Inside A European Hub For Modern Family Offices

Malta has become a recurring point of reference in discussions around European family office structuring for high-net-worth individuals. Its appeal lies not only in tax efficiency but it also provides pragmatic regulatory environment, legal certainty, and a framework conducive to long-term wealth and succession planning.

Malta allows families to design structures aligned with their objectives, be it through the establishment of holding and investment companies, family investment platforms structured as Notified Professional Investor Funds (NPIFs), special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or trusts and foundations for succession planning and philanthropy. This flexibility is particularly attractive to single family offices and families pursuing direct investment strategies.

Family offices in Malta are not subject to a standalone licensing regime simply by virtue of their name. Instead, the MFSA applies a functional approach, whereby regulation depends on the type of entity and nature of the activities carried out. For example, a family office may, depending on relevant advice, opt to structure investments through a fund-vehicle in which case Malta's fund rules would be relevant, including Malta's NPIF regime. NPIFs are particularly suitable for family offices, as they may be self-managed or managed by a Malta-based fund manager exempt from the requirement to hold an investment services licence, provided the NPIF is structured as a single family office vehicle investing private family wealth without raising external capital. This offers a regulated yet flexible framework for pooling and managing family assets, adaptable to the specific needs of each family.

Furthermore Malta's tax system is fully aligned with EU directives and OECD standards, offering certainty to businesses.

Holding and investment companies may benefit from participation exemption on qualifying dividends and capital gains, no withholding tax on outbound payments subject to proper structuring, while also benefitting from extensive double taxation treaty network. NPIFs are treated as collective investment schemes for Malta tax purposes which make them extremely tax efficient and particularly attractive.

Families relocating to Malta may also benefit from the remittance basis of taxation as non-domiciled individuals, and may benefit from specific residence programmes which offer predictable personal tax treatment within an EU framework.

Senior professionals leading or supporting family offices and treasury structures benefit from a 15% flat tax rate which attracts experienced family principals and key personnel to base themselves in family offices in Malta.

As family offices expand internationally and grow in sophistication, they face an increasingly complex and rapidly changing legal and tax landscape. Standardised models are no longer sufficient. Instead, tailored, multi-jurisdictional structures are essential to achieve regulatory compliance, optimise tax outcomes, and support long-term intergenerational alignment.