The Expanding Scope Of Developer And Builder Liability: Owners Strata Plan No 66375 v King [2018] NSWCA 170

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The New South Wales Court of Appeal’s decision in The Owners Strata Plan No 66375 v King remains one of the most significant authorities on statutory warranties under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW). The case clarified both the interpretation of section 18B warranties and the breadth of a developer’s liability to an owners corporation under section 18C.
Background
The dispute arose from the redevelopment of a heritage warehouse in Camperdown into residential apartments by developers David and Gwendoline King. Following completion and registration of the strata plan, the Owners Corporation commenced proceedings in relation to extensive defects affecting the common property, including fire safety, acoustic and drainage issues.
The most significant defect concerned the failure to install sprinklers in concealed ceiling and sub-floor voids, with rectification costs exceeding $300,000. Importantly, the defects were largely attributed to omissions in the architectural design rather than defective workmanship by the builder.
By the time proceedings commenced, the builder had entered administration, leaving the developers as the principal defendants.
The Key Legal Issues
The appeal focused on two important questions:
- Whether the Kings were personally parties to the building contract and therefore liable as developers; and
- Whether statutory warranties under section 18B extend to design defects, even where the builder was not responsible for preparing the design documentation.
The Court’s Findings
The Court of Appeal overturned the first instance decision and found the developers liable.
Although the signed building contract could not be located, the Court accepted extensive circumstantial evidence, including correspondence, meeting minutes and financing documents, establishing on the balance of probabilities that the Kings had contracted in their personal capacities.
More significantly, the majority held that the statutory warranties in section 18B must be read cumulatively. In particular, the warranty that work be completed “in accordance with the plans and specifications” operates alongside the separate warranty that the work ‘will comply with the law’.
The Court rejected the argument that a builder or developer could avoid liability merely because the non-compliance originated in defective design prepared by others. The majority concluded that if the completed building work contravened statutory requirements, the statutory warranties were breached regardless of whether the defect arose from design or construction.
The Significance of Section 18C
The decision also substantially broadened the understood scope of section 18C.
The Court confirmed that a developer’s liability to an Owners Corporation under the ‘notional contract’ created by section 18C is not confined by the terms of the actual construction contract entered into with the builder. Developers may therefore remain liable for all residential building work carried out on the project, including work falling outside the builder’s contractual scope.
This interpretation closed what the Court described as a potential loophole that might otherwise have allowed developers to escape responsibility for defects arising from fragmented contractual arrangements.
A Divided Court
Notably, Justice Leeming dissented on the design defect issue. His Honour considered it commercially unrealistic to impose liability on a builder for failing to identify omissions in plans and specifications the builder neither prepared nor was engaged to review.
The dissent highlights the ongoing tension between consumer protection objectives under the Home Building Act and the practical allocation of responsibility within construction projects.
Why the Decision Matters
The King decision remains a landmark authority for developers, builders, insurers and owners corporations. It confirms that statutory warranties under the Home Building Act are interpreted broadly and purposively, with a strong emphasis on consumer protection.
For developers in particular, the case serves as a reminder that liability exposure may extend well beyond the express terms of the construction contract, including liability for design-related defects even where those services were performed by others.
For builders, the section 18B warranties impose an obligation to ensure that not only will the work be carried out in accordance with the plans and specifications but also that the work will comply with the law. Impliedly, the builder is warranting that the construction of the work in accordance with the plans and specifications will comply with the law. The King decision establishes that the liability of the builder to ensure the work complies with the law, is not limited or excluded by virtue of defective plans (design) prepared by another party.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
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