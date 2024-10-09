At a Glance

The government of Venezuela has announced that, effective immediately, Venezuelan nationals are no longer allowed to board flights for Venezuela using an expired passport or a Venezuelan Identity Card, as previously allowed.

Instead, they must present a valid Venezuelan passport, or a travel document issued by an accredited Venezuelan consular post and registered with the airline at least 72 hours before boarding their flight.

Furthermore, certain Venezuelan nationals applying for a new passport are now required to travel to Venezuela to complete the application process, unlike previously when this could have been completed outside Venezuela.

Venezuelan nationals without a valid Venezuelan passport should be aware that they may face restrictions, and additional administrative hurdles to travel to Venezuela and/or obtain new passports.

The situation

The government of Venezuela has announced entry and passport restrictions for Venezuelan nationals, effective immediately.

A closer look

Allowed travel documents . Venezuelan nationals are no longer allowed to board flights for Venezuela using an expired passport or a Venezuelan Identity Card, as previously. Instead, they must present a valid Venezuelan passport, or a travel document issued by an accredited Venezuelan consular post and registered with the airline at least 72 hours before boarding the flight.

. Venezuelan nationals are no longer allowed to board flights for Venezuela using an expired passport or a Venezuelan Identity Card, as previously. Instead, they must present a valid Venezuelan passport, or a travel document issued by an accredited Venezuelan consular post and registered with the airline at least 72 hours before boarding the flight. Application to dual nationals . The above rules apply to all Venezuelan nationals, including those holding dual nationality with another country (regardless of whether their other passport is valid).

. The above rules apply to all Venezuelan nationals, including those holding dual nationality with another country (regardless of whether their other passport is valid). New passport process restrictions. Furthermore, Venezuelan nationals in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru or Uruguay (those countries from which the Venezuelan government removed their diplomatic personnel and closed their consular posts) who applied or will apply for a new passport at a Venezuelan consular post, will no longer have their passport issued by the consular post. Instead, once it is issued, they must travel to Caracas to collect their passport at the SAIME government office (Servicio Administrativo de Identificación, Migración y Extranjería). When seeking to travel to Venezuela, they will be subject to the above rules.

Impact

Possible travel restrictions . Venezuelan nationals without a valid Venezuelan passport should be aware that they may face restrictions or additional administrative hurdles to travel to Venezuela and/or obtain their new passport.

. Venezuelan nationals without a valid Venezuelan passport should be aware that they may face restrictions or additional administrative hurdles to travel to Venezuela and/or obtain their new passport. Consular disruptions continue. The previously reported consular disruptions in several affected countries continue, which may exacerbate delays and administrative hurdles for Venezuelan nationals seeking Venezuelan consular services, including passport and travel document applications. Other consular posts in the region may accept applications though applicants will typically need to travel there to complete these processes.

Background

Travel, immigration processing and mobility to and from Venezuela continue to be impacted following the July 2024 contentious presidential elections.

In September 2024, the Venezuelan government ordered all Venezuelan diplomatic personnel in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru and Uruguay to return to Venezuela and ordered these countries to remove their representatives from Venezuela. Since then, there have also been flight disruptions between Venezuela and Chile, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru.

Furthermore, immigration processes in Venezuela, including visas and work permits, are significantly delayed (up to double or triple the standard processing times) or suspended due to dismissal of many government officials, among other reasons.

Looking ahead

It is unclear how long these restrictions will last or whether they are permanent.

The political situation in Venezuela remains fluid and other travel disruptions or restrictions can be expected at short or no notice.

Affected foreign nationals and their employers should continue working with their immigration professional for case-specific advice. We will continue to monitor the situation and will report on relevant developments.

