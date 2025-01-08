ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Restrictive Entry Rules Introduced For Russian Nationals

F
Azerbaijan Immigration
Russian nationals entering Azerbaijan under a visa exemption for any purpose (including work, business or tourism) can now only stay up to 90 days in any calendar year; whereas previously they could re-enter Azerbaijan repeatedly for 90 days per visit. Earlier in 2024, Russia announced similar restrictions (in effect January 1, 2025) on visa-exempt travel for nationals of Azerbaijan, among other countries.

