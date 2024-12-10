emagine Acquires Boost IT

emagine Consulting A/S, one of Europe's leading high-end business and IT consulting services providers backed by the leading Nordic private equity sponsor Axcel, has acquired Boost IT and Hexis Technology Hub, a leading Portuguese IT services provider specializing in digital and data transformation.

As with the previous many add-on transactions completed by emagine since 2021, Plesner acted as legal counsel to Axcel and emagine.

With the acquisition of Boost IT, emagine gains a substantial foothold in Portugal with 550 full-time IT professionals, creating possibilities for corporations seeking development in one of Europe's fast-growing tech countries and aligns with its ambition to become a leading global business and IT consultancy.

Boost IT, founded in 2018, has expanded as a substantial IT services provider in Portugal and was featured on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2023 list. The company is a full-service IT service provider specialising in digital and data transformation with 500 FTE IT professionals and 50 staff. The sister company, Hexis Technology Hub, that is also acquired as part of the transaction, has 50 FTE IT professionals.

emagine, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, offers consulting services and a range of managed services through in-house experts and an extensive network of consultants. emagine has 28 offices in 12 countries, 900 FTEs, 4,700 consultants on contracts, and a network of 300.000 consultants. In 2023, emagine generated EUR 480 million in revenue.

The transaction was completed on 4 December 2024.

