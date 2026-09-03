Cushioning The Impact Of The Security Of Payment Act For Residential Owners

Recent NSW court decisions are establishing new protections for residential owner-occupiers under the Security of Payment Act, with judges granting stays on enforcement where contractors pose insolvency risks. These rulings recognize that residential owners face fundamentally different risks than commercial parties, cushioning the impact of legislation originally designed for business-to-business construction disputes.

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From March 2021, the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) (SOP Act) fully inhabited the residential construction sector in NSW. Although it formerly applied to claims by residential subcontractors against head contractors and (to paraphrase) to claims against non-owner occupiers, owner occupiers had previously been exempt from its exacting provisions.

A mandatory (4 page) fact sheet was introduced to plug the knowledge gap for owner occupiers new to the SOP Act.

Inevitably, the Courts had to confront the uncomfortable scenario where a residential owner occupier had not served a payment schedule and the contractor was unlicensed and uninsured and sought to enjoy the benefit of section 15 of the SOP Act. The equally uncomfortable result (in a 2023 decision of the NSW Supreme Court) was that the non-compliances with section 4 and section 92 of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) were no bar to the unlicensed and uninsured contractor availing itself of the payment mechanisms under the SOP Act. Our previous article refers.

A timely change to the legislation followed in 2024, providing that residential owners would not be in that position again, the SOP Act restricting the right to make a progress claim (and therefore a payment claim) where the works under the construction contract were carried out by unlicensed contractors, or without a policy of insurance under the Home Building Compensation Fund. Another previous article refers.

An example, perhaps, of the law changing to accommodate and avoid an unintended outcome.

Recently, a line of decisions is emerging which draw another protective line, benefiting residential owners.

For more than 20 years, in decisions under the SOP Act, we have been told that cash flow is king. That the counterparty risk, after interim payment under the SOP Act, is held up the chain and that this is the philosophy on which the SOP Act is founded.

To be sure, there have been exceptions but they haven’t been directed at a particular asset owning class, which the Court has pointed out was not in the contemplation of the original drafters as being subject to the legislation, when it was introduced in 1999, or in the contemplation of the Courts during early decisions as to the statutory context. As noted above, the expansion of the SOP Act into the residential owner occupier space is a relatively recent development.

The decision is Black Label Developments Pty Ltd v McMenemy [2025] NSWCA 114 which has been more recently followed in Brennan Constructions (NSW) Pty Limited v Kemourtzis; Kemourtzis v Brennan Constructions (NSW) Pty Limited [2026 NSWDC 222].

Each decision concerned a stay application.

In Black Label, a stay application was sought by an owner in relation to the enforcement of a section 25 judgment arising from an adjudication certificate issued under the SOP Act. The stay was sought until the determination of separate proceedings brought by the owner in relation to a deed of variation which was alleged to have been executed under duress and undue influence and by reason of the builder’s misleading or deceptive and unconscionable conduct. The relief sought included that the deed be declared void or unenforceable under the ACL and the Contracts Review Act 1980 (NSW). The stay was granted by the District Court on the condition that the section 25 judgment amount was paid into Court. The builder appealed.

In Brennan, a stay application was sought by an owner in relation to the enforcement of an adjudication certificate issued under the SOP Act. The context included a separate proceeding brought by the owner, featuring claims of breach of contract, allegations of delay, defects and breaches of statutory warranties. The contract had been terminated following the unpaid adjudication determination. The builder had ceased trading by the time of the stay application.

With reference to the Court of Appeal’s decision in Black Label, Habib SC DCJ in Brennan stated:

"…..As the Court of Appeal noted in Black Label, statements in authorities concerning the significance of the statutory policy, and in particular, the policy of assigning the risk of insolvency to the principal, to applications for a stay were made in the context where the payment regime excluded residential construction contracts (the observation applies equally where a real risk that money cannot be repaid exists short of insolvency). As noted by the Court, in that context “the regime was directed to contracts between, for example, developers and their builders, or between head contractors and their sub-contractors. That was a commercial context ...”

