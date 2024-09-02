New Customs Declaration Procedures For Returning Georgian Residents

Important updates for simplifying the process of bringing personal belongings back to Georgia

This article outlines the significant changes implemented by Georgia's customs authority on August 26, 2024, regarding declaration procedures for returning residents. These amendments aim to simplify the process and provide clear guidelines for those bringing personal belongings back to the country after extended stays abroad.

Key Changes:

Tax Exemption Increase: Good news for long-term expats! Georgian citizens who have resided outside the country for more than six months can now import goods valued up to 15,000 GEL free of import tax. This exemption applies to items intended for personal use and not for commercial purposes.

Mandatory Declaration: All imported or to-be-imported goods must be declared by filling out a customs declaration form upon arrival, even if the items are not physically with you at the time of entry.

Extended Import Window: More flexibility for relocating residents! You now have 90 days from your entry into Georgia to bring in and clear your declared goods through customs.

Benefits for Diplomatic Officials: Diplomatic personnel returning from assignments abroad enjoy additional benefits. They can import duty-free personal items, including one vehicle per family, a refrigerator, a computer, and a TV, on top of the standard 15,000 GEL exemption.

Benefits and Transparency

These changes, introduced through an amendment to Order No. 257 of the Georgian Ministry of Finance, aim to streamline the customs process and enhance transparency for returning residents. The extended 90-day window for importing declared goods offers greater flexibility for those relocating back to Georgia.

This update builds upon the existing tax exemption outlined in Article 199, subparagraph (d.d) of the Georgian tax code, which was originally implemented to ease the financial burden on citizens moving their belongings back to Georgia after extended periods abroad.

