Key updates: new workplace laws

Medical practices need to be aware of the key workplace reforms.

Avant Law is a doctor-focused law firm that was originally established for our members in 2009 to provide the highest level of defence and protection in medical indemnity. It is now the largest medico-legal firm in Australia and continues to protect members for medical indemnity and employment issues and provide expert advice to help reduce the risk of a complaint or claim. With our deep understanding of medical practitioners and their practices and to help support doctors across life’s opportunities and challenges, we provide tailored legal services to address their personal, professional and business legal needs. Avant Law is a subsidiary of Avant Mutual (Avant) – Australia’s leading doctor organisation with a proud heritage of protecting the Australian medical professional for 130 years.

self

Medical practices need to be aware of the key workplace reforms are coming into effect in 2024 and 2025. Get the latest insights and practical tips from the Employment & Workplace team from Avant Law to help ensure your practice is compliant with the new workplace laws.

Topics covered:

Changes to casual employment laws

New 'right to disconnect' for all employees

New statutory definitions of 'employee' and 'employer' impacting independent contractors

New 'unfair contract' rights for independent contractors

Criminal sanctions for the underpayment of wages.

New Workplace Laws Article

Read our article on all the new workplace law updates

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.