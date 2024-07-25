Expansion Of Endorsement Services Of The ESD Satellite Centre To All Employment Pass Types

Update July 25, 2024: Eligible applicants may now complete the endorsement process of their approved passes through the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) Satellite Centre (ESC) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal KLIA2, whereas previously this was limited to those landing at KLIA1.

February 21, 2023: Employment Pass Category III (EP III) and Professional Visit Pass (PVP) applicants may now complete the endorsement process of their approved passes through the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) Satellite Centre (ESC) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1. Previously, only approved applicants from other pass categories such as the Employment Pass (not including EP III), Dependant Pass and Long Term Visa Pass could complete their endorsements through the ESC and EP III and PVP applicants had to complete their endorsements through the Delivery of Pass method, which involved manually collecting the Pass sticker (which usually takes about two weeks). Pass applicants who enter Malaysia through other ports aside from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 must continue to complete their endorsement process through the Delivery of Pass method before working in Malaysia.

