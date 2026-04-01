Cross-border Home Office Set Ups In Austria – Tax Traps And PE Risk

Remote work is here to stay, and so are the legal and tax challenges it brings. More and more international employees work remotely from Austria, temporarily or long term.

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Remote work is here to stay, and so are the legal and tax challenges it brings. More and more international employees work remotely from Austria, temporarily or long term. What looks like flexibility can quickly turn into a tax and compliance hotspot.

In 2026, many global companies still underestimate the consequences of allowing employees to work remotely from Austria. A key issue is the risk of unintentionally creating a permanent establishment (PE). Under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Model Tax Convention (and its 2025 clarifications), a home office can qualify as a PE if the employer expects: the employee to work from Austria; the home is used regularly and predominantly for business purposes; and the Austrian presence serves a commercial purpose for the enterprise. Pure “employee choice” usually reduces PE risk, but only if there is a genuine alternative workplace available.

If a home office PE is assumed, Austria may treat the foreign company as having a taxable presence, triggering corporate income tax and registration duties. In addition, several other compliance topics must be monitored:

Wage tax and social securit y : Austrian registration and withholding can arise depending on workdays, double tax treaty rules, and EU social security coordination.

: Austrian registration and withholding can arise depending on workdays, double tax treaty rules, and EU social security coordination. Labour law : If work is habitually performed in Austria, Austrian employment law may apply (working time, leave, termination protection).

: If work is habitually performed in Austria, Austrian employment law may apply (working time, leave, termination protection). Occupational safety and accidents: Employers may be liable for home office accidents even without a formal legal presence.

What should companies do?

Proactively assess PE and tax residency risks for each remote setup;

Track remote workdays and keep reliable travel logs;

Clearly define work location, applicable law, and home office rules in contracts and policies;

Coordinate payroll, registration, and reporting where Austrian obligations are triggered.

Conclusion

Remote work from Austria can lead to registration duties, tax audits, and corporate tax exposure more quickly than expected. Close collaboration between HR, legal, and tax is essential to manage flexibility without unpleasant surprises.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.