The Court of Appeal noted that when the SOPA operated in that commercial context, the risk of a counter-party’s insolvency was a commercial risk. Finally, the Court of Appeal said on this point:

The interests engaged where the principal is a consumer are also broader and different in kind from those involving commercial parties, such that the significance of the statutory policies may be different when considering the demands of justice in a particular case. For consumers of residential building services, the prospect that the contractor might take their money pursuant to an unfavourable adjudication and then be unable to meet a s 32 judgment is not a mere commercial risk to be factored into the structure and conduct of a commercial relationship with another business.

In my view, the policies underpinning the SOPA, while still relevant to the exercise of the discretion to grant a stay and must be brought to account in that regard, have less significance in the present case than if the case involved an adjudication in a commercial context as explained in Black Label.

It has to be said that a stay and its terms are both a balancing exercise and an exercise of judicial discretion. A decision whether to grant a stay and on what terms doesn’t fundamentally alter the application of the SOP Act per se, however, the decisions do appear to cushion the impact of the SOP Act for residential owners. In the face of the deliberate application of the SOP Act in this space, and the licensing and insurance prerequisite restriction introduced since then, it is difficult to see what more can be done to soften its impact for this asset owning class.

Author: Christine Jones

In the media

Opposition vows to slash home construction rules

Opposition housing spokesperson Andrew Bragg has promised to slash the National Construction Code from over 2,000 pages to 80 if elected. He says he would turn everything apart from basic safety standards into an "optional extra", including accessibility and energy efficiency requirements. Read more here.

Australia promised 1.2 million new homes, but builders are at their limits

The five-year target, agreed with state governments and industry under the National Housing Accord, is central to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's strategy to fix a nationwide housing shortage. It combines billions in federal ​funding with state commitments to fast-track approvals, rezoning and land releases for new developments. However, two years since the agreement began, completed home construction sits 27% below the 60,000 dwellings needed on average per quarter to hit the ​target, official data shows. Read more here.

Housing industry urges Government to keep SMSF finance flowing to new homes

SMSFs can no longer enter into new Limited Recourse Borrowing Arrangements (LRBAs) to finance residential property. The housing industry is calling on the Australian Government to allow self-managed super funds (SMSFs) to continue borrowing to build new homes, at least until the impact of its new borrowing restrictions on housing supply is independently assessed and made public. Read more here.

Housing target depends on faster land supply

“The median price of residential land eased by just 0.4 per cent in the March quarter to $403,570, but remains 8.7 per cent higher than a year earlier, growing more than twice as fast as consumer prices and almost three times faster than wages,” stated HIA Senior Economist Tom Devitt. Read more here.

Another tax, fewer homes: HIA

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has lodged its submission to Treasury's consultation on the proposed minimum tax on discretionary trusts, warning the latest proposal is fundamentally at odds with the Albanese Government's promise to tackle Australia's housing shortage. Read more here.

How migration and construction reform created a housing crisis

Migration was deregulated to address the aging of Australia's population as well as skills shortages while also being left to the market — largely demand-driven and with no targets on the overall level, only permanent migration. At the same time, construction was much more heavily regulated. Net migration increased while housing construction did the opposite. Over 30 years, these two sets of policies compounded and created the housing affordability crisis we have today. Read more here.

Minns Labor Government unlocks thousands more homes in Westmead

The Minns Labor Government has released plans to unlock up to 13,000 new, well-located homes in Sydney’s west, with a state led rezoning proposal for the Westmead South Precinct placed on exhibition today. Read more here.

HIA welcomes new HAFF funding for low-density (class 1) projects

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) welcomes Housing Australia’s announcement of a new stream of funding under the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) facility for well-located, low-density dwellings that are shovel ready. Read more here.

