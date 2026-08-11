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11 August 2026

Council Connect - Issue 17

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Bartier Perry

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In this June 2026 issue of Council Connect, we explore how NSW councils are responding to growing pressures and evolving expectations, with practical insights into recent legal and regulatory changes, and proudly recognise Special Counsel Mary-Lynne Taylor AM on her inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Australia Real Estate and Construction
Riana Steyn,Laura Raffaele,Jason Sprague
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In this June 2026 issue of Council Connect, we explore how NSW councils are responding to growing pressures and evolving expectations, with practical insights into recent legal and regulatory changes, and proudly recognise Special Counsel Mary-Lynne Taylor AM on her inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

This issue includes the following articles:

  • NSW planning reforms bring deemed approval, tighter deadlines and increased pressure
     
  • Security of Payments (NSW) 2026: What councils need to know
     
  • Contract? What contract?
     
  • Road Transport Contractual Chain Order - Fuel cost recovery and council contract risk
     
  • Retail leasing law changes NSW - Key impacts for councils
     
  • Enhanced victimisation protections under the Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW) - Practical guidance for councils

Click here to read.

Originally published 22 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Riana Steyn
Riana Steyn
Photo of Laura Raffaele
Laura Raffaele
Photo of David Creais
David Creais
Photo of Jason Sprague
Jason Sprague
Photo of Melissa Potter
Melissa Potter
Photo of Stella Sun
Stella Sun
Photo of Andrew Yahl
Andrew Yahl
Photo of Nicholas Kallipolitis
Nicholas Kallipolitis
Photo of Monique Lewis
Monique Lewis
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Isabella Costa
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Joanna Hawke
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