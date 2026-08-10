Agreement For Lease And Development Of Purpose-built Facilities

Agreements for Lease (AFLs) are critical instruments in the delivery of purpose-built facilities, particularly in retail and commercial developments where tenant requirements shape the design and construction process. Unlike standard leasing arrangements, AFLs sit at the intersection of development risk, construction delivery and leasing outcomes.

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Agreements for Lease (AFLs) are critical instruments in the delivery of purpose-built facilities, particularly in retail and commercial developments where tenant requirements shape the design and construction process. Unlike standard leasing arrangements, AFLs sit at the intersection of development risk, construction delivery and leasing outcomes.

This article outlines the key provisions found in AFLs, examines the allocation of risk between landlord and tenant, and highlights common issues relating to extensions of time, sunset dates, liquidated damages, and financier involvement.

Typical Agreement for Lease provisions

A well-structured AFL establishes the commercial and legal framework for the delivery of the premises and the subsequent lease. Key provisions typically include:

1. Lessor and Lessee works

AFLs distinguish between:

Lessor works : Base building works undertaken by the landlord, often including structural elements and core services.

Lessee works: Tenant-specific fitout or specialised installations.

Clear allocation is essential to avoid scope creep and disputes over responsibility.

2. Key dates and timing

Critical dates commonly include:

Commencement date of the lease

Practical Completion (PC) of the works

Sunset dates for completion or approvals

These dates are interdependent and must be carefully aligned.

3. Rent and rent commencement

The AFL typically addresses how rent is determined (fixed, market, or formula-based) and when rent commences (often linked to PC or occupation).

4. Approvals

Responsibility for obtaining approvals (planning, building, regulatory) must be clearly defined, including who bears the cost and what happens if approvals are delayed or refused.

5. Incentives and contributions

Common commercial mechanisms include fitout contributions, rent-free periods or abatements and other financial incentives. These are often contingent on completion milestones.

6. Co-ordinated fitouts

Where timing is critical, AFLs may require co-ordination between landlord and tenant works, as well as access protocols during construction.

Risk allocation in purpose-built developments

The central function of an AFL is to allocate risk between the parties. Key areas of risk allocation include:

1. Approvals risk

Parties must determine who bears the risk of delay in obtaining approvals or failure to obtain approvals. This often drives negotiation strategy.

2. Timing risk

Risk relating to key dates includes whether deadlines are fixed or flexible, and the availability and scope of extensions of time.

3. Scope risk

Parameters may be set around:

Minimum and maximum building size

Minimum and maximum rent thresholds

These mechanisms protect both parties against material deviations.

4. Sunset dates

Sunset provisions allow termination if key milestones are not achieved by a specified date. These are heavily negotiated, including who can exercise the right and whether termination triggers compensation.

5. Liquidated damages

AFLs often include pre-agreed damages for delay, designed to provide certainty and avoid disputes over actual loss.

6. Security

Landlords typically require security (bank guarantee or similar) to protect against tenant default during the development phase.

7. Variations

Variation regimes address Lessor-driven changes (e.g. design changes) and Lessee-driven changes (e.g. operational requirements).

Allocation of cost and time consequences is critical.

Extensions of Time, Sunset Dates and Liquidated Damages

Extensions of Time (EOT)

EOT provisions determine when the developer is entitled to extensions. Key considerations include:

What qualifies as an EOT event (e.g. delays, approvals, force majeure)

Notification requirements

Whether EOTs are discretionary or automatic

Interaction with key dates

A critical drafting issue is whether EOTs extend both PC dates and sunset dates, or only one. This distinction materially affects termination rights.

Sunset Dates

Sunset dates operate as a long-stop for completion and as a mechanism for either party to exit the deal. Drafting must address trigger conditions and consequences of termination.

Liquidated damages

Liquidated damages provisions raise several issues:

How the amount is calculated

Whether it is a genuine pre-estimate of loss

Whether it is the sole remedy for delay

These clauses must be carefully structured to remain enforceable and commercially effective.

Financier and tri-partite issues

In many AFL transactions, financiers play an important role, particularly where development finance is required.

Financing structures

Developers typically obtain lending secured against the development land and project.

Security considerations

Financiers require priority security interests and protection against termination of the AFL.

Step-in rights

Tri-partite arrangements between landlord, tenant and financier often include:

Step-in rights, allowing the financier to assume the developer’s role if default occurs

Cure rights before termination can be exercised

These provisions are critical in ensuring project continuity and protecting funding arrangements.

Practical takeaways

From a transactional perspective, the key issues to focus on in AFL negotiations for purpose-built facilities are:

Clear delineation of works and responsibilities

Thoughtful allocation of approval and timing risk

Careful alignment between EOTs, PC and sunset regimes

Commercially balanced liquidated damages frameworks

Robust handling of financier requirements and step-in rights

Conclusion

Agreements for Lease in purpose-built developments are complex, highly negotiated documents that allocate significant development risk between the parties. Small drafting decisions – particularly around timing, termination rights and damages – can have outsized commercial consequences.

A disciplined and structured approach to AFL negotiation is essential to ensure that both landlord and tenant are appropriately protected while preserving project viability.

Orignally published 10 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.