tract’ cre­at­ed by sec­tion 18C is not con­fined by the terms of the actu­al con­struc­tion con­tract entered into with the builder. Devel­op­ers may there­fore remain liable for all res­i­den­tial build­ing work car­ried out on the project, includ­ing work falling out­side the builder’s con­trac­tu­al scope.

This inter­pre­ta­tion closed what the Court described as a poten­tial loop­hole that might oth­er­wise have allowed devel­op­ers to escape respon­si­bil­i­ty for defects aris­ing from frag­ment­ed con­trac­tu­al arrangements.

A Divid­ed Court

Notably, Jus­tice Leem­ing dis­sent­ed on the design defect issue. His Hon­our con­sid­ered it com­mer­cial­ly unre­al­is­tic to impose lia­bil­i­ty on a builder for fail­ing to iden­ti­fy omis­sions in plans and spec­i­fi­ca­tions the builder nei­ther pre­pared nor was engaged to review.

The dis­sent high­lights the ongo­ing ten­sion between con­sumer pro­tec­tion objec­tives under the Home Build­ing Act and the prac­ti­cal allo­ca­tion of respon­si­bil­i­ty with­in con­struc­tion projects.

Why the Deci­sion Matters

The King deci­sion remains a land­mark author­i­ty for devel­op­ers, builders, insur­ers and own­ers cor­po­ra­tions. It con­firms that statu­to­ry war­ranties under the Home Build­ing Act are inter­pret­ed broad­ly and pur­po­sive­ly, with a strong empha­sis on con­sumer protection.

For devel­op­ers in par­tic­u­lar, the case serves as a reminder that lia­bil­i­ty expo­sure may extend well beyond the express terms of the con­struc­tion con­tract, includ­ing lia­bil­i­ty for design-relat­ed defects even where those ser­vices were per­formed by others.

For builders, the sec­tion 18B war­ranties impose an oblig­a­tion to ensure that not only will the work be car­ried out in accor­dance with the plans and spec­i­fi­ca­tions but also that the work will com­ply with the law. Implied­ly, the builder is war­rant­i­ng that the con­struc­tion of the work in accor­dance with the plans and spec­i­fi­ca­tions will com­ply with the law. The King deci­sion estab­lish­es that the lia­bil­i­ty of the builder to ensure the work com­plies with the law, is not lim­it­ed or exclud­ed by virtue of defec­tive plans (design) pre­pared by anoth­er party.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.