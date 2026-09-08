Podcast: Coffee with CGW – Get to know Vanessa Thompson

Vanessa Thompson from Cooper Grace Ward's property, planning and environment team sits down with private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem to share her professional journey and insights into the firm. The conversation explores the evolution of planning and environment law while offering a glimpse into balancing a legal career with family life.

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

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In this episode of ‘Coffee with CGW’, Vanessa Thompson from our property, planning and environment team joins private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem to discuss her journey to Cooper Grace Ward and her experience at the firm.

They also reflect on how planning and environment law has evolved over the years, and touch on Vanessa’s life outside work with two kids and two corgis.

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Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

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