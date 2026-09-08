Podcast: Coffee with CGW – Get to know Vanessa Thompson

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In this episode of ‘Coffee with CGW’, Vanessa Thompson from our property, planning and environment team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem to discuss her journey to Cooper Grace Ward and her experience at the firm.
They also reflect on how planning and environment law has evolved over the years, and touch on Vanessa’s life outside work with two kids and two corgis.
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.
This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.[View Source]