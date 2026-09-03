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3 September 2026

Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Mark Cowan

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Cooper Grace Ward

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Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
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Special counsel Mark Cowan shares his journey to Cooper Grace Ward after nearly two decades in property, planning and environment law, discussing what attracted him to the firm's collaborative culture. The conversation explores how planning and environment law has transformed into a dynamic field spanning urban development, renewables, infrastructure, agriculture and mining, while examining the persistent challenge of delivering infrastructure efficiently amid shifting government policies.
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Scott Hay-Bartlem
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Join us for a coffee chat with special counsel Mark Cowan from our property, planning and environment team, and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem.

They discuss Mark’s journey to Cooper Grace Ward after nearly 20 years in the industry, including time in-house and at top-tier firms, and what drew him to the firm’s close-knit team culture. Mark also gives a glimpse into life at home with his wife and two young sons. He reflects on how planning and environment law has evolved into an ever-changing space touching urban development, renewables, infrastructure, agriculture and mining, and on the ongoing challenge of delivering infrastructure efficiently amid frequent shifts in government policy.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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