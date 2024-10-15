ARTICLE
15 October 2024

eVisa System Temporarily Suspended

The Uganda Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has announced that the eVisa system is temporarily suspended until further notice due to a system upgrade.
Update October 15, 2024: The system is now operational.

October 8, 2024: The Uganda Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has announced that the eVisa system is temporarily suspended until further notice due to a system upgrade. During this outage, eligible eVisa nationals traveling to Uganda are temporarily exempt from the requirement to apply and obtain an eVisa before traveling to Uganda. Instead, eVisa nationals will be issued a visa-on-arrival at entry points if they meet all entry requirements and present the required documentation, including a valid passport, passport photo, proof of yellow fever vaccination, flight itinerary, proof of accommodation, and a USD 50 visa processing fee. Immigration officers will manually process each traveler's visa-on-arrival at entry points, which is likely to cause longer wait times. Fragomen will report on further developments.

