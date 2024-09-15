What is negative leave and can my employees take it?

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

In Short Negative leave balances can arise when employees take more leave than they have accrued.

Employers are not legally required to offer negative leave but may do so as a goodwill gesture.

Clear policies on negative leave are essential to avoid misunderstandings and ensure fairness. Tips for Businesses Establish clear policies regarding negative leave to manage employee expectations and maintain consistency. Communicate these policies during onboarding and update them regularly to reflect current practices. Consider the impact of offering negative leave on your business and consult legal advice to ensure compliance with employment laws.

As an employer in Australia, managing employee leave entitlements can be a complex task, especially when dealing with situations where employees have taken more leave than they have accrued. This is known as 'negative leave'.

While negative leave is not explicitly addressed in the Fair Work Act 2009 ('the Act'), it is a common practice that many employers and employees have adopted to accommodate unforeseen circumstances or personal emergencies. This article explains how you can manage employees with a negative leave balance or those who are looking to take negative leave.

What is Negative Leave?

Negative leave occurs when an employee takes more leave than they have accrued, resulting in a negative leave balance. For this to occur, employees must be paid for this period of leave. This means that the employee has effectively borrowed leave from their future accruals.

It is important to remember that you can agree to allow employees to take unpaid leave. A period of agreed-upon unpaid leave will not result in negative leave as the employee will not have accessed any accrued leave entitlements.

When an employee goes into negative leave, their leave balance becomes negative, and they essentially owe the employer that amount of leave. For example, if an employee has accrued 10 days of annual leave but takes 15 days off, they would have a negative leave balance of 5 days.

It is important to note that negative leave is not an entitlement under the Act; it is a discretionary arrangement you may choose to offer. You are not under an obligation to allow employees to go into negative leave, and the decision ultimately rests with you.

When Would Employees Take Negative Leave?

Employees may request to take negative leave in various situations, such as:

Personal emergencies or unforeseen circumstances: In cases of personal or family emergencies, illness, or other unexpected events, employees may need to take time off work even if they have exhausted their leave entitlements;

In cases of personal or family emergencies, illness, or other unexpected events, employees may need to take time off work even if they have exhausted their leave entitlements; Planned events or commitments: Sometimes, employees may need to take leave for planned events or commitments, such as weddings, vacations, or major life events, and their accrued leave may not be sufficient; or

Sometimes, employees may need to take leave for planned events or commitments, such as weddings, vacations, or major life events, and their accrued leave may not be sufficient; or Extended leave requirements: Employees with significant leave needs, such as those recovering from a serious illness or injury, may require more leave than they have accrued.

You should carefully consider each request for negative leave on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the employee's circumstances, the business's operational needs, and any potential impacts on other employees.

What Are the Impacts of Negative Leave?

Allowing employees to take negative leave can have several impacts on their employment, including:

Reduced future leave accruals: When an employee takes negative leave, their future leave accruals will reduce until the negative balance clears. This means that they may have limited leave available for an extended period;

When an employee takes negative leave, their future leave accruals will reduce until the negative balance clears. This means that they may have limited leave available for an extended period; Potential termination implications: If an employee resigns or you terminate them before clearing their negative leave balance, they may owe an amount to you, their employer; or

If an employee resigns or you terminate them before clearing their negative leave balance, they may owe an amount to you, their employer; or Impact on leave loading and other entitlements: Negative leave balances can affect the calculation of leave loading and other entitlements based on accrued leave balances.

Can You Require Employees to Repay Negative Leave?

Whether an employer can require an employee to repay negative leave depends on the:

specific circumstances;

terms of their employment contract; and

relevant policies at your business.

Generally, if an employee resigns or you terminate them before clearing their negative leave balance, you may request that the employee pay the equivalent value. It is important to remember that only under exceptional circumstances may an employer deduct an amount from employee wages.

However, if the employee continues to work and accrue leave, their future leave accruals will gradually offset the negative balance. In this case, you cannot directly require the employee to repay the negative leave in monetary terms.

Overall, you should have clear policies and procedures regarding negative leave, including provisions for addressing negative balances upon termination or resignation. These policies should be communicated clearly to employees.

Key Takeaways

Negative leave is a discretionary arrangement that you may offer employees who have exhausted their accrued leave entitlements but need additional time off work. However, this may negatively impact their employment, including reduced future leave accruals. If your employee continues to work, their future leave accruals will offset the negative balance. However, if they resign or undergo termination, you may request they pay back the negative balance. Therefore, you should have clear policies and procedures and communicate these to your employees. Overall, you must carefully evaluate each request for negative leave on a case-by-case basis, considering the employee's circumstances and your business' operational needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Am I under an obligation to allow negative leave?

No, employers are not obligated to allow negative leave. It is a discretionary arrangement, and the decision to approve it rests with the employer.

What happens if an employee resigns with a negative leave balance?

If an employee resigns with a negative leave balance, the employer may request repayment of the equivalent value, depending on the terms of the employment contract and relevant policies.

