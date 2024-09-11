The right to disconnect: contact from customers and clients

There has been much coverage and discussion about the newly introduced right to disconnect, particularly the right of employees to refuse contact from employers provided such refusal is not unreasonable.

One of the more challenging aspects of the right to disconnect, which has been overlooked in much of the analysis and commentary, is that it applies not just to contact from employers but extends to contact from third parties.

Relevantly, section 333M(2) of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) (Act) provides:

"An employee may refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact, or attempted contact, from a third party if the contact or attempted contact relates to their work and is outside of the employee's working hours unless the refusal is unreasonable." (Emphasis added)

A third party includes a customer or client of the employer's business. Contact from a customer or client to an employee of the business would, in almost all circumstances, relate to the work of the employee.

The implementation of the right could have a significant impact on occupations where customers or clients directly contact employees out of work hours. It gives rise to the prospect of employees either not responding to such contact from customers or clients, or simply informing the customer or client that they are refusing to attend to their issue or query at that time. For many businesses, which commonly adopt a 'Customer is King' philosophy, such a response would be anathema to their client service ethos. The right could conceivably affect a range of industries such as professional services, real estate, information technology, finance and media.

As such, employers need to consider measures to effectively balance the need to serve customers and clients with the right to disconnect.

Some practical steps for employers to consider:

Discuss the issue with employees . Ensure employees know the scope of the right (lest they hold the mistaken but commonly held belief it is an absolute prohibition on out of hours contact applying to all employees) and gain an understanding of the position of individual employees on out of hours contact from customers or clients. This can prevent both the business and its customers or clients being blindsided by a non-response or a refusal. Of course, in discussing the right to disconnect with staff employers need to be careful not to misrepresent the scope of the right or threaten any adverse action if an employee proposes to exercise the right. It would be prudent for any messages from employers to be carefully scripted to ensure accurate information is given to employees. Such a discussion can also be an opportunity for employers to set expectations with employees, particularly if the view of the employer is that a refusal of certain contact would, in the case of that employee, be unreasonable under the Act.

One consolation for employers is that unlike stop-bullying orders, which can be obtained against third parties such as customers or clients, right to disconnect disputes are between the employer and employee and the orders the FWC can make pursuant to section 333P of the Act are confined to preventing either the employee or employer taking certain actions inconsistent with the scope of the right. Of course, such orders could create a difficult situation that may require diplomacy on the part of the employer to manage with the customer or client if they are the third party whose contact has precipitated the dispute and FWC orders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.