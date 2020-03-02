As companies worldwide feel the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, we examine the many legal implications COVID-19 may have across global businesses.
Beyond the obvious health repercussions, the spread of the coronavirus presents major challenges for global businesses. Some have a direct commercial impact on specific sectors, such as disruption to supply chains, challenges in meeting contractual obligations and implications under funding arrangements. Others are universal: workplace health and safety obligations, the impact of travel restrictions and containment measures, increased record keeping, protecting sensitive personal data and business continuity planning. It's becoming clear that we can expect disruption for some months to come.
Our lawyers examine some of the main legal issues and risk management measures that businesses should be thinking about as they meet this global challenge.
