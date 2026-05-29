Commercial Property Due Diligence In Australia: What Buyers Must Verify Before Exchange

Commercial property acquisitions in Australia involve significant financial exposure and long-term commitment. Whether the asset is a warehouse, retail premises, shopping centre or office building...

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A Commercial Lawyer’s Due Diligence Checklist for Australian Property Buyers

Commercial property acquisitions in Australia involve significant financial exposure and long-term commitment. Whether the asset is a warehouse, retail premises, shopping centre or office building, its performance depends on the security of its income and the legal integrity of the underlying arrangements.

This guide covers the areas our commercial lawyers examine in every commercial acquisition – the legal and physical checks that protect purchasers before they are bound.

Commercial property due diligence is the structured investigation of a property’s legal, financial, planning and physical position before contracts exchange. It allows purchasers or investors to identify risks, verify income and avoid inheriting liabilities they did not price in.

Why Is Due Diligence Essential for Commercial Property Acquisitions?

For commercial property transactions, the purchase price is calculated on the assumption that the lease income is real, enforceable and durable, and that the asset itself is compliant and unencumbered. Once contracts exchange, those assumptions become the purchaser’s risk. Due diligence is the work of testing them before that point – confirming that the property’s legal, financial and physical position aligns with what has been represented.

This typically involves examining:

The validity of any existing lease documents

Consistency between leases and the contract of sale

Compliance with statutory and planning requirements

The rights and obligations attached to the property

Risks of Failing to Conduct Proper Due Diligence

Commercial property transactions in Australia regularly involve multi-million dollar assets. The purchase price is typically calculated on income yield, which means even small errors in lease terms, outgoings recovery or compliance can materially affect value.

If due diligence is incomplete or superficial, the purchaser may assume risks that directly impact return on investment.

These risks include:

Overstated income where rent, incentives or arrears are not properly disclosed or reconciled.

Non-compliant use where the property’s current operation does not align with zoning or planning approvals.

Unregistered encumbrances or restrictions affecting development potential or access.

Invalid or inconsistent lease documentation, limiting enforcement rights.

Deferred maintenance or compliance breaches, resulting in immediate capital expenditure after settlement.

Unexpected GST exposure where the going concern exemption has not been confirmed, resulting in an unbudgeted 10% GST liability on the purchase price at settlement.

In commercial property, valuation is driven by verified income and compliant use. If those fundamentals are not tested before exchange, the financial consequences sit with the purchaser after settlement.

Commercial Property Due Diligence Checklist for Purchasers in Australia

This commercial property due diligence checklist outlines the key documents, searches and commercial considerations that purchasers in Australia should examine before committing to purchase.

Property Information and Legal Description

A purchaser must first confirm the property’s precise legal identity and permitted use. Errors at this stage can lead to boundary disputes, usage restrictions or limitations on future development.

The following documents and matters should be obtained and reviewed to confirm the property’s legal identity, permitted use and any restrictions or encumbrances:

Site plans and floor plans

Current title reference and legal description (Lot and Plan)

Registered easements, covenants or restrictions on use

Zoning classification and permitted use

Drainage and sewerage diagrams

Body corporate records (if applicable)

Existing rights-of-way or shared management arrangements

Title and Ownership Searches

A clear and transferable title is fundamental in any commercial property transaction. Legal ownership must be verified, and all encumbrances properly understood.

A comprehensive title review should include:

Current title search and ownership history

Registered encumbrances or interests

Mortgages and security interests

Rights of way or shared access arrangements

Litigation or bankruptcy searches against the vendor

Trust documentation where the property is held by a trustee

Without thorough title investigation, a purchaser may unknowingly assume legal liabilities or restrictions affecting use and value.

Planning and Zoning Compliance

The property’s current and intended use must comply with local planning controls and council regulations. Non-compliance may result in enforcement action or restrictions on operation.

Review should cover:

Zoning certificates and planning reports

Permitted and prohibited uses

Development approvals and building permits

Outstanding notices, orders or compliance issues

Proposed planning amendments or infrastructure projects – including road widening proposals, transport corridor reservations or infrastructure levy contributions, and proposed compulsory acquisitions.

Existing Lease and Tenancy Review

Where a commercial property is acquired with tenants in place, the lease arrangements directly affect the rental income and the value of the property. The purchaser must confirm that the rental stream is enforceable and accurately represented.

The review should include:

The executed lease and any variations, ensuring they are valid and consistent with the contract of sale.

The lease term, expiry date and renewal options.

Rent provisions, including review mechanisms and any incentives.

Security held, such as bank guarantees or personal guarantees.

Outgoings recovery rights.