In Practice and Courts

Building (Approvals and Practitioners) Bill 2026 Passes NSW Parliament

The Building (Approvals and Practitioners) Bill 2026 has now passed the NSW Parliament, marking a significant milestone in the reform of the state's building approvals and practitioner framework. The legislation is intended to modernise the approvals system, support the adoption of modern methods of construction (MMC), and streamline pathways for housing delivery. Read more here.

Interim report: housing. Senate Select Committee on Productivity in Australia

Evidence suggests that Australia's housing system has unfortunately become a significant constraint on national productivity, economic growth and living standards. In looking at the complex relationship between housing and productivity, this interim report seeks to identify suitable policy levers to support both productivity growth and housing supply in Australia. The report makes 19 recommendations. Read the interim report here.

National Voluntary Certification Scheme for Manufacturers of Prefabricated Construction: Public Consultation

The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) is seeking feedback on a proposed National Voluntary Certification Scheme for Manufacturers of Prefabricated Construction (the Scheme). The Scheme is designed to provide an independent, nationally consistent certification pathway for manufacturers of prefabricated construction. The Scheme framework is designed to support innovative construction systems and manufacturing approaches, while improving the efficiency, quality and consistency of prefabricated building work. Have your say here.

Publications

ABS – Construction Work Done, Australia, Preliminary

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provides preliminary estimates of value of total construction work done, building work done and engineering construction work done. In the June quarter, total construction work done fell 2.1% to $82.5b. Building work done rose 1.3% to $45.8b. Engineering work done fell 6.0% to $36.7b. The trend estimate for total construction work done rose 0.7% to $82.0b. Access the release here.

Critical water infrastructure to unlock thousands of new homes in Wilton

The NSW Government is moving ahead with critical water and wastewater works to support housing growth in the community of Wilton in Sydney’s south-west. This investment builds on major work already underway, ensuring essential water and wastewater infrastructure keeps pace with population growth, allowing more families to move to one of the state’s key growth areas. Read more here.

A modern era of construction methods and approvals begins

The Minns Labor Government has passed nation-leading building reforms through NSW Parliament introducing a new, modern era of approvals and construction methods. The laws make it faster, easier and cheaper to build high-quality homes by supporting the uptake of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and streamlining project approvals to get more homes out of the ground as quickly as possible. Read more here.

More than 700 social and affordable homes unlocked across Sydney through the Housing Australia Future Fund

The Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) is continuing to deliver with almost 700 new social and affordable homes are on the way for Sydney as five housing projects receive planning approval. Read more here.

Productivity Commission Interim Report – Housing supply regulation

This interim report sets out the PC’s draft findings about how we can improve housing regulation. It finds that relaxing land-use controls and better coordinating enabling infrastructure are the reforms that are likely to have the greatest effect on housing supply and affordability. Read more here.

HIA – Housing finance and construction

Housing finance and housing construction: what the data actually measures. Read more here.

Cases

Feat Active Pty Ltd t/a AW Design Build v Tellett [2026] NSWCATAP 247

APPEALS – no question of principle

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2014 (NSW), ss 4, 78, 80; cl 12 of Sch 4; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW), r 29(b); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), s 48O

Romanov v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2026] NSWCATOD 110

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW — application for review of decision to refuse contractor licence following company liquidation — whether there is evident risk to the public — whether all reasonable steps taken to avoid liquidation — whether sufficient risk mitigation measures to avoid future liquidation — whether fit and proper person — application of s 33B and s 33C(3) of the Home Building Act 1989

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW)

Craft v Khaled trading as Wollongong Fencing and Gates [2026] NSWCATAP 248

APPEAL - Home Building Act (NSW) 1989 - time limit for breach of statutory warranty – date of completion – extension of warranty period – whether decision against the weight of evidence and not fair and equitable – new evidence

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Home Building Act (NSW) 1989

Achiy Homes Pty Ltd v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2026] NSWCATOD 109

OCCUPATIONS — Builders — Licences and registration – whether the natural person applicant is a fit and proper person to hold building contractor licences

