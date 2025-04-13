Regulatory Shifts Reshape Trade Reporting: Liquidity Provider Agreements Require Changes

TRAction's co-CEO, Quinn Perrott, shared his insights with Finance Magnates in this recent article.

Delving into the evolving landscape of trade reporting and the imperative for firms to adapt their liquidity provider agreements accordingly.

He highlights that regulatory updates under EMIR Refit, ASIC, and MAS Rewrite necessitate enhanced data alignment, automated UTI sharing, and renewed LEIs. To comply with these stringent requirements, it's crucial for firms to reassess and update their agreements with liquidity providers.