Any arrears, breaches or ongoing disputes.

Demolition dates and / or planned refurbishments – critical for budget forecasting and development intentions.

Assignment and subletting restrictions – critical for any future sale, restructure or change in tenant entity.

Make good and reinstatement obligations – confirm the extent of the tenant’s obligation to restore the premises at lease end, as this directly affects exit value.

Whether the lease is registered on title – registration thresholds differ between NSW, VIC and QLD, however, longer-term leases that are not registered may not bind a subsequent purchaser. Confirm the registration position for any lease beyond the relevant short-term threshold.

Where the property involves retail premises, confirm whether the lease is a ‘retail lease’ under the applicable state legislation (Retail Leases Act 1994 (NSW), Retail Leases Act 2003 (VIC) or Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (QLD)) and whether mandatory disclosure obligations have been complied with.

Building Inspections

A detailed inspection helps identify structural issues, deferred maintenance and compliance risks that may impact profitability or settlement negotiations.

A building inspection should include:

Builder details and construction history.

Independent building and structural inspection reports.

Records of repairs and maintenance undertaken in recent years.

Council-approved plans and specifications.

Fire safety and building compliance documentation.

Engineering assessments and defect reports.

Environmental and Hazardous Materials

Environmental issues can expose property owners to significant financial and legal risk. Contamination or the presence of hazardous materials may trigger costly remediation obligations and can restrict the property’s value or future use.

Due diligence should examine:

Asbestos registers or hazardous materials reports.

Records of hazardous substances stored or previously used on site.

Occupational health and safety documentation.

Prior environmental investigations or contamination assessments.

Whether the property is listed on any state contaminated land register (e.g. NSW EPA CLRA register, EPA Victoria Priority Sites Register, QLD Environmental Management Register and Contaminated Land Register) – contamination obligations can transfer to a new owner by operation of statute.

Identifying environmental risk before settlement allows purchasers to assess remediation obligations and negotiate appropriate protections.

Rent Roll Analysis

A rent roll analysis is required to verify the financial performance of a commercial property. The rental income presented should be tested against actual payment history and lease terms. Historical records help confirm projected returns and identify any instability in income.

The review should include:

The current rent roll and occupancy history.

Tenant payment records and any pattern of arrears.

Operating expense statements.

Outgoings reconciliation reports.

Evidence of tenant defaults or payment disputes.

Comparable market rental data to assess whether rents are above or below market.

Insurance and Outgoings

Insurance coverage and recoverable outgoings directly affect net yield. A purchaser must understand both the scope of insurance protection and the actual costs of ownership.

Due diligence should examine:

Current insurance certificates and policy documents.

Coverage limits, exclusions and public liability insurance.

The schedule of recoverable outgoings under each lease.

Land tax assessments and statutory charges (e.g. congestion levies, council and water rates) – note that in NSW, VIC and QLD, unpaid land tax can become a charge over the property under state legislation. Confirm the contract addresses apportionment of land tax between vendor and purchaser, and that clearance certificates are obtained before settlement.

Evidence that tenants are contributing to outgoings as required under their leases.

Utilities and Infrastructure

Utilities and infrastructure capacity must be assessed to ensure the property can support current tenant use and any intended future development. Insufficient capacity or outdated systems may require substantial upgrades and limit leasing flexibility.

The review should carefully examine the capacity, condition and reliability of the property’s essential services and infrastructure to confirm they are adequate for current operations and capable of supporting future use.

Electricity, gas and water capacity relative to tenant usage.

Sewerage and drainage connections.

The internal condition of essential facilities and fixtures.

Lift, plant and equipment maintenance records.

Emergency systems, fire systems and backup generators.

Telecommunications and data infrastructure.

Parking availability and access arrangements.

Compliance with Laws and Regulations

Regulatory compliance is fundamental to avoiding enforcement action and unexpected rectification costs. A purchaser must confirm that the property complies with building codes and safety legislation.

Due diligence on compliance should include:

Building compliance and occupancy certificates.

Fire safety compliance documentation.

Accessibility compliance where required.

Relevant regulatory approvals or operating licences.

Any outstanding compliance notices or orders.

Exit strategy and Value-add Opportunities

Beyond risk assessment, due diligence should examine the property’s capacity for future growth and repositioning. A commercial acquisition should be evaluated not only on current income, but also on its potential to improve performance over time.

This may involve reviewing:

Potential change of use under planning controls.

Rent increase opportunities at review or renewal.

Development or subdivision potential.

Underperforming or short-term tenancies.

Lease renegotiation prospects.

Local market growth indicators and surrounding development activity.