Administrative Decisions Review Act, ss 9, 63; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), 36; Home Building Act 1989, ss 12, 33C(6), 56, 59, 62(1)(f), 62(1)(g)(i), 62(1)(g)(ii), 64, 83

FINAO Pty Ltd v Rosebery 2021 Pty Ltd [2025] NSWSC 1567

COSTS — Security for costs — Relevant factors — Other factors — Impecuniosity conceded — Application by second defendant — Where second defendant separately represented from first defendant — Where there is significant overlap in the cases of the defendants — Whether second defendant’s choice to obtain separate legal representation disentitles it from obtaining security for costs — Consideration of the effect of separate legal representation on whether security for costs should be ordered — Where the sum of money in dispute in these proceedings is “modest” for proceedings in the Supreme Court — Where security is sought for approximately $180,000 — Whether quantum of security for costs sought is proportionate to the importance and complexity of the subject matter in dispute

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW), s 60; Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), Sch 2 – Australian Consumer Law, ss 18, 236, 237; Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), s 1335(1); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), s 4

Atab v The Owners – Strata Plan No 8108 [2026] NSWCATAP 256

APPEALS – costs - discretionary decision – whether errors of law – whether errors of fact and law

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act, 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW)

Mearbany v Secretary, Department of Customer Service [2026] NSWCATOD 112

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – refusal of home builder licence – liquidation of company – bankruptcy of sole director – chapter 5 body corporate - s 33C(3)(a) - (c) of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) has the applicant provided the Tribunal sufficient information to allow the applicant to be issued a builder licence

Olympia Homes Pty Ltd v Tian [2026] NSWCATAP 257

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – no insurance taken out as required by s 92 of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – whether a homeowner has a right to recover money paid under a contract where works uninsured – consideration of Field v Dettman [2013] NSWCA 147 – no such right of action - whether the defence of a claim for the return of a deposit received by an uninsured builder is the enforcement of a right of action by the builder to recover money contrary to s 94(1) of the HBA – defence not enforcement.

Hang v The Owners-Strata Plan No 77261; Tornados Smokehouse Concord Pty Ltd v The Owners-Strata Plan No 77261; The Owners-Strata Plan No 77261 v Hang [2026] NSWCATCD 104

LAND LAW – strata title – duty of owners corporation to maintain and repair common property – lot owner suing for breach of duty - whether duty excluded by common property rights by-law – commercial lots – termination of lease during fixed term – damages – economic loss - whether reasonably foreseeable – whether caused by failure of lot owners to take reasonable measures to avoid loss– principles applicable to assessment of damages – uncertainty of future events - Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW) ss 106, 108, 142, 232

Waterhouse v Rothner [2026] NSWSC 937

CONTRACTS — construction — contract for sale of residential property — Spanish style Rose Bay mansion – Villa Biscaya — purchaser granted pre-completion access and exclusive occupation — purchaser permitted to carry out works on property — trees removed from adjoining property — purchaser authorised removal — whether removal breached special condition prohibiting damage, nuisance or inconvenience to adjoining property — clause confined to damage caused by works carried out on subject property

Legislation

Bills introduced by Government

Commonwealth Land (Affordable Housing) Bill 2026

Regulations and other Miscellaneous Documents

Environmental Planning and Assessment (Housing Targets) Order 2026 (2026-397) LW 7 August 2026

Environmental Planning and Assessment (Regions) Amendment Order 2026 (2026-398) LW 7 August 2026

Government Sector Audit Regulation 2026 (2026-400) LW 7 August 2026

Environmental Planning Instruments

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Housing and Planning Systems) 2026 (2026-405) LW 7 August 2026

Dungog Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Map Amendment No 2) (2026-406) LW 7 August 2026

State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) Amendment (Critical State Significant Infrastructure) 2026 (2026-407) LW 7 August 2026

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Cherrybrook Station Precinct) 2026 (2026-408) LW 7 August 2026

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Parramatta North Precinct) 2026 (2026-409) LW 7 August 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.