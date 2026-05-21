Can You Assign A Commercial Lease To A Family Member?

Transferring a commercial lease to a family member may seem straightforward, but it involves the same legal formalities and landlord consent requirements as any other commercial lease assignment. Getting the process wrong can put both the assignor and assignee at serious legal and financial risk. This article explains what you need to know about assigning a commercial lease to a family member in Australia.

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Summary Assigning a commercial lease to a family member involves the same legal formalities as any other commercial lease assignment, requiring prior written landlord consent, formal documentation, and due diligence on the assignee’s financial position and business capability regardless of the family relationship.

Assignors typically remain personally liable for lease obligations after assignment unless the landlord agrees to a deed of release, meaning if the family member assignee defaults on rent, the original tenant may still be pursued for payment.

Informal arrangements that bypass the formal assignment process create serious risks including potential lease termination for unauthorised subletting, denied insurance claims, missed stamp duty obligations, and continued full liability for the original tenant.

This article is a guide to assigning a commercial lease to a family member for landlords and tenants in Australia, explaining the legal formalities, landlord consent requirements, and financial implications involved in the transfer process.

LegalVision is a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on commercial leasing and property matters. Tips for Businesses Review your lease carefully before commencing any assignment process to identify specific consent requirements and conditions that must be satisfied. Prioritise negotiating a deed of release from the landlord to limit your ongoing liability after the assignment is completed. Never proceed with an informal arrangement to transfer a commercial lease to a family member, as this risks lease termination, insurance complications, and continued personal liability for all lease obligations. Transferring a commercial lease to a family member may seem straightforward, but it involves the same legal formalities and landlord consent requirements as any other commercial lease assignment . Getting the process wrong can put both the assignor and assignee at serious legal and financial risk. This article explains what you need to know about assigning a commercial lease to a family member in Australia.

What Are the Family Lease Transfer Implications

When you assign a commercial lease to a family member (‘assignee’), you are transferring all lease rights and obligations to the assignee from the original tenant (‘assignor’). This is not simply a handover of keys – it is a formal legal process with significant implications for both parties.

Depending on each lease, the assignor typically remains liable for lease obligations even after assignment, unless the landlord provides a deed of release or agrees to document the release in any assignment documents. This means that if the assignee defaults on rent, the assignor may still be pursued for payment. Negotiating a release from ongoing liability should be a priority, though landlords often resist this, particularly if the assignee has weaker financial credentials than the assignor.

Family members often attempt to bypass formal assignment processes, creating serious problems such as:

the landlord can treat informal arrangements as unauthorised subletting or assigning, potentially terminating the lease; insurance policies specify the insured party, and claims may be denied if a different entity operates the premises; stamp duty for the transfer might be missed; or the original tenant may remain fully liable for all rent and obligations despite any informal arrangement;

Proper assignment documentation is essential regardless of family relationships.

Landlord Consent Procedures

Most commercial leases require the landlord’s prior written consent for any assignment. This consent typically cannot be “unreasonably withheld,” but landlords have legitimate grounds to assess the proposed assignee thoroughly. The family relationship provides no shortcut around this requirement.

The landlord is entitled to conduct due diligence on the assignee, including reviewing financial statements and references, conducting credit checks, and evaluating business experience and capability.

However, landlords can reasonably refuse consent if the assignee has a poor financial position, proposes an incompatible business use, or has a history of lease breaches.

It works both ways – the lease will not be assigned automatically to a family member simply because they are family, and the landlord is not obligated to agree to the assignment, simply because the assignee is a family member. The assignee will be assessed objectively in their own individual capacity, without any consideration of their family connection.

Financial Guarantees and Liabilities

As part of the landlord’s conditions to assignment, it is common to require an increase of security (usually a bank guarantee covering 3-6 months of rent) from the assignee. Alternatively, landlords may agree to a lower bank guarantee if the assignee or assignor provides personal guarantees.

Personal guarantees are a significant concern in family assignments. The assignor’s personal guarantees typically continue post-assignment unless specifically released by the landlord. Simultaneously, landlords usually require new personal guarantees from the assignee

Legal Documentation Requirements

Proper documentation is essential for a legally effective and enforceable lease assignment. The family relationship does not reduce documentation requirements, and the assignor usually also pays the landlord’s legal costs for reviewing the assignment.

Essential documents to the transfer may include:

Deed of Assignment (the primary document transferring the lease to the assignee); Landlord’s Consent (written consent obtained before executing the assignment, either a letter or an email, but this is dependent on each lease); and Deed of Release (if negotiated, releasing the assignor from future obligations. Although, this can be documented in the Deed of Assignment).

Key Statistics

100%: Full exemption from transfer duty available in NSW and Queensland for qualifying lease assignments between family members. 15%: Approximate proportion of commercial lease assignments that involve family members, based on recent duty concession data. 12 months: Standard CGT discount eligibility period for lease interests transferred to family, significantly reducing tax on gains. Sources Revenue NSW (2025) Queensland Revenue Office (2025) Australian Taxation Office (2025)

Key Takeaways

Assigning a commercial lease to a family member involves the same legal formalities and landlord consent requirements as any commercial assignment to non-family members. The family relationship provides no automatic rights or shortcuts, and informal arrangements create significant legal and financial risks.

Carefully review your lease to ensure compliance with the assignment clauses in order to prevent accidentally breaching the lease upon transfer.

If you need help understanding the assignment process, LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for all businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced leasing lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does assigning a commercial lease to a family member require landlord consent? Yes, most commercial leases require prior written landlord consent for any assignment. The family relationship provides no shortcut, and the assignee will be assessed objectively on their own financial position and business capability. Can the original tenant remain liable after assigning a lease to a family member? Yes, assignors typically remain liable for lease obligations after assignment unless the landlord provides a deed of release. If the assignee defaults on rent, the landlord may still pursue the original tenant for payment. What financial security might a landlord require from a family member assignee? Landlords commonly require increased security, usually a bank guarantee covering three to six months’ rent. Alternatively, landlords may accept a lower bank guarantee if the assignee or assignor provides personal guarantees. What are the risks of informally transferring a commercial lease to a family member? Informal arrangements risk the landlord treating the transfer as unauthorised subletting, potentially terminating the lease. Insurance claims may also be denied, stamp duty obligations may be missed, and the original tenant may remain fully liable despite the informal handover.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.