Stamp Duty and Transfer Duty

Stamp duty (also called ‘Transfer Duty’ in some states) is one of the largest transaction costs in a commercial property acquisition and must be assessed as part of the due diligence process – not as an afterthought.

Key considerations include:

The applicable duty rate in the relevant state (NSW, VIC and QLD each have their own duty regimes and thresholds).

Whether any concessions or exemptions apply – for example, the going concern exemption from GST can affect how dutiable value is calculated in some states.

Whether the acquisition involves a change of beneficial ownership that may trigger duty even without a transfer of legal title (e.g. acquisition of units in a trust or shares in a company that holds dutiable property).

Landholder duty provisions (NSW, VIC and QLD) – the acquisition of an interest in a company or trust that holds land above certain thresholds can trigger duty as if the land itself were acquired directly.

Given the quantum involved, the duty position should be confirmed before the purchase structure is finalised and not after the contract is signed.

GST and the Going Concern Exemption

GST is a critical due diligence item in any commercial property acquisition. Whether GST applies to the transaction, and at what rate, directly affects the purchase price, financing requirements and settlement economics.

Key considerations include:

Going concern exemption – if the property is being sold as a going concern (i.e. a fully leased investment with a tenant in place), the transaction may be GST-free. Both parties must be registered for GST, and the contract must expressly state that the supply is of a going concern. Confirm these requirements are satisfied before exchange.

Margin scheme – where a vendor is eligible for the margin scheme, GST is calculated on a reduced basis. Purchasers should confirm whether the margin scheme applies, as it affects the input tax credit they can claim.

GST registration – confirm whether both vendor and purchaser are registered (or required to be registered) for GST purposes.

Vacant land and development sites – these typically do not qualify for the going concern exemption and GST at the standard rate (10%) will ordinarily apply. Budget for this accordingly.

Failure to address the GST position before exchange is one of the most costly mistakes in commercial property transactions. The GST treatment of every acquisition should be confirmed in writing before contracts exchange.

Key Documents to Review During Due Diligence

Before purchasing a commercial property, a purchaser must verify both the property itself and the legal standing of the vendor.

This requires a structured review of ownership records, statutory searches and supporting documentation to identify risk, confirm compliance and ensure the transaction is legally sound.

As part of this due diligence process, the following documents and searches should be obtained and reviewed:

Transport authority property searches – check for road widening proposals, transport corridor reservations and notices of compulsory acquisition. The relevant authority differs by state (NSW: Transport for NSW; VIC: Department of Transport and Planning; QLD: Department of Transport and Main Roads).

Water, drainage and sewerage plans

Company searches (ASIC), PPSR searches (Personal Property Securities Register), or bankruptcy / insolvency searches against the vendor – each services a distinct purpose and should not be treated interchangeably.

Financial records relevant to the transaction (tax returns, BAS, statements)

Management agreements or supplier contracts relating to the property

Specialist reports from surveyors, planners, engineers or builders (if development is planned)

Acquiring Commercial Property in NSW, VIC, or QLD?

PCL Lawyers acts on commercial property acquisitions across all Australian states including NSW, Victoria and Queensland from individual investment assets through to portfolio transactions. Our due diligence process is built to surface risk before exchange and to protect your position through to settlement.

If you are considering an acquisition, the right time to engage a lawyer is before you sign, not after. Contact our commercial property lawyers to discuss the due diligence process before you go unconditional.

FAQs

How to do due diligence on a commercial property?

Commercial property due diligence involves a structured investigation of the legal, financial and physical condition of a property before exchange. In practice, this means verifying clear title, confirming zoning and permitted use, reviewing all existing leases and rental income, assessing the physical condition of the building, investigating environmental risks, and confirming the GST and stamp duty treatment of the transaction. Purchasers should also review insurance, outgoings recovery mechanisms and land tax obligations. The process should be completed, and any issues resolved or priced, before contracts exchange, as that is when a purchaser’s leverage diminishes.

What are the most important points to be included in due diligence?

The five most critical areas are:

Title verification – confirming ownership, registered encumbrances and any restrictions that affect use or value; Lease review – verifying that the income stream is enforceable, accurately represented and free of undisclosed arrears, incentives or disputes; GST and stamp duty – confirming the tax treatment of the transaction before exchange to avoid unexpected cost; Planning compliance – ensuring the current use is permitted and there are no outstanding enforcement orders; and Environmental risk – checking for contamination, hazardous materials and any obligations that may transfer to the purchaser.

Each of these areas can create material financial exposure if not addressed before contracts are exchanged. PCL Lawyers provides specialist advice on all five as part of a structured due diligence process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.