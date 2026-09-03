Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Mark Cowan

Join us for a coffee chat with special counsel Mark Cowan from our property, planning and environment team, and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem.

They discuss Mark’s journey to Cooper Grace Ward after nearly 20 years in the industry, including time in-house and at top-tier firms, and what drew him to the firm’s close-knit team culture. Mark also gives a glimpse into life at home with his wife and two young sons. He reflects on how planning and environment law has evolved into an ever-changing space touching urban development, renewables, infrastructure, agriculture and mining, and on the ongoing challenge of delivering infrastructure efficiently amid frequent shifts in government policy.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.