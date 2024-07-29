End Of Pandemic Filing Related Concession For SEM Visa Applicants

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The government of Panama has ended the COVID-19 national state of emergency effective July 23, 2024. As a result, the COVID-19-related concession that allowed foreign nationals seeking to apply for SEM Visas to exceptionally register with immigration authorities while abroad (where this typically requires in-country process) and apply for the visa without submitting the required Panamanian health certificate, insurance policy documents and proof of domicile in Panama and submit these documents later, has ended. Effective immediately, all foreign nationals and their dependents seeking to apply for SEM Visas are required to register in person with the National Immigration Service, obtain a Panamanian medical certificate, and obtain insurance policies in Panama before they can submit their SEM Visa applications. The change could be cumbersome for SEM Visa applicants who were planning on applying from abroad and only traveling to Panama later or once the visa was approved. According to the National Immigration Service, the change does not affect applications submitted under this scheme prior to July 23, 2024, which will continue to be processed under the guidelines of the concession (applicants will have a 45-day grace period after arrival to submit their documents). Fragomen is contacting affected clients with case-specific advice.

