29 August 2024

Visa Waiver For Nationals Of Australia, Canada, New Zealand And The United States Extended

Paraguay Immigration
The government of Paraguay has extended the visa waiver for nationals of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States entering Paraguay for tourism and business for up to 90 days (extendable once for an additional 90 days) until August 13, 2027. The visa waiver law was originally published in August 2021, with an initial duration of three years and aimed to reactivate the tourism, commercial and services sectors in Paraguay. Foreign nationals should be aware that the visa waiver is not for travelers who engage in activities that require work authorization; these foreign nationals will need to obtain a work permit for such purposes.

