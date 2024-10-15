eVisa System Temporarily Suspended

Update October 15, 2024: The system is now operational.

October 8, 2024: The Uganda Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has announced that the eVisa system is temporarily suspended until further notice due to a system upgrade. During this outage, eligible eVisa nationals traveling to Uganda are temporarily exempt from the requirement to apply and obtain an eVisa before traveling to Uganda. Instead, eVisa nationals will be issued a visa-on-arrival at entry points if they meet all entry requirements and present the required documentation, including a valid passport, passport photo, proof of yellow fever vaccination, flight itinerary, proof of accommodation, and a USD 50 visa processing fee. Immigration officers will manually process each traveler's visa-on-arrival at entry points, which is likely to cause longer wait times. Fragomen will report on further developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.