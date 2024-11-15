Work Permits Solutions For Employers

Work permits for third country nationals (non-EU/EEA citizens) in Malta are regulated through a system called the Single Permit procedure managed by Identità. This work permit is regulated by Subsidiary Legislation 217.17 and it is a temporary-type permit which authorises third country nationals to reside and work in Malta for a defined period. This type of work permit combines an employment license and a residence permit. Applications for the Single Permit may be submitted when the third-country national is either still abroad, or when legally residing in the Malta or another Schengen state.

Key features of the Single Permit include:

It is valid for a defined period, typically up to one year, and can be renewed.

It is tied to a specific employer and job position.

The permit (work and residence) becomes invalid if the employment relationship ends.

Employers in Malta are facing significant challenges with the Single Permit application process for third-country nationals, causing significant issues impacting their business. Despite efforts by the government agencies and authorities to make the process more efficient, these challenges and delays are generally attributed to high volume applications and lack of proper documentation submitted within the Identità portal. Such insufficient and incomplete paperwork causes significant delays in the processing time.

The Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) and the Key Employee Initiative (KEI) are work and residence permits issued for highly qualified purposes under Maltese policies, whilst the EU Blue Card work permit is issued in accordance with the provisions of the relative EU directive.

