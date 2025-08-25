Thailand Seeks Comments On Draft Trade Practice Guidelines For E-commerce

On August 19, 2025, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) released its draft Guidelines on the Consideration of Unfair Trade Practices and Conduct Constituting Monopoly, Reducing Competition, or Restricting Competition in Multi-Sided Platform Businesses in the Category of Digital Platforms for the Sale of Goods or Services (E-commerce). A public comment period on the guidelines is open until September 18.

The draft provides the first detailed framework for how the TCCT will interpret and enforce the substantive provisions under the Trade Competition Act against digital platforms, which have a unique network effect and require complex competition analysis. This development will profoundly impact the operations of e-commerce platforms, sellers, and associated service providers in Thailand.

The guidelines primarily target e-commerce digital platform business operators, which are defined as follows:

E-commerce digital platform: A medium facilitating the sale, purchase, or exchange of goods or services, including any operations to create transactions or interactions between business operators via an electronic transaction system, regardless of whether service fees are charged.

A medium facilitating the sale, purchase, or exchange of goods or services, including any operations to create transactions or interactions between business operators via an electronic transaction system, regardless of whether service fees are charged. E-commerce digital platform business operator: A service provider of a digital platform for the sale of goods or services who acts as an intermediary facilitating the sale of goods or services, including any operations to create transactions or interactions through an electronic transaction system by receiving orders for goods or services transacted via an electronic system, whether in the form of an e-marketplace, a social marketplace, or any other form that connects purchase orders for goods or services with business operators through an electronic system.

Prohibited Conduct

The guidelines classify potentially anticompetitive conduct and unfair trade practices into two categories: price-related and non-price-related conduct.

1. Price-related conduct

The TCCT is targeting pricing strategies that can harm competition. Key prohibited behaviors include:

Price below cost: Setting prices below the average total cost without reasonable justification.

Setting prices below the average total cost without reasonable justification. Rate parity clauses: Prohibiting sellers from offering lower prices on competing platforms or other channels.

Prohibiting sellers from offering lower prices on competing platforms or other channels. Resale price maintenance: Imposing resale prices and penalizing sellers that do not comply (e.g., refusal to deal).

Imposing resale prices and penalizing sellers that do not comply (e.g., refusal to deal). Excessive or discriminatory fees: Charging unjustified commission, advertising/affiliate ad fees, logistics/pickup fees, promotion fees, or payment fees, particularly when fees are aligned with competitors (parallel pricing), are below average total cost (price below cost), are below average variable costs (predatory pricing), or are applied in a discriminatory manner (e.g., different rates for mall sellers and non-mall sellers).

Charging unjustified commission, advertising/affiliate ad fees, logistics/pickup fees, promotion fees, or payment fees, particularly when fees are aligned with competitors (parallel pricing), are below average total cost (price below cost), are below average variable costs (predatory pricing), or are applied in a discriminatory manner (e.g., different rates for mall sellers and non-mall sellers). Algorithmic price manipulation: Deploying an automated ranking or price ranking system that directly or indirectly distorts fair competition without reasonable justification.

Non-price-related conduct

Equally important are non-price-related practices that may constitute unfair conduct. These include:

Self-preferencing: Using algorithms or platform design to block or limit the visibility of a seller's products while giving preferential treatment to the platform's own products or those of favored partners.

Using algorithms or platform design to block or limit the visibility of a seller's products while giving preferential treatment to the platform's own products or those of favored partners. Tying and coercion: Forcing sellers to use specific services offered by the platform or its designated partners. This includes mandating the use of the platform's own logistics provider, payment gateway, or advertising services, such as monthly recurring promotional activities (e.g., double-date sales).

Forcing sellers to use specific services offered by the platform or its designated partners. This includes mandating the use of the platform's own logistics provider, payment gateway, or advertising services, such as monthly recurring promotional activities (e.g., double-date sales). Exclusive dealing: Imposing conditions that restrict a seller's rights, such as forbidding them from selling on competing e-commerce platforms and penalizing them with account suspension or delisting in case of deviation.

Imposing conditions that restrict a seller's rights, such as forbidding them from selling on competing e-commerce platforms and penalizing them with account suspension or delisting in case of deviation. Discrimination: Treating different business partners unequally without justification. Examples include ranking the products of one seller higher than another for no valid reason (ranking discrimination) or allocating unequal order volumes among logistics providers (quantity discrimination).

Treating different business partners unequally without justification. Examples include ranking the products of one seller higher than another for no valid reason (ranking discrimination) or allocating unequal order volumes among logistics providers (quantity discrimination). Data leveraging: Using data collected from sellers to give the platform's own affiliated businesses an unfair competitive advantage.

Using data collected from sellers to give the platform's own affiliated businesses an unfair competitive advantage. Collusion: Coordinating with competing platforms or sellers on actions such as keyword bidding for advertisements.

Implications for Businesses

The TCCT is intensifying its focus on digital platform businesses, particularly those operating in multi-sided markets, e-commerce operators, and e-marketplaces. The guidelines signal that platform business operators, sellers, carriers, advertisers, and payment service providers must reassess their commercial arrangements and algorithms to ensure compliance. Practices previously considered routine, such as mandating logistics partners or aligning prices through rate party requirements, may now be scrutinized as unfair.

Importantly, the TCCT emphasizes that unfair or unreasonable practices can be assessed from business operators not being able to demonstrate their economic, business, or marketing justifications or provide reasonable explanations based on commercial dynamics or technological advancements.

Engagement through Public Hearings

While providing much-needed clarity, the broad language and far-reaching implications of the draft guidelines could create significant compliance challenges for platform and e-commerce operators and fundamentally alter the business strategies of all stakeholders.

This public hearing period is a critical opportunity for businesses to shape the final form of these regulations. Submitting well-reasoned comments can help ensure that the final guidelines are practical and balanced, and foster genuine competition and innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.