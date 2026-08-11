Council Connect - Issue 17

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In this June 2026 issue of Council Connect, we explore how NSW councils are responding to growing pressures and evolving expectations, with practical insights into recent legal and regulatory changes, and proudly recognise Special Counsel Mary-Lynne Taylor AM on her inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
This issue includes the following articles:
- NSW planning reforms bring deemed approval, tighter deadlines and increased pressure
- Security of Payments (NSW) 2026: What councils need to know
- Contract? What contract?
- Road Transport Contractual Chain Order - Fuel cost recovery and council contract risk
- Retail leasing law changes NSW - Key impacts for councils
- Enhanced victimisation protections under the Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW) - Practical guidance for councils
Originally published 22 June 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]