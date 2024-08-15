Georgia/Peru: Reciprocal Visa Waiver In Effect

Nationals of Peru can now enter Georgia without a visa for tourism or business travel of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, and Georgian nationals can enter Peru visa-exempt for tourism purposes ...

Nationals of Peru can now enter Georgia without a visa for tourism or business travel of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, and Georgian nationals can enter Peru visa-exempt for tourism purposes (but not business travel purposes) for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. Individuals traveling for other purposes (including study or work) to each country must obtain a relevant visa in advance.

