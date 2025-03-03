New Bill Proposed To Implement EU Directive 2024/825 On Empowering Consumers For The Green Transition

A new bill proposing amendments to the Danish Marketing Practices Act (Markedsføringsloven), the Consumer Contracts Act (Forbrugeraftaleloven), and the Consumer Complaints Act (Forbrugerklageloven) was presented in the Danish Parliament on 26 February 2025. The amendments will implement EU Directive 2024/825 on empowering consumers for the green transition through better protection against unfair practices and through better information (the "ECGT Directive"), while also seeking to optimise the public consumer complaints system.

Amendments to the Marketing Practices Act

The proposed amendments will supplement and expand the existing provisions on misleading marketing practices, by introducing, for example, regulations on the use of sustainability labels and environmental claims, including generic environmental claims, and new regulation on the communication on, for example, the necessity of software updates and the durability of products.

Read a more in-depth description of the proposed amendments regarding environmental claims etc. here

Amendments to the Consumer Contracts Act

The proposed amendments to the Consumer Contracts Act aim to enhance transparency by revising Sections 8 and 17 to include additional pre-contractual information that must be provided to consumers.

For example, the amendments will entail that companies must disclose information about any commercial guarantees offered by the manufacturer regarding a product's durability. In addition, for products with digital elements, digital content and digital services, consumers must be informed about the duration for which free software updates will be offered.

Amendments to the Consumer Complaints Act

To optimise and streamline the public consumer complaints system, the proposed amendments will, for example, enable the Danish Appeals Boards Authority (Nævnenes Hus) and the Danish Consumer Board of Appeal (Forbrugerklagenævnet) to decide that several similar complaints from consumers are to be handled jointly.

When will the proposed amendments enter into force?

The amendments to the Consumer Complaints Act are proposed to take effect in July 2025, while the amendments to the Marketing Practices Act and Consumer Contracts Act will be effective from 27 September 2026.

To prepare for the new regulations, we encourage businesses to align their consumer contracts accordingly and to consider the upcoming regulation on, for example, environmental claims when planning any marketing and communication activities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.