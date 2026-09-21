Security Of Payment Still Bites: ACL Claims Won’t Stop Enforcement Of Adjudication Determinations

The Victorian Court of Appeal has confirmed that parties cannot rely on allegations of misleading or deceptive conduct under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL) to prevent the enforcement of an adjudication determination under the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 2002 (Vic) (SOP Act).

In 1559 High Street Pty Ltd v Camillo Builders Pty Ltd [2026] VSCA 129, the Court reinforced the long-standing principle that security of payment legislation creates a separate and interim right to payment that operates independently of the parties' ultimate contractual and legal rights.

The decision reinforces the 'pay now, argue later' nature of the SOP Act. A principal may have a genuine ACL, contractual or other civil claim arising from the circumstances in which work was authorised or costs were incurred.

However, that claim will generally not provide an immediate answer to an adjudicated payment obligation. The practical effect is that, unless the principal can set aside the adjudication decision on jurisdictional grounds, the principal will almost always need to pay first and pursue recovery later, while the contractor obtains the cash-flow benefit intended by the SOP Act.

Practical takeaways for contractors

Adjudicated amounts will generally be payable despite asserted ACL claims: Parties can continue to rely on the SOP Act's rapid payment regime even where allegations of misleading conduct in contravention of the ACL are asserted.

Parties can continue to rely on the SOP Act's rapid payment regime even where allegations of misleading conduct in contravention of the ACL are asserted. The 'pay now, argue later' regime remains the governing principle: Security of payment rights operate separately from contractual and statutory claims and are intended to preserve cash flow in the construction industry.

Security of payment rights operate separately from contractual and statutory claims and are intended to preserve cash flow in the construction industry. Be careful when providing project estimates and completion forecasts: Although ACL claims may not circumvent the security of payment regime, inaccurate representations can still expose parties to later claims and potential liability.

What happened in 1559 High Street v Camillo Builders?

In June 2021, 1559 High Street Pty Ltd (1559HS) engaged Camillo Builders Pty Ltd (Camillo) under a $38 million design and construct contract for a residential development in Victoria (Project). Camillo subcontracted the façade works to Colab Façade Pty Ltd (Colab Façade). Following Colab Façade's insolvency in June 2022, a related entity, Colab Building Tech Pty Ltd (Colab BT), was engaged to complete the façade works.

The September 2022 representations

A key issue in the dispute was a series of representations allegedly made by Camillo regarding the completion of the outstanding façade works. 1559HS alleged that Camillo represented, during a meeting in September 2022, that:

if Camillo terminated the subcontract with Colab BT and engaged a replacement contractor, Profix Aluminium ( Profix ), the total cost of completing the remaining façade works would be approximately $500,000

), the total cost of completing the remaining façade works would be approximately $500,000 Profix could complete the remaining façade works by November 2022

the estimated labour cost to complete the remaining façade works, if Profix was engaged on a 'do and charge' basis, would be approximately $252,000

most of the materials needed to complete the remaining façade works had already been ordered, paid for, fabricated and delivered to Australia.

1559HS claimed that it relied on those representations when authorising Camillo to engage Profix to complete the façade works, while Camillo denied making them in the manner alleged.

The Project did not proceed as anticipated, as the costs associated with completing the façade works increased substantially beyond the original estimates and completion was delayed. Between October 2022 and July 2023, Camillo claimed more than $3.7 million for the remaining façade works. It later served a payment claim for approximately $2.2 million, in respect of which the superintendent scheduled $171,384.38 for payment.

1559HS’s assertion in its adjudication response

During adjudication proceedings commenced by Camillo under the SOP Act, 1559HS argued that the September 2022 representations constituted misleading or deceptive conduct in breach of section 18 of the ACL. Among other things, 1559HS contended that, had the representations not been made, it would not have instructed Camillo to proceed with the engagement of Profix for the relevant works and, accordingly, would not have incurred the costs claimed in the payment claim.

The adjudicator did not consider the merits of the developer's ACL claim and determined that Camillo was entitled to approximately $1.88 million.

Why the Supreme Court rejected the argument

Following the adjudicator's determination, Camillo obtained judgment in the Victorian County Court based on the adjudication certificate.

1559HS sought to have the judgment set aside in the Victorian Supreme Court, arguing that the SOP Act prevented it from relying on its ACL claims and was, therefore, inconsistent with Commonwealth law. The Supreme Court rejected those arguments, finding that the SOP Act did not impair, alter or detract from rights available under the ACL.

Court of Appeal confirms 'pay now, argue later' regime

1559HS's appeal was dismissed by the Victorian Court of Appeal. The Court held that the SOP Act creates a distinct statutory entitlement to provisional payment that operates independently of the parties' contractual rights and any ACL claims.

In coming to its decision, the Court distinguished Bitannia Pty Ltd v Parkline Constructions Pty Ltd [2006] NSWCA 238 (Bitannia), a case in which the NSW Court of Appeal held that an ACL defence was not prohibited from being raised under the SOP Act. What was different about the ACL defence in Bitannia was that the misleading conduct related to the service of the payment claim and therefore concerned the engagement of the process underpinning the statutory entitlement to payment under the SOP Act, rather than the final entitlement of the parties.

This decision was one of six significant security of payment decisions from the first half of 2026 that we discussed in our mid-year wrap-up webinar. To learn about the other five decisions and their practical implications, watch our recording here.