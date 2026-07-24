Can You Run A Business From Switzerland Under Lump-Sum Taxation?

A founder moving to Switzerland under lump-sum taxation may still own a foreign company, receive dividends and protect family wealth. The difficulty begins when ownership turns into activity: management calls from a Swiss home office, deal approvals, director fees, board preparation or regular instructions to executives abroad.

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A founder moving to Switzerland under lump-sum taxation may still own a foreign company, receive dividends and protect family wealth. The difficulty begins when ownership turns into activity: management calls from a Swiss home office, deal approvals, director fees, board preparation or regular instructions to executives abroad.

Swiss authorities will usually look beyond labels and ask what is actually being done from Switzerland. This article explains where business interests become risky, how tax and immigration rules interact, and what should be reviewed before relocating or accepting a new role while resident in Switzerland.

Swiss Lump-Sum Taxation Is Not a Business Visa

Swiss lump-sum taxation, also known as expenditure-based taxation, can be compatible with wealth, passive investment and continued ownership of foreign companies. It is not, however, a residence permit, golden visa, business visa or work authorisation.

The federal tax rules require, in broad terms, that the taxpayer is not Swiss, becomes subject to unlimited Swiss tax liability for the first time or after the relevant period of absence, and does not exercise gainful activity in Switzerland. Spouses living together in a legally and factually unseparated marriage must both satisfy the relevant conditions.

Availability, minimum amounts and handling also depend on the canton. The Federal Department of Finance notes that the procedure differs from canton to canton, and some cantons have abolished or restricted the regime for cantonal purposes.

Passive Ownership Is Usually Safer Than Swiss-Based Management

The safer model is usually passive ownership: holding shares, receiving genuine investment returns and exercising ordinary shareholder rights without operational involvement from Switzerland.

The risk increases where the applicant remains a founder-CEO, manages staff, negotiates commercial terms, signs contracts, approves budgets, performs consulting services or attends regular management meetings from Switzerland. The key question is not simply where the company, clients or bank accounts are located. It is what business functions the individual performs while physically in Switzerland.

What Counts as Gainful Activity in Switzerland?

For tax purposes, ESTV Circular No. 44 states that gainful activity incompatible with expenditure-based taxation exists where a person pursues a main or secondary occupation in Switzerland and derives income from it, whether the income is earned in Switzerland or abroad. It expressly refers, among other examples, to directors who are personally active in Switzerland for gainful purposes.

Immigration analysis is separate. SEM public guidance states that foreign nationals are not permitted to work in Switzerland without a permit, and that all gainful activity, whether paid or unpaid, requires the appropriate authorisation.

EU/EFTA and third-country cases must not be treated as identical. SEM home-office guidance recognises that an EU/EFTA national working from Switzerland for a foreign employer, with no direct Swiss labour-market link and no Swiss client acquisition or client support, may be treated under the AFMP / FZA as economically inactive for immigration purposes. For third-country nationals, SEM refers to the broader OASA / VZAE concept of employment, including activity for an employer in Switzerland or abroad, regardless of where salary is paid.

That distinction does not relax the tax-law condition for lump-sum taxation.

Practical Risk Map for Founders and Investors

The following examples are only a starting point. The assessment depends on the facts, canton, nationality, residence route, compensation and location of activity.

Lower-risk patterns usually include passive shareholding, receipt of dividends, ordinary private asset management and limited shareholder-level decisions.

Fact-sensitive patterns include occasional shareholder oversight, foreign board meetings attended abroad, non-remunerated roles, family-office involvement and investment committee participation.

Higher-risk patterns include regular executive work from Switzerland, Swiss or foreign board functions performed from Switzerland, consulting or advisory services, staff instructions, contract approval, client acquisition, and management of portfolio companies from a Swiss home office.

A fee waiver, unpaid title or “strategic adviser” label is not enough if the substance of the role remains operational.

Board Seats, Director Fees and Advisory Roles

Board mandates require particular scrutiny. A Swiss board mandate, especially if remunerated or executive, is highly sensitive. A foreign board mandate may still create risk if preparation, meetings, decision-making or follow-up are carried out mainly from Switzerland.

Each mandate should be reviewed separately: Swiss or foreign, paid or unpaid, executive or non-executive, shareholder-linked or independent, and where the work is actually performed. A non-executive title will not protect an applicant who remains a de facto manager.

Compensation should also be reviewed carefully. Salary, consulting fees, director fees, carried interest, equity incentives, dividends linked to services and expense reimbursements may all affect the analysis. Genuine dividends from passive ownership are different from disguised remuneration for Swiss-based services.

Non-EU/EFTA Fiscal-Interest Residence Is Discretionary

For non-EU/EFTA nationals, residence based on significant cantonal fiscal interests is not an entitlement. It is normally considered under Article 30 LEI / AIG and Article 32 OASA / VZAE as an exception to the ordinary admission rules. SEM guidance describes these provisions as discretionary and requiring a careful assessment of the individual case.

SEM guidance also states that applicants must show that they will transfer their centre of life to Switzerland and reside mainly in Switzerland. Where admission is based on significant cantonal fiscal interests, any professional activity may be exercised only abroad, with an exception for management of one’s own assets.

That exception should not be stretched into permission to run a family office, investment business, consulting platform or portfolio-company management operation from Switzerland.

For EU/EFTA nationals, economically inactive residence is generally based on sufficient financial means and adequate health and accident insurance. This immigration position does not remove the separate tax requirement of no gainful activity in Switzerland.

Evidence and Governance Before Moving

Good planning should happen before relocation. Useful evidence may include role descriptions, resignation letters, delegation documents, shareholder agreements, organisational charts, board minutes, calendars, travel records and compensation documents.

These are examples only, not a complete checklist. Requirements depend on the facts, route, canton, timing and procedural posture. The evidence should match the reality: who has authority, where decisions are made, who instructs staff, and where meetings take place.

Founders should also decide in advance where unavoidable business activity will physically occur, who will hold delegated authority abroad, and how the record will demonstrate that separation.

Tax Approval Does Not Remove Corporate Tax or Work-Permit Risk

A cantonal tax ruling or tax convention does not by itself confer residence rights or work authorisation. Immigration permission, tax treatment and corporate-tax exposure are separate questions.

The foreign company may also face Swiss corporate-tax issues if key management decisions, signing authority or effective control move to Switzerland. Remote management does not automatically create Swiss corporate exposure in every case, but it should not be ignored.

If an applicant genuinely needs to work from Switzerland, ordinary taxation and a work-authorised residence basis may be more appropriate than trying to fit active business life into a non-active structure